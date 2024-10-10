How to choose good quality ghee for a healthy diet?

It is important to know how to choose ghee for daily consumption. There are varieties such as grass-fed ghee, cow ghee and infused versions.

Packed with essential vitamins, healthy fats, and gut-friendly properties, ghee is quite a nutritional powerhouse. However, with so many varieties available in the market, it is often confusing when it comes to choosing the best ghee. While ghee comes with many benefits, the process of production, as well as the ingredients added to it, its colour as well as melting point, all help to determine which one is better suited for your needs. Read on to know what are the different kinds of ghee available in the market, and which one to buy.

What is ghee and why is it healthy?

Ghee is clarified butter made by simmering butter to remove water and milk solids, resulting in a rich source of healthy fats. “It contains essential nutrients like vitamins A, E, D, and K2, as well as omega-3 fatty acids and butyric acid, which support gut health and reduce inflammation,” says dietician Kejal Shah. Ghee is lactose-free, making it suitable for those with dairy sensitivities. While it offers several health benefits, moderation is key due to its high saturated fat content, which can impact heart health if consumed excessively. While there are many types of ghee available in the market, here are some tests to check the purity of ghee.

What are the various types of ghee available in the market?

There are various types of ghee available in the market. These include:

1. Cow Ghee

Cow ghee is the most common type of ghee. It is known for its rich flavour and health benefits. This ghee has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties, these are beneficial in treating various skin-associated problems, states this study, published in Cureus.

2. Buffalo Ghee

This offers a robust flavour and different nutritional properties compared to cow ghee. A study published in Plos One suggests that ghee made from buffalo milk is one of the most common types of ghee used for frying and cooking.

3. A2 Ghee

A2 ghee is made from the milk of cows that only produce the A2 beta-casein protein. This is believed to be easier to digest.

4. Grass-Fed Ghee

This type of ghee is sourced from cows that graze on grass, considered more nutritious than grain-fed ghee. This ghee contains nutrients, antioxidants, and healthy fatty acids. A study published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, states that the ghee from grass-fed milk is superior in quality.

5. Cultured Ghee

This type of ghee is made from fermented cream, enhancing its probiotic content. This helps in brain nourishment, as well as strengthens memory, as well as the nervous system.

6. Infused Ghee

This is a variety of ghee where the likes of garlic or turmeric are added. This is healthy as it combines the benefits of ghee with herbs.

What are the main ingredients added to ghee?

Ghee is primarily made from one main ingredient: clarified butter, which is produced by simmering butter to remove water and milk solids. However, various types of ghee may include additional ingredients for flavour and health benefits:

Garlic : Infused garlic ghee combines the benefits of ghee with garlic’s anti-inflammatory properties, enhancing flavour and nutrition.

: Infused garlic ghee combines the benefits of ghee with garlic’s anti-inflammatory properties, enhancing flavour and nutrition. Lemon : Lime or lemon-infused ghee adds a tangy flavour while retaining the health benefits of grass-fed ghee.

: Lime or lemon-infused ghee adds a tangy flavour while retaining the health benefits of grass-fed ghee. Himalayan Salt: This variant incorporates Himalayan pink salt, providing a savoury taste and additional minerals.

While choosing the best ghee for yourself, note that pure ghee should ideally contain no additives or preservatives, ensuring its natural properties are preserved. Not only is ghee great for our health, but it has many skin benefits as well.

How do you identify if a particular type of ghee is good?

To identify good quality ghee, it is important to consider the following factors:

Colour : Pure ghee should have a rich golden hue. Avoid pale or white ghee, which may indicate additives or low quality.

: Pure ghee should have a rich golden hue. Avoid pale or white ghee, which may indicate additives or low quality. Translucency : Good ghee appears clear and translucent when held up to light, without cloudiness or sediments.

: Good ghee appears clear and translucent when held up to light, without cloudiness or sediments. Texture : It should be smooth and creamy, free from graininess or lumps, indicating proper processing

: It should be smooth and creamy, free from graininess or lumps, indicating proper processing Melting Point : Quality ghee solidifies at room temperature and melts quickly when heated, emitting a nutty aroma.

