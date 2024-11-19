How to choose a good water purifier to stay healthy

Understanding how to choose a good water purifier is essential in making sure that you have pure drinking water for your good health and well-being. Know what to keep in mind while selecting one.

Not only is it important to drink enough water during the day, but it is equally crucial to make sure that the water is clean. This is where investing in a good water purifier comes in. This device helps to get rid of pollutants and water contamination and makes the water perfect for drinking purposes. However, with so many variants of the device in the market, understanding how to choose a good purifier can become tricky. However, once you know the kind of purification the water in your area needs, the amount of drinking water you need every day, and the money you are willing to invest, it will be easier to narrow down on one kind of purifier.

What is a water purifier?

A water purifying system is a device used to remove unwanted pollution or contaminants from water and make it usable for different purposes which includes drinking among others, says this study, published in the journal Agricultural and Biological Sciences. “This device uses various methods like filtration, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet (UV) light penetration, or activated carbon to eliminate suspended particles, bacteria, viruses, toxic metallic elements and organic compounds,” says internal medicine specialist Dr Suchismitha Rajamanya. It is important to use water purifiers in areas with low-quality water.

What are the benefits of a water purifier?

A water purifier is a valuable investment to ensure health and well-being:

1. Pure and safe drinking water

Water purifiers effectively remove harmful contaminants, bacteria, viruses, and parasites from tap water, ensuring you and your family have access to clean and safe drinking water. “This assists in controlling various diseases caused by consuming contaminated water, promotes health and enhances the quality of water in terms of taste as well as odour,” says Dr Rajamanya.

2. Improved taste and odour

Water purifiers can significantly improve the taste and smell of tap water, eliminating unpleasant chlorine and other impurities. A study, published in Agricultural and Biological Sciences, the purification technologies used by these purifiers help to remove particles and provide a clearer appearance to the water, in addition to the improvement in its smell and taste.

3. Healthier skin, and hair and improves immunity

Pure, clean water helps to hydrate your skin and hair. This, in turn, gives you healthier and more vibrant skin and hair. Additionally, regular intake of plenty of water will also help our immune system, states this study, published in the journal Magna Scientia Advanced Research and Reviews. Consuming clean water can help strengthen your immune system, making you less susceptible to illnesses.

4. Reduced risk of waterborne diseases

By eliminating harmful microorganisms, water purifiers can help prevent waterborne diseases like typhoid, cholera, and dysentery. Any sort of filtration process can lead to fewer cases of these diseases. A study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), indicated that simple cloth filtration reduced the number of cases of cholera.

5. Environmental friendliness and cost-effective

Using a water purifier reduces the need for single-use plastic water bottles, contributing to environmental sustainability. While there’s an initial investment, using a water purifier can save you money in the long run by reducing the need to purchase bottled water. People will not have to buy bottled water regularly, leading to the conservation of the environment and saving expenses, says Dr Rajamanya.

Different kinds of water purifiers

Here are the different kinds of water purifiers available in the market today.

1. Reverse Osmosis (RO) purifiers

This type utilises high pressure of 100–800 PSI (pounds per square inch) to push water through a semi-permeable membrane to eliminate dissolved salts, heavy metals and pollutants, states a study, published in the journal Field Guide to Wilderness Medicine. RO purifiers are known to remove a wide range of contaminants, including bacteria and viruses. The water tastes cleaner and fresher, and there are reduced unpleasant odours caused by chlorine or other contaminants as well in the water.

2. Ultraviolet (UV) purifiers

This uses ultraviolet light to sterilