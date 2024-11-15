How to choose the best air purifier to breathe easier?

The size of your room, as well as your specific needs, determines the kind of air purifier that you can buy. Learn how to choose the best air purifier.

With the air quality index breaking alarming records, it is very important to make sure that you and your family are breathing the cleanest air possible. While there is no respite from the pollution once you step outside, besides a good face mask, using the right indoor filters is a great way to help breathe better inside your house. However, choosing the best air purifier becomes a confusing task as there are so many kinds available on the market. Working on different technologies, some of these variants are great for eliminating dust and pollen, while others are good for smoke particles and bad odour. Understanding your needs, taking into account your room size and other requirements can help you to choose the best air purifier for your home.

What is an air purifier?

An air purifier is equipment that cleans the air by eliminating any existing pollutants from within a room or a building. “Such devices most often incorporate filters like HEPA while some make use of other means such as ultra-violet light or ionization to get rid of smoke, pollen, dirt and even bacteria and improve the quality of air,” explains pulmonologist and lung transplant specialist Dr Srivatsa Lokeshwaran . Indoor air purifiers are devices used commonly for allergies, that enhance respiratory and general level of cleanliness.

What are the benefits of an air purifier?

There are many benefits of an air purifier, and it must be used to breathe cleaner air. Here are a few of these:

1. Improves air quality

It helps to give out non-polluted air. This is done by the elimination of allergens, dust or other kinds of pollution. It removes harmful pathogens, such as bacteria and viruses, from the air. According to a study, published in Environmental Research , aerosol particulate matter (PM) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are reduced in the air with the help of an air purifier. These are fine particles that are, in fact, the most capable of penetrating our respiratory system. Using a good air purifier can provide a healthy indoor environment.

2. Reduces allergies

An air purifier helps to avoid respiratory allergies that lead to excessive sneezing and runny nose. It does this by preventing exposure to mould, pollen, and animal fur. A study, conducted by the American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology , observed the use of an air purifier in the case of Allergic rhinitis (AR), an inflammatory condition. It was seen that air filtration can provide relief from symptoms associated with AR. This happens as air filters reduce the levels of indoor ambient particles.

3. Cleans bad odour

A good air purifier can also make your surroundings smell better. It can help to remove certain food odours, smoke, or pet dander from the air. The HEPA filters, present in the purifier, help to capture tiny particles such as dust and pollen, while the activated carbon filters neutralize smoke odours. You can see a difference within half an hour of using a purifier.

4. Improves general breathing

Air purifiers help you breathe better. It can help asthmatic patients and people with breathing problems as it clears irritants that might be present in the air. A research paper, published in the journal Lung India , states that using these machines helps in capturing allergens and dust particles. This results in improved respiratory function. In a study, cited in the journal, HEPA portable room air cleaners (PRACs) were used with 36 asthmatic children, who were sensitised to cats or dogs. There was a significant reduction in nocturnal symptoms such as stuffy nose.

5. Assists in sleeping better

Air purifiers can help you get a good night’s sleep . It leads to cleaner air, and that, in turn, contributes to a quieter and more comfortable sleeping arrangement. A two-week study, published by the Journal of Sleep Research , observed the effect of air purifiers on sleep outcomes and mood in 30 healthy adults. The participants were divided into two groups, one using an air purifier with a high-efficiency particulate air filter and the other with an air purifier with a placebo filter. The air quality was better in the first group. The purifier filter was associated with increased total sleep time for an average of 12 min per night, and increased total time in bed for an average of 19 min per night than the group that used the placebo, the study stated.

Different kinds of air purifiers

Before understanding how to choose the best air purifier, it is important to understand what is available. Here are the different types of air purifiers:

1. HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter

This traps 99.97% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, pet dander, and mould spores. These kinds of purifiers are ideal for allergy sufferers and those with respiratory issues. HEPA filters can significantly reduce allergens like pollen, pet dander, and dust mites, which can trigger allergies and asthma symptoms. They also work on dust, smoke, and other airborne particles, making your home cleaner and more comfortable.

2. Activated carbon filter

These can absorb odours, gases, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as formaldehyde and benzene, which can be emitted from furniture, paints, and cleaning products, from the air. They are effective for removing smoke, cooking odours, and chemical fumes. Activated carbon is excellent at absorbing odours, making it ideal for removing unpleasant smells from the air.

3. Ionizer

This emits negatively charged ions to attach to airborne particles, making them heavier and easier to fall to the ground. These ions attach to positively charged particles like dust, pollen, and other pollutants, causing them to clump together and fall to the ground. This process can significantly improve indoor air quality. It can reduce static electricity and improve air quality. By removing pollutants from the air, ionizers can help improve respiratory health, especially for people with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

4. UV-C light purifier

UV-C light air purifiers use ultraviolet light to kill bacteria, viruses, and other harmful microorganisms in the air. These use ultraviolet light to kill bacteria, viruses, and mould spores in the air. These are effective for disinfecting the air and reducing the spread of germs. UV-C light can help break down odour-causing molecules, reducing unpleasant smells. By killing mould and bacteria, UV-C light can help reduce allergens in the air, making it easier to breathe for people who suffer from allergies.

5. Photocatalytic air purifier:

This Combines UV light with a photocatalyst to break down pollutants into harmless substances. The UV light activates the photocatalyst, which breaks down harmful pollutants like volatile organic compounds (VOCs), bacteria, and viruses into harmless substances like water vapour and carbon dioxide. These are effective in removing a wide range of pollutants, including formaldehyde and benzene.

6. Electrostatic precipitator

Electrostatic precipitator (ESP) air purifiers use electrostatic forces to remove particles from the air This uses a charged plate to attract and capture airborne particles. This is effective for removing dust, pollen, and other large particles. ESPs are also highly effective in capturing fine particulate matter, such as smoke. These require minimal maintenance and cleaning.

7. Combination air purifiers:

Many modern devices offer more than one of these technologies combined, in order to enhance air cleaning effectiveness. These combine multiple technologies to provide comprehensive air purification. They offer the best protection against a wide range of pollutants.

How to choose the best air purifier?

Here is what you must consider while buying an air purifier:

1. Room size

It is best to choose an air purifier that has a suitable air purification capacity for the particular rated size of the room. This is because air purifiers are manufactured to cover a specific range; hence the need for the right size for the best results. An air cleaner that is slightly smaller than the designated size of the room will fail to adequately purify the air, whereas a bigger air cleaner may only be an overkill for the area.

2. Filter type and effectiveness

There are various air filters available to deal with various forms of pollution . For eliminating allergens not limited to but including dust, pollen animal fur a HEPA filter would work best but an activated carbon filter would do well with smells and gaseous substances.

3. CADR rating (Clean Air Delivery Rate)

CADR rating refers to the speed and efficiency with which a certain kind of pollutant is expelled from the cleaner. The higher the CADR, the faster the cleaning will take place. Hence it is important to select a cleaner which has adequate CADR in relation to the size of the room and the type of pollutants one seeks to eliminate.

4. Noise level

Consider the noise level of the air purifier based on the intended venue of use such as a bedroom, living room, or office. There are some units that are quiet even on low settings whereas some units tend to be noisy.

5. Maintenance and running costs

Some purifiers incur high maintenance expenses especially when changing the filters more often than usual. Therefore, look for cheap and easy-to-change filter purifiers in addition to looking at how much power the appliance consumes.

What is the right way to use an air purifier?

To optimise the use of an air cleaner, keep the following points in mind:

Place the appliance in an open central position along with refraining from opening the windows and doors to limit ingress of indoor air.

Adjust the fan speed of the purifier proportionately to the room size and use it continuously.

Follow the maintenance schedule and replace or clean the filters, if applicable.

Utilise the auto mode or the sensors to control the limits according to the air quality in real time.

What to remember while using an air purifier?

Now that you are aware of how to choose the best air purifier for your home, it is important to understand how to use it well. When using an air purifier, it’s important to regularly check and replace filters as recommended by the manufacturer to maintain effectiveness. Air purifiers can be used at all times for cleaning the air, however, it is advisable to use them only when necessary, particularly in long-occupied rooms such as bedrooms and living rooms. Most units have auto sensors that determine the level of clean air and operate depending on the air quality. Thus, leaving the units on for longer durations does not compromise its efficiency. Day-to-day practice encourages a much cleaner environment.