Your go-to guide for choosing skincare products for combination skin

Managing combination skin may be difficult and overwhelming, considering it has the signs of both, oiliness and dryness. This combination can create challenges when choosing skincare products. And sometimes, what you think may work for dry areas of your skin might make things worse for the T-zone. Therefore, your skincare kit must include products for combination skin that can hydrate the dry areas along with controlling oil production and preventing greasiness. If you also want to make an informed and wise decision without falling into any trap, this guide is just for you. Read this expert-backed advice to pick the right products for combination skin.
Combination skin type contains a mix of oily and dry areas on the face. “It tends to include an oily T-zone that is the forehead, nose, and chin, which will be oilier and more prone to shine and acne. The cheek areas are usually normal to dry or flaky. Some areas will be normal, some will be dry. There will be prominent and visible pores in oily areas like the nose and smaller, less noticeable pores in drier regions,” says Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon. It requires a balanced approach, using lightweight, oil-controlling products for combination skin to manage oily areas and hydrating, gentle products for dry areas to maintain overall skin health.
Before choosing the best products for combination skin, it is important to understand its characteristics. This skin type includes signs of oiliness and dryness. The T-zone, including the forehead, nose, and chin tends to be oily, with enlarged pores, shine, and occasional breakouts, while the cheeks and other areas exhibit signs of dryness. “Many people notice increased dryness during winter months or heightened oiliness in warmer weather,” adds the expert. People may struggle to find a single skincare product for combination skin that addresses all concerns. A study published in Skin Resolution Technology states that regional and seasonal variations in sebum production of skin should be considered to define the combination skin. The study finds that the sebum secretions on the forehead, nose and chin were higher than on both cheeks.
When choosing skincare products for combination skin, you must pay attention to the ingredients to ensure that they can hydrate the skin along with controlling oil products. Some common skincare ingredients that you must consider include:
“Squalene is also one of the ingredients that will keep the skin hydrated and moisturised without clogging pores. Ceramides will repair the damaged skin barrier and help it stay moisturised,” adds the expert.
When selecting skincare products for combination skin, avoid harsh ingredients that can disrupt its balance. Alcohol-based products for combination skin like denatured alcohol may strip moisture, cause dryness and trigger excess oil production. Heavy oils such as mineral oil or coconut oil may clog pores in oily areas, leading to breakouts. “Sulfates in the products chosen mindlessly can strip moisture of the skin, making it dry, dull and dehydrated. Fragrances in the product can wreak havoc on the skin by stripping the natural oil and making it dry and unpleasant,” says the expert. Opt for gentle, non-comedogenic, and hydrating products for combination skin to maintain balance.
For combination skin, using skincare products for combination skin can help control excess oil production while keeping it hydrated and balanced. Here is a simple routine that you can follow to choose the right product:
When choosing the best face wash for combination skin, look for a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser that won’t strip your skin, adds Dr Rinky Kapoor. Look for ingredients like salicylic acid to control oil and glycerin or aloe vera to hydrate dry areas.
If you are looking for the best toners for combination skin, opt for an alcohol-free toner with niacinamide or witch hazel. They may refine pores and control oil. The hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid may maintain moisture in dry areas.
The best serum for combination skin should be lightweight and non-comedogenic. Look for hyaluronic acid-based products for combination skin as they can provide hydration without heaviness, while vitamin C or niacinamide may help to brighten and even skin tone. “Don’t opt for any products just because they are promoted on social media,” adds the expert.
“Lotion-based moisturisers work wonders on combination skin by hydrating it and reducing heaviness or greasiness,” adds the expert. Ingredients like ceramides and squalane may provide hydration without clogging pores.
Protect your skin with a broad-spectrum, non-greasy sunscreen with SPF 50. “Look for lightweight, oil-free formulas that won’t clog pores,” adds Dr Rinky Kapoor. Gel-based or mineral sunscreens for combination skin work well for combination skin to avoid excess oil.
Include a clay mask for the oily T-zone to absorb excess oil and a hydrating mask with aloe vera or honey in your skincare kit.
This balanced approach ensures both oily and dry areas are maintained without overloading or drying the skin.
Gentle chemical exfoliants like salicylic acid (BHA) or lactic acid (AHA) can work well. “These can help unclog pores in oily areas and remove dead skin cells from dry patches. Exfoliating once a week is a good idea and don’t go overboard,” adds Dr Rinky Kapoor.
“Avoid over-exfoliating the skin and do it once a week for optimum results,” adds Dr Rinky Kapoor.
There are so many misconceptions about combination skin. Dr Rinky Kapoor shares some of them:
Fact: As ones with Combination skin are considered to have areas with different types of skin on the face, the approach will be altered to address both greasiness and dryness.
Fact: Combination is often described as having normal to dry skin in some areas and normal to oily skin in others. The skin is not entirely oily or fully dry. It requires a prompt approach by the expert.
Here are some suggestions to help you maintain your skin health:
Choose the right products for combination skin and improve its health!
It takes about 3 months for visible results from the products recommended by the dermatologist.
If you tend to see two or more different textures when it comes to your face, that means you have a combination of skin. It is better to consult the dermatologist who will examine you and determine the skin type.
If you have combination skin, avoid harsh scrubs as they can irritate dry areas. Don’t use alcohol-based products because they can strip natural oils. When choosing products for combination skin, avoid heavy oils in oily areas to prevent breakouts. And don’t skip moisturising, even on oily parts.
Hydrate the skin with the help of appropriate moisturisers and serums as suggested by the doctor.