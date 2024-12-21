Your go-to buying guide for choosing the right foot cream for cracked heels

Use the best foot cream for cracked heels and say goodbye to dryness this winter. Follow this guide to pick the right product for your needs.

Do your heels look and feel as dry as the Sharara desert, especially in winter? If your answer is yes, it’s high time that you start using a foot crack cream. Winter weather contributes to dry, cracked heels because of cold temperatures, low humidity, and indoor heating. This leads to stripping the skin of its natural moisture, leaving it vulnerable to dehydration. This is where foot cream for cracked heels can help as it provides a protective barrier. Packed with ingredients like shea butter and glycerin, this skincare product can deeply hydrate and soften the skin, promoting healing. But with so many options available, picking the right one may feel like a never-ending task. So, we have curated a foot cream buying guide to help you pick the right product. Read on to find your best foot cream for cracked heels and enhance your self-care routine.

What is a foot cream for cracked heels?

“A foot cream for cracked heels is a specially formulated moisturiser that can hydrate, soften, and protect the skin on the feet,” says Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr Mikki Singh. It can address some common foot concerns like dryness, cracking, and rough patches, particularly in areas like heels and soles. They often contain ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, urea, and essential oils, which may work together to deeply nourish the skin, and improve its elasticity. A study published in the International Journal of Current Pharmaceutical Research states that herbal anti-cracked heel cream can provide anti-inflammatory benefits and create a barrier to protect the skin.

What are the benefits of foot cream for cracked heels?

The right foot cream for cracked heels can deeply moisturise and soothe dry, rough skin. It may help to hydrate the feet and restore moisture lost due to harsh weather or prolonged dryness. Many foot creams also work to soften thickened skin and improve elasticity, preventing further cracking. Additionally, foot cream for dry skin also contains exfoliating agents that may gently remove dead skin and promote softer and healthier feet. Regular use of this self-care product may accelerate healing, provide relief from discomfort, softens rough, callused skin, making feet smoother and healthier prevent infections,” adds the expert. Besides this, the Indian Journal of Medical Research states that diabetic wound cream that is prepared using a polyherbal formulation can heal diabetic foot ulcers.

Ingredients to look for in a foot cream for cracked heels

When choosing the right foot cream for cracked heels, check the ingredients list and ensure it contains the following ingredients:

1. Urea

This skincare ingredient may help to soften thickened, dry skin and remove dead skin cells. Dermatology and Therapy Journal states that urea can improve skin barrier function and provide antimicrobial defense.

2. Shea butter

Rich in moisturizing properties, it may nourish and soften the skin, helping to repair cracked heels. As per the American Journal of Life Sciences, it can provide anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory benefits.

3. Cocoa butter

By offering deep hydration, a foot care cream with cocoa butter may help to improve skin elasticity. A study published in the journal, Nutrients states that cocoa butter can help maintain skin health with its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Glycerin

A foot cream for cracked heels with this humectant may draw moisture into the skin, keeping your feet hydrated. A study published in the British Journal of Dermatology that glycerin can improve skin elasticity and help in epidermal barrier repair.

5. Aloe vera

Known for its soothing properties, it may help to calm inflammation and promote healing of cracked skin. As per the Iranian Journal of Medical Sciences, aloe vera can help retain skin moisture and prevent ulcers.

6. Vitamin E

It may repair and protect the skin while preventing further damage and promoting moisture retention. According to the Indian Dermatology Online Journal, vitamin E can prevent psoriasis, and cutaneous ulcers and promote wound healing.

7. Salicylic acid

It may gently exfoliate thickened skin, making it smoother and less prone to cracking. As per the Clinical, Cosmetic, and Investigational Dermatology, salicylic acid can act as a peeling agent and help treat skin problems like acne vulgaris, melasma, freckles, and more.

Besides this you may also look for ingredients like tea tree oil and lactic acid. Dr Singh says these ingredients can attract moisture to the skin and offer antifungal benefits.

Ingredients to avoid in a foot cream for cracked heels

When selecting a foot cream for cracked heels, it is important to avoid certain ingredients that can irritate or worsen dryness. So steer clear of the following ingredients:

1. Alcohol (Ethanol, Isopropyl Alcohol): “These can dry and strip the skin of its natural moisture, worsening cracks and dryness,” says the expert.

2. Fragrances or artificial scents: They cause irritation, especially if you have sensitive skin or open cracks. A study published in Contact Dermatitis Journal states that exposure to scented products may enhance the prevalence of contact allergy to fragrance.

3. Parabens: These preservatives may cause skin irritation and are linked to potential hormone disruption. The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health states that parabens can cause hormonal disruption and contribute to breast cancer development.

4. Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS): A harsh detergent that can dry out and irritate the skin, exacerbating cracked heels.

5. Phthalates: Often found in fragrances, these may cause skin irritation and other health concerns.

How to choose foot cream for cracked heels and other skin types

Here is expert-backed advice to help you choose the best foot cream in India.

1. Foot cream for cracked heels

When choosing a foot cream for cracked heels, look for thick, emollient creams or balms that focus on softening thick, dry skin and promoting healing. “Opt for foot creams with urea, lactic acid, and lanolin to repair and deeply hydrate,” suggests Dr Singh.

2. Foot cream for dry skin

Dry feet often become rough, flaky, and prone to cracking. Look for foot creams containing shea butter, cocoa butter, and urea that may provide deep hydration and lock in moisture. “For severely dry skin, use thicker, occlusive creams with shea butter or lanolin to lock in moisture,” says Dr Singh.

3. Foot cream for oily skin

Though less common on feet, some people experience oily or sweaty feet. A lightweight, non-greasy formula is ideal for this skin type. “When choosing foot cream for soft feet, opt for non-greasy formulations with hydrating humectants like glycerin,” says the expert.

4. Foot cream for sensitive skin

Sensitive feet need gentle foot creams without harsh ingredients. Opt for hypoallergenic and soothing formulations with ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile. “Avoid products that contain fragrance as it may cause allergic reactions,” says the expert.

5. Foot cream for calloused skin

Feet with calluses need a cream that can exfoliate while moisturizing, helping to break down tough, thick skin. Opt for thicker foot cream for cracked heels with ingredients like salicylic acid or urea to keep your feet moisturized.

How to use a foot cream for cracked heels?

To use the foot cream in the right way, Dr Singh shares a few tips:

1. Start by soaking your feet in warm water for 10-15 minutes to soften the skin.

2. Then, gently exfoliate with a pumice stone or foot scrub to remove dead skin.

3. After that, pat dry your feet with a towel and leave it slightly damp.

4. Then, massage the foot cream, focusing on dry areas.

5. Then, apply a thicker layer before bed for deep hydration.

6. Additionally, you may also wear cotton socks to lock in moisture overnight.

7. Make sure to use foot cream for cracked heels daily for better results.

Based on this advice, you may opt for the right foot cream for cracked heels and leave your feet feeling soft.