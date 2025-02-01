Say goodbye to greasy pores with sunscreen for oily skin: Here is what your skin needs

Level up your skincare game with the right sunscreen for oily skin in your routine. Read this expert-backed guide to pick the right product.

If there is one golden rule in skincare, it is to never step out without sunscreen. But many people with oily skin tend to skip it, fearing it might clog pores and lead to breakouts. However, this practice is not good and even your dermatologist will tell you so. The right sunscreen for oily skin can work effectively to create a protective barrier against UV rays, and prevent sunburn, premature signs of ageing and even skin cancer. However, there are several options available in the market, from gel-based, sprays, and sticks to cream formulations, making it difficult to choose the right one. We have curated this expert-backed buying guide to help you pick the best sunscreen for oily skin and enhance your daily skincare routine.

What is sunscreen?

Sunscreen is a skincare product that protects your skin from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Cosmetic dermatologist, Dr Mikki Singh says, “It works by either absorbing, reflecting, or scattering UV rays to prevent sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer.” Sunscreens come in various formulations, including creams, gels, sprays, and powders, which makes them suitable for different skin types.

What are the benefits of sunscreen for oily skin?

Sunscreen is not just for beach days, it is an essential part of a good skincare routine. The right sunscreen for oily skin can shield your skin from UVA rays that cause ageing and UVB rays that lead to sunburn. “Sun exposure accelerates collagen breakdown, leading to fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of skin elasticity,” says the expert. Some sunscreens are formulated with mattifying agents that help keep excess shine at bay. Additionally, it can also prevent uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation and acne. The Skin Cancer Foundation states that sunscreen can reduce the risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) by about 40 percent and lower the melanoma risk by 50 percent.

What are the different types of sunscreen?

Sunscreens come in two main types:

1. Physical sunscreens

This sunscreen for oily skin contains zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.

It creates a physical barrier that reflects UV rays.

“These are ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin as they are less likely to irritate,” adds Dr Singh.

2. Chemical sunscreens

This type of sunscreen contains ingredients like oxybenzone, avobenzone, or octinoxate.

They may absorb UV rays and convert them into heat. This can then be released from the skin.

“A chemical-based sunscreen is lightweight and blends seamlessly into the skin but may irritate sensitive skin,” adds the expert.

Sunscreen for oily skin: Know your ingredients

When choosing the best sunscreen for oily skin in India, you must pay attention to its ingredients list:

1. Zinc oxide & titanium dioxide: These mineral filters offer broad-spectrum protection without clogging pores. “They are physical blockers that protect against both UVA and UVB rays,” says the expert.

2. Niacinamide: It may help to control oil production and reduce redness. A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology states that niacinamide can lower sebum excretion rates after two or four weeks of use.

3. Silica and mattifying powders: They can absorb excess oil and provide a matte finish.

4. Hyaluronic acid: “This skincare ingredient can keep your skin hydrated without making it greasy,” says the expert.

5. Green tea extract: Packed with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, a sunscreen for oily skin with green tea extract may control breakouts.

Ingredients to avoid in sunscreen for oily skin

While the best sunscreen for women is generally effective and healthy for the skin, some may even contain ingredients that can worsen oiliness or lead to breakouts. Dr Mikki Singh suggests a few ingredients that you must steer clear of:

1. Oxybenzone and octinoxate: These chemical filters can irritate sensitive and acne-prone skin.

2. Alcohol: It is often found in mattifying sunscreens. However, this ingredient may dry out the skin and trigger more oil production.

3. Fragrance and essential oil: A sunscreen for oily skin that contains essential oils or added scent may cause irritation and breakouts.

4. Coconut and heavy oils: They are comedogenic ingredients that can clog pores and cause acne.

Sunscreen for oily skin: Texture and formulation

Choosing the right texture ensures comfort and effectiveness. Options for oily skin include:

1. Gel-based sunscreen: It is lightweight, non-greasy and can get absorbed quickly. This makes it ideal for very oily skin. “They provide cooling and a refreshing matte effect,” adds the expert.

2. Matte finish sunscreen: “It contains oil-absorbing ingredients like silica or niacinamide, which makes them suitable for oily skin,” adds the expert.

3. Water-based or serum-based sunscreen: “This type of sunscreen for oily skin can provide hydration without causing any greasiness. This makes them suitable for acne-prone and oily skin,” says the expert.

4. Powder sunscreens: This type of sunscreen is great for touch-ups and controlling shine during the day.

Key factors to consider when choosing sunscreen for oily skin

When choosing a sunscreen for oily skin, consider factors like SPF, broad-spectrum and water resistance as per the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

1. SPF and broad-spectrum protection

Sunscreen for oily skin should have SPF 30 or higher to protect against UVB rays, which cause sunburn. Additionally, broad-spectrum protection can defend against UVA rays, which penetrate deeper and cause premature aging. Moreover, UVA exposure can lead to wrinkles, pigmentation, and skin cancer. Look for sunscreens labeled PA+++ or PA++++, as they offer stronger UVA protection. “For daily use, SPF 30-50 is ideal,” says the expert.

2. Non-comedogenic formulation

People with oily skin should opt for non-comedogenic sunscreens as they don’t clog pores or cause breakouts. Comedogenic ingredients like coconut oil and isopropyl myristate can lead to acne and blackheads. Instead, choose sunscreens with ingredients like zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, or niacinamide, which soothe the skin and prevent excess oil production. “Oil-free formulations can help control excess shine and prevent breakouts,” adds Dr Singh.

3. Water resistance

A water-resistant sunscreen is crucial for oily skin, especially in hot or humid weather. It ensures that the sunscreen stays effective despite sweat or water exposure. Look for labels indicating 40 or 80 minutes of water resistance, meaning reapplication is needed after this duration. Even if you are not swimming, water-resistant sunscreens may be helpful as they can control oil production and prevent sunscreen from breaking down due to excessive sebum.

What are some common myths about sunscreen for oily skin?

Here are a few common myths that Dr Singh busted about sunscreen for oily skin:

It is a myth that people with oily skin don’t need sunscreen. Oily skin still needs protection from UV damage, pigmentation, and aging.

The best sunscreen for face won’t make your skin greasy or cause breakouts. However, if you choose the wrong type, it can lead to adverse effects. Gel-based and non-comedogenic sunscreens work best for oily skin.

UV rays can penetrate clouds, so skipping sunscreens on a cloud day is a big no.

“Higher SPF means I don’t need to reapply.” This is just a myth. Regardless of SPF level, sunscreen needs reapplication every few hours for continuous protection.

Add the right sunscreen for oily skin in your routine to keep it protected and healthy!

Related FAQs How does sunscreen work? Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin. What is the right age to use sunscreen? Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions. What is the difference between sunscreen and sunblock? Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Which is the best time to apply sunscreens? You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.