: Quality ghee solidifies at room temperature and melts quickly when heated, emitting a nutty aroma. Ingredients: Check for no preservatives or artificial additives; look for organic certifications for authenticity.

What to keep in mind while buying ghee?

When buying ghee, keep the following points in mind:

The source of milk is important. Make sure to opt for ghee made from A2 milk from indigenous cow breeds, such as Gir or Sahiwal. This type is generally considered healthier and more nutritious, says Shah. Also, make sure to choose one that is produced using traditional methods like the Bilona method, which involves churning curd and slow heating. This process enhances flavour and nutritional value.

Good quality ghee should have a rich golden colour and be clear when held against light. Avoid pale or cloudy ghee, which may indicate impurities. Pure ghee should have a smooth, creamy texture without graininess or lumps. It should also maintain consistency at room temperature. Look for a fresh, nutty aroma while choosing ghee. It should not smell rancid or have burnt notes, indicating proper preparation.

Check the moisture content. It should be low (ideally below 0.5%) to ensure longer shelf life and better quality. Make sure to ensure there are no artificial additives or preservatives listed in the ingredients; pure ghee should consist solely of clarified butter.

Which ghee is best suited for heart health?

For heart health, cow ghee is often recommended due to its high concentration of monounsaturated omega-3 fatty acids which can support cardiovascular function and help lower unhealthy cholesterol levels, says Shah. She adds, “Additionally, grass-fed ghee may provide more nutrients and beneficial fats compared to grain-fed varieties.”

While ghee contains saturated fats, moderation is key; it can be beneficial for those with a healthy metabolism and active lifestyle.

Which ghee is best suited for weight loss?

For weight loss, grass-fed ghee is considered the best option. “It is rich in conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which has been linked to fat loss and improved metabolism. Grass-fed ghee also contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) that are quickly metabolized for energy rather than stored as fat,” says Shah. Additionally, it promotes satiety and aids digestion due to its butyric acid content, which supports gut health. Incorporating moderate amounts into a balanced diet can help regulate appetite and enhance overall weight loss efforts.

What ghee is best suited for kids?

For children, A2 cow ghee is often recommended due to its digestibility and nutritional benefits. These options ensure a healthy fat source while supporting overall development and immunity in kids.

How much ghee should you have in a day?

The recommended daily intake of ghee varies by age and health status:

Adults: 2 teaspoons per day.

Pregnant and lactating women: Approximately 3 teaspoons per day.

Infants (7-24 months): 2-3 teaspoons per day.

Children (3-9 years): 2-3 teaspoons per day.

Adolescents (10-17 years): About 3 teaspoons per day.

Moderation is key, as excessive consumption can lead to health issues. Always consider individual dietary needs and consult a healthcare provider for personalized advice.

What to remember while consuming ghee to keep side effects at bay?

To keep side effects at bay while consuming ghee, consider the following:

Limit intake to 1-2 teaspoons daily to avoid excessive saturated fat, which can raise LDL cholesterol levels and lead to heart issues.

to avoid excessive saturated fat, which can raise LDL cholesterol levels and lead to heart issues. Avoid ghee if you have obesity, heart disease, kidney issues, or digestive problems , as it may exacerbate these conditions.

, as it may exacerbate these conditions. Choose high-quality ghee , preferably organic or grass-fed, to maximize health benefits and minimize harmful additives.

, preferably organic or grass-fed, to maximize health benefits and minimize harmful additives. Incorporate ghee as part of a balanced diet that includes other healthy fats, ensuring you receive a variety of fatty acids. Ghee can be used for healthy weight gain as well.

that includes other healthy fats, ensuring you receive a variety of fatty acids. Ghee can be used for healthy weight gain as well. Monitor how your body reacts; if you experience bloating or digestive discomfort, reduce consumption.

Where to buy the best ghee from?

With so many different ghee brands available in the market, it can get very difficult to choose the right one for yourself. It is important to note that Amazon is a great platform to buy the best ghee for yourself. There are many different varieties available in the market, and ordering these from Amazon will enable them to reach your doorstep within a few days. Here are some options for you to try out.

