How to choose the perfect skincare products for dry skin: A beginner’s guide

Do you often get confused when choosing the right skincare products for dry skin? Follow this guide to enhance your routine.

Does your skin feel as dry as a desert no matter how much moisturiser you use? It’s time to step up your skincare game. Managing dry skin can be challenging, leaving your complexion tight, flaky and often irritated. A well-balanced skincare routine for dry skin is a necessity. Unlike oily or combination skin, dry skin requires a little extra care to maintain hydration, soothe irritation and restore its natural balance. It takes time to heal but with the right routine, you can restore that healthy and glowing complexion. But things get complicated when it comes to choosing the perfect skincare products for dry skin. With so many options available and diverse needs, choosing the best products for dry skin may feel like a never-ending task. If you are someone, trying to fix your skincare routine but not sure which product to choose, this guide is just for you.

What is dry skin?

Dry skin is also known as xerosis. Dermatologist, Dr Rinky Kapoor says, “Dry skin is when there isn’t enough moisture in your skin. This can further make your skin feel rougher and flaky than usual.” This happens when the outer layer of the skin fails to retain water or when it loses moisture faster than it can replenish. Several factors contribute to dry skin like harsh weather, low humidity, hot showers, harsh soaps and certain skin care products. Besides this, certain conditions like eczema, psoriasis or ageing can also make your skin more prone to dryness. To manage this condition, proper hydration and moisture retention are important. According to the Journal of Dermatological Treatment, dry skin is a condition that happens because of a lack of water in the stratum corneum.

What causes dry skin?

Dryness generally occurs when the skin loses more moisture than it can retain. There are several causes of dry skin such as environmental factors like cold weather, low humidity and hot showers, which can strip the skin of its natural oils. Harsh soaps and cleansers that contain alcohol or fragrances can also exacerbate dryness. Additionally, skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema and atopic dermatitis can also make the skin more prone to dryness and irritation. The expert mentions, “Your age plays a crucial role in making your skin dry. As you get older, your skin produces less oil than usual, resulting in extreme dryness.” Besides this, certain medications and dehydration can also affect skin hydration, damage the skin’s barrier and lead to moisture loss. The American Academy of Dermatology Association states that everyday things like using deodorant soaps, taking long, hot showers and using harsh cleansing products can lead to dryness.

What are the types of dry skin?

1. Contact dermatitis

This condition occurs when something comes into contact with your skin, which can cause an irritant or allergic reaction. A study published in StatPearls states that it is an inflammatory eczematous skin disease. “During dermatitis, your skin abruptly reacts to irritants or chemicals in harsh soaps, chemicals, or even fabrics. As a result, your skin becomes reddish, itchy and dry,” adds the expert.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Eczema

It is a group of conditions, which generally cause red, dry, bumpy and itchy patches of skin. It can lead to cracking of your skin, making it more prone to infection. StatPearls describe eczema as a chronic skin condition, which can lead to recurrent infections and poor quality of life if left untreated.

3. Seborrheic dermatitis

It can cause dry, flaky skin patches on your face, chest and inside creases of your arms, legs or groin. This type of dermatitis generally develops when the body reacts to a normal yeast that grows on the skin.

4. Normal dry skin

Dermatologist, Dr Rinky Kapoor says, “Normal dry skin is the most common type of dry skin where your skin feels tight and rough.”

5. Dehydrated and aged skin

“Dehydrated skin is often caused due to dehydration. When your body lacks water, it can make your skin look dull, tired, and dry. Age skin is when your skin naturally loses its collage, elasticity, and moisture making it drier than usual,” says the expert.

What skincare ingredients to look for in skincare products for dry skin?

1. Hyaluronic acid: It is a powerful humectant, which can attract moisture from the air and draws it into the skin. The International Journal of Biological Macromolecules states that hyaluronic acid can boost skin hydration, and collagen production and reduce wrinkle scars.

2. Glycerin: It helps retain moisture by drawing water from the environment into the skin, keeping it soft and smooth. A study published in Dovepress states that glycerin can offer a 24-hour long hydration boost, repair skin barrier function and improve skin health.

3. Ceramides: They help lock in moisture and protect against environmental stressors that can lead to dehydration. Dovepress mentions that ceramides can decrease TWL, which can boost skin hydration and improve barrier function.

4. Shea butter: Shea butter for dry skin deeply moisturises the skin, providing relief from dryness and preventing further moisture loss. The International Journal of Molecular Sciences indicates that shea butter can provide calming and soothing effects with its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

5. Aloe vera: It can soothe and calm dry, irritated skin while providing hydration and helping to repair the skin’s natural barrier. The Iranian Journal of Medicinal Sciences states that aloe vera can enhance the wound healing process.

6. Vitamin E: This antioxidant helps protect dry skin from environmental damage and supports the skin’s healing process. The Indian Dermatology Online Journal mentions that vitamin E can protect the skin from deleterious effects and treat atopic dermatitis, melasma, and other chronic skin conditions.

“When you have acne-prone dry skin, look for skincare products that contain ingredients like salicylic acid, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, benzoyl peroxide, glycerin, alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), and ceramides. These ingredients will help you retain moisture and effectively treat your acne making your skin extremely dry,” adds Dr Rinky Kapoor.

Ingredients to avoid in skincare products for dry skin

Following a consistent skin care regimen can lead to effective changes in dry skin, according to a study published in the Journal of Dermatological Treatments. “You should avoid ingredients like alcohol, harsh sulfates (sodium lauryl sulfate), parabens, synthetic fragrances, and mineral oil as they can easily irritate your skin while triggering your acne,” says the expert. These ingredients can strip the skin of its natural oils, lead to dryness and inflammation. They may even worsen dry skin, cause irritation and peeling.

How to choose the right skin care products for dry skin?

1. Best face wash for dry skin

When selecting a face wash for dry skin, look for gentle, cream-based or hydrating gel cleansers with ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, or ceramides as these ingredients can draw moisture into the skin while gently cleansing. Avoid soaps and harsh cleansers that contain sulphates, as they can worsen dryness.

2. Best toners for dry skin

If you are looking for skincare products for dry skin, opt for hydrating toners that contain glycerin, hyaluronic acid, rose water, or aloe vera. They can help to rehydrate and balance the skin’s moisture levels without stripping its natural oils.

3. Best exfoliator for dry skin

Exfoliating is essential for removing dead skin cells, but you should avoid harsh physical exfoliants like scrubs that can irritate. Instead, choose gentle exfoliants that contain lactic acid or mild AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acids), which are great for dry skin as they hydrate while exfoliating.

4. Best moisturiser for dry skin

Choose thick, rich moisturisers that contain shea butter, squalane, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid to repair the skin’s barrier and prevent moisture loss. Opt for cream-based moisturisers over lotions for more intense hydration.

5. Best serums for dry skin

Look for hydrating serums that contain hyaluronic acid, which plumps and attracts moisture, or vitamin C, which brightens and helps with skin repair. Serums with peptides or niacinamide can also help strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier, reducing dryness over time.

6. Best sunscreen for dry skin

When choosing a sunscreen, opt for products that offer broad-spectrum protection with at least SPF 30 and PA+++ to protect against both UVA and UVB rays. Mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are less likely to irritate dry, sensitive skin. Additionally, choose sunscreens that contain hydrating ingredients like glycerin, aloe vera, or squalane to avoid further dryness.

What is the right skin care routine for dry skin?

Following a well-balanced skin care routine can help relieve dryness. The American Academy of Dermatology Association suggests a few tips:

1. Limit your shower time to 5 to 10 minutes to hydrate your skin. Use enough gentle and fragrance-free cleanser to remove dirt and oil.

2. Apply moisturiser after washing to trap existing moisture in your skin.

3. Opt for ointment and creams instead of lotions as they are more effective and less irritating.

4. Along with your skin, make sure to take care of your lips by using a lip balm.

5. Make sure to opt for gentle, fragrance-free skincare products for dry skin.

6. Wear gloves to reduce dry and raw skin before going out during winter. Make sure to use non-irritating clothes and laundry detergent.

7. Make sure to stay warm without cozying up to a fireplace or other heat source.

Where to buy the right skincare products for dry skin?

If you are looking to improve your skincare routine for dry skin, Amazon India is a great place to shop. It offers a wide selection of products from trusted brands, making it easier to find the right skincare solutions for dry skin. Shopping on Amazon provides the convenience of exploring new products that may not be available in local stores. Plus, with exciting deals and discounts, you can stock up on dry skincare essentials without breaking the bank. Check out the links to top products for dry skin and enjoy a seamless, budget-friendly shopping experience.

1. Best face mask for dry skin: 6 top picks for hydration and nourishment

2. Best face scrub for dry skin: 6 top picks for you!

3. 6 best hand creams for dry skin

4. Best moisturisers for dry skin: 10 choices for smooth and nourished skin

5. Best toners for dry skin: 10 top picks to soothe and hydrate your skin

6. Best serums for dry skin: 8 top picks to hydrate and nourish your skin

7. Best sunscreen for dry skin: 10 top choices for smooth and shielded skin

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. What not to do if you have dry skin?

If you have dry skin, avoid hot showers, and alcohol-based toners. These can strip your skin of its natural oils and exacerbate dryness. “Avoid using soaps or skincare products with harsh chemicals that can worsen your skin,” says the expert.

2. How can I hydrate my dry skin?

To hydrate your dry skin, use a rich moisturiser that contains hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides. “Along with a moisturiser, using a hydrating face mask once a week can make your skin moist and supple,” adds the expert.

3. What is the difference between dry and dehydrated skin?

Dry skin lacks oil and feels rough, flaky, or tight. On the other hand, dehydrated skin lacks water and may appear dull, feel tight, or show fine lines. Dry skin requires oil-based hydration, while dehydrated skin needs water-based solutions.

4. What are some common misconceptions about dry skin?

There is a common misconception that using too many products can lead to instant results. “This is not true. Keep your skincare routine basic and simple. Another misconception is drinking water can help fix your dry skin. Being hydrated can be helpful but your skin also needs proper skincare to lock in moisture,” says Dermatologist, Dr Rinky Kapoor.

5. How to test if I have dry skin?

To know if you have dry skin or not, try doing a feel test. The expert says, “If your skin feels a bit rough, flaky, or tight then it is more likely to be dry. Another way is to try a blotting test. Use a blotting sheet and gently press it to your skin. If you see too little oil on your blotting sheet then you may have dry skin.”

Follow these tips to choose the best skincare products for dry skin!