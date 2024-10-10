How to choose good quality ghee for a healthy diet?

Packed with essential vitamins, healthy fats, and gut-friendly properties, ghee is quite a nutritional powerhouse. However, with so many varieties available in the market, it is often confusing when it comes to choosing the best ghee. While ghee comes with many benefits, the process of production, as well as the ingredients added to it, its colour as well as melting point, all help to determine which one is better suited for your needs. Read on to know what are the different kinds of ghee available in the market, and which one to buy.
Ghee is clarified butter made by simmering butter to remove water and milk solids, resulting in a rich source of healthy fats. “It contains essential nutrients like vitamins A, E, D, and K2, as well as omega-3 fatty acids and butyric acid, which support gut health and reduce inflammation,” says dietician Kejal Shah. Ghee is lactose-free, making it suitable for those with dairy sensitivities. While it offers several health benefits, moderation is key due to its high saturated fat content, which can impact heart health if consumed excessively. While there are many types of ghee available in the market, here are some tests to check the purity of ghee.
There are various types of ghee available in the market. These include:
Cow ghee is the most common type of ghee. It is known for its rich flavour and health benefits. This ghee has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties, these are beneficial in treating various skin-associated problems, states this study, published in Cureus.
This offers a robust flavour and different nutritional properties compared to cow ghee. A study published in Plos One suggests that ghee made from buffalo milk is one of the most common types of ghee used for frying and cooking.
A2 ghee is made from the milk of cows that only produce the A2 beta-casein protein. This is believed to be easier to digest.
This type of ghee is sourced from cows that graze on grass, considered more nutritious than grain-fed ghee. This ghee contains nutrients, antioxidants, and healthy fatty acids. A study published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, states that the ghee from grass-fed milk is superior in quality.
This type of ghee is made from fermented cream, enhancing its probiotic content. This helps in brain nourishment, as well as strengthens memory, as well as the nervous system.
This is a variety of ghee where the likes of garlic or turmeric are added. This is healthy as it combines the benefits of ghee with herbs.
Ghee is primarily made from one main ingredient: clarified butter, which is produced by simmering butter to remove water and milk solids. However, various types of ghee may include additional ingredients for flavour and health benefits:
While choosing the best ghee for yourself, note that pure ghee should ideally contain no additives or preservatives, ensuring its natural properties are preserved. Not only is ghee great for our health, but it has many skin benefits as well.
To identify good quality ghee, it is important to consider the following factors:
When buying ghee, keep the following points in mind:
The source of milk is important. Make sure to opt for ghee made from A2 milk from indigenous cow breeds, such as Gir or Sahiwal. This type is generally considered healthier and more nutritious, says Shah. Also, make sure to choose one that is produced using traditional methods like the Bilona method, which involves churning curd and slow heating. This process enhances flavour and nutritional value.
Good quality ghee should have a rich golden colour and be clear when held against light. Avoid pale or cloudy ghee, which may indicate impurities. Pure ghee should have a smooth, creamy texture without graininess or lumps. It should also maintain consistency at room temperature. Look for a fresh, nutty aroma while choosing ghee. It should not smell rancid or have burnt notes, indicating proper preparation.
Check the moisture content. It should be low (ideally below 0.5%) to ensure longer shelf life and better quality. Make sure to ensure there are no artificial additives or preservatives listed in the ingredients; pure ghee should consist solely of clarified butter.
For heart health, cow ghee is often recommended due to its high concentration of monounsaturated omega-3 fatty acids which can support cardiovascular function and help lower unhealthy cholesterol levels, says Shah. She adds, “Additionally, grass-fed ghee may provide more nutrients and beneficial fats compared to grain-fed varieties.”
While ghee contains saturated fats, moderation is key; it can be beneficial for those with a healthy metabolism and active lifestyle.
For weight loss, grass-fed ghee is considered the best option. “It is rich in conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which has been linked to fat loss and improved metabolism. Grass-fed ghee also contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) that are quickly metabolized for energy rather than stored as fat,” says Shah. Additionally, it promotes satiety and aids digestion due to its butyric acid content, which supports gut health. Incorporating moderate amounts into a balanced diet can help regulate appetite and enhance overall weight loss efforts.
For children, A2 cow ghee is often recommended due to its digestibility and nutritional benefits. These options ensure a healthy fat source while supporting overall development and immunity in kids.
The recommended daily intake of ghee varies by age and health status:
Moderation is key, as excessive consumption can lead to health issues. Always consider individual dietary needs and consult a healthcare provider for personalized advice.
To keep side effects at bay while consuming ghee, consider the following:
With so many different ghee brands available in the market, it can get very difficult to choose the right one for yourself. It is important to note that Amazon is a great platform to buy the best ghee for yourself. There are many different varieties available in the market, and ordering these from Amazon will enable them to reach your doorstep within a few days. Here are some options for you to try out.
10 best desi ghee in India for rich flavour and health benefits
Best cow ghee brand in India: 10 picks for rich flavour and health benefits
Best buffalo ghee brands: 6 top picks for flavour and nutrition
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Health Shots Recommends