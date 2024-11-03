Do you often wonder “how to choose skincare products for acne-prone skin”? Say goodbye to all the worries as this guide is just for you!

Do you end up getting an acne flare-up right before an important event or a special occasion? If you are someone with acne-prone skin, you may be more susceptible to developing various types of blemishes like blackheads, whiteheads, pimples and cysts. This skin type can be affected by multiple factors – right from your stress levels and lifestyle to experimenting with the latest skincare trend. And here is the kicker – what works wonders for one person might make things bad for another. So, with so many complexities, you may wonder how to choose acne products without falling into the trap of “it worked for my friend or sister, so it will work for me as well”? If you are also unsure about which skincare product is right for acne-prone skin, this guide is just for you. Follow these expert-backed tips to pick the right product!

What is acne-prone skin?

Acne-prone skin is often characterised by a higher tendency to develop acne, which includes various forms like blackheads, whiteheads, pimples and more. It has an imbalance in oil production, which leads to clogged pores. “Acne-prone skin has a propensity to develop comedones and pimples and can be caused due to factors like excess oil production, clogged pores, inflammation and bacterial buildup,” says aesthetic physician Dr Akanksha Singh Cornuit.

This skincare type may also struggle with issues like dead skin cell buildup and inflammation, creating an ideal environment for the bacteria propionibacterium acnes to thrive. A study published in StatPearls states that acne vulgaris is a chronic inflammatory disorder that affects the pilosebaceous unit. The hypersensitivity of the sebaceous glands to normal levels of circulating androgens causes acne.

What are the main causes of acne?

The sebaceous glands of the body produce sebum that is released through the hair follicles. When these follicles get clogged by dead skin cells and sebum, it can trigger the growth of skin bacteria. It then causes inflammation and creates inflammatory acne lesions. Acne is primarily caused by a combination of factors that lead to clogged pores and inflammation. From hormonal fluctuations to genetic predisposition, there are a range of factors that play a significant role in the formation of acne. “People with this skin type face frequent breakouts, including blackheads, whiteheads, pimples and cysts, which can be triggered by hormonal changes, stress, diet or certain skincare products,” adds the expert. Understanding the causes of acne can help you effectively form a well-balanced skincare routine for acne-prone skin to manage the condition.

What are the different types of acne?

1. Blackheads: These are open comedones, which are formed when hair follicles become clogged with excess oil and dead skin cells. The surface appears dark due to oxidation.

2. Whiteheads: Similar to blackheads, whiteheads are closed comedones. They appear as small, flesh-coloured bumps and are formed when follicles are clogged but remain closed at the surface.

3. Papules: They are small, red, raised bumps that occur due to inflammation. According to the Pediatric Clinical Skills (Fourth Edition), a papule is a small, elevated lesion that is noticeable above the skin surface.

4. Pustules: They are inflamed bumps that contain pus, giving them a white or yellow centre. Pustules often develop from untreated papules and can be painful.

5. Nodules: Nodular acne consists of larger, solid lesions beneath the skin. These can be painful and may take longer to heal.

6. Cysts: It is one of the most severe forms of acne, characterised by large, painful lumps filled with pus. They can lead to significant scarring and typically require medical intervention. The Better Health Channel, Department of Health, Victoria State Government describes cysts as abnormal sacs of fluid that can form anywhere in the body.

7. Mild Acne: They usually include a few blackheads and whiteheads with minimal inflammation.

8. Severe Nodulocystic Acne: This form of acne combines nodular and cystic acne, featuring deep, painful lesions. It requires urgent medical attention for effective management.

What ingredients to choose for acne-prone skin?

When choosing the right acne products, you must pay attention to the ingredients list as it can help you enhance your skin health. Some of the ingredients that you must look for in skincare products for acne-prone skin include:

1. Salicylic Acid: It penetrates deep into the pores to exfoliate dead skin cells and unclog pores. With its anti-inflammatory properties, it can reduce redness and swelling associated with acne. The Italian Journal of Dermatology and Venereology states that salicylic acid-based products can treat acne lesions in 8 weeks of use.

2. Benzoyl Peroxide: It works by killing acne-causing bacteria and reducing oil production. Benzoyl peroxide is particularly effective for inflammatory acne, such as cysts and pustules. StatPearls states that the American Academy of Dermatology recommends using benzoyl peroxide for treating acne.

3. Niacinamide: Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, niacinamide can help to soothe irritated skin, reduce redness, and regulate oil production. Dermatologic Therapy states that niacinamide can help to reduce acne without causing any major side effects.

4. Tea Tree Oil: This natural ingredient contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to reduce acne lesions and promote healing. The Australasian Journal of Dermatology states that using tea tree oil products on the face twice daily for 12 weeks can improve mild to moderate acne.

5. Retinoids: Derived from vitamin A, retinoids promote cell turnover and prevent clogged pores. According to the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology, retinoids when used in combination with benzoyl peroxide can help to treat acne vulgaris effectively.

6. Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs): Ingredients like glycolic acid may help to exfoliate the surface of the skin and promote a brighter complexion. A study published in the journal, Molecules states that AHA have therapeutic and cosmetic benefits like helping to treat acne, scars, melasma, hyperpigmentation, age spots, roughness and more.

7. Hyaluronic Acid: It can provide lightweight moisture without clogging pores, helping to balance the skin. According to the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, hyaluronic acid gel can help to provide immediate visual improvement in acne lesions.

Ingredients to avoid for acne-prone skin

To manage acne-prone skin, you need to carefully select skincare products as some of them contain certain ingredients that can exacerbate breakouts and irritation.

When formulating a skincare routine for acne-prone skin, make sure to avoid products with comedogenic ingredients as they can clog pores and contribute to acne.

Stay away from alcohol-based items as they can strip moisture from the skin, which can lead to excess oil production and more breakouts.

Some skincare products also contain fragrances and dyes, which can irritate the skin, leading to inflammation and potential breakouts.

Many cleansers contain sulphates, which can be overly harsh, stripping the skin of its natural oils.

Heavy oils and emollients are also harmful as they can trap dirt and bacteria, leading to clogged pores.By avoiding these ingredients, you can manage breakouts. Always read the labels of the products carefully and consult your dermatologist to get personalised advice.

How to choose acne products for your acne-prone skin?

1. Best face cleansers for acne-prone skin

People with acne-prone skin should opt for gentle and non-comedogenic cleansers that can effectively remove dirt and excess oil without stripping the skin. “Gel-based or foaming cleansers with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide can be beneficial for preventing clogged pores and addressing excess oil without stripping or irritating the skin,” says Dr Akanksha Singh Cornuit.

2. Best moisturisers for acne-prone skin

Even acne-prone skin needs hydration. Dr Akanksha Singh Cornuit says, “Look for lightweight, oil-free, non-comedogenic and gel-based moisturisers as they are good for hydration.” Products that contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin may help maintain moisture balance without clogging pores.

3. Best face serums for acne-prone skin

Serums work effectively to offer targeted treatment to address specific concerns. Consider serums that contain salicylic acid for acne treatment, niacinamide for reducing inflammation and redness, or vitamin C for brightening and promoting overall skin health. “Applying niacinamide serum can help to control oil production and reduce redness,” adds the expert.

4. Best sunscreen for acne-prone skin

Sunscreen is crucial for protecting the skin, especially when using acne treatments that can increase sensitivity. Choose a broad-spectrum, non-comedogenic sunscreen with a lightweight, gel or mineral formula to avoid clogging pores.

5. Best toners for acne-prone skin

Look for alcohol-free toners that contain soothing ingredients like witch hazel or rose water. Toners with salicylic acid can help to control excess oil and prevent breakouts without causing dryness.

6. Best exfoliators for acne-prone skin

“Incorporate gentle chemical exfoliants like alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) in your skincare routine,” says Akanksha Singh Cornuit. They may help to unclog pores and promote cell turnover. Avoid harsh physical exfoliants as they can irritate and inflame acne-prone skin.

What is a healthy skincare routine for acne-prone skin?

Following a healthy and well-balanced skincare routine can help you manage acne effectively. The American Academy of Dermatology Association suggests a few tips that you may follow for better results:

1. Use gentle and non-abrasive cleansers to wash your face twice daily and after sweating.

2. Make sure to opt for “alcohol-free” skincare products for acne-prone skin as they can dry your skin and make acne appear worse.

3. Shampoo your hair regularly as the oil from hair can cause acne on the forehead. If you have oily hair, increase your frequency of shampooing.

4. Stick to your acne treatment as frequent changes can irritate your skin and cause more breakouts.

5. Keep your hands off as touching your face throughout the day can cause acne to flare.

6. Stay out of the sun as tanning can damage your skin and can worsen acne.

Where to buy the best skincare products for acne-prone skin?

What are some misconceptions about acne treatment?

There are several misconceptions about acne treatments. According to expert Akanksha Singh Cornuit:

It is generally believed that acne is caused by dirty skin, but it is more often linked to hormonal fluctuations, genetics, and inflammation. Over-washing can irritate the skin and lead to increased oil production.

Some believe that drying products, such as harsh astringents or alcohol-based solutions, will help clear acne, but this approach can often do more harm than good.

Acne is not just a teenage issue. Adult acne can result from hormonal changes, stress, diet, and even certain medications.

There is also a common misconception that moisturising will worsen acne, but maintaining hydration is important for all skin types.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How long will it take to see results from anti-acne products?

It can vary. Generally, you can see improvements within 4 to 8 weeks of consistent use. It is important to be patient during the process.

Should I still use a moisturiser if I have acne-prone skin?

Yes. Even acne-prone skin needs hydration. Look for lightweight and oil-free moisturisers that won’t clog pores.

How can I test a product before incorporating it into my routine?

Perform a patch test by applying a small amount of the product to a discrete area of skin. Then wait for 24 hours to see if any irritation occurs.

Follow these steps and enjoy a healthy skincare routine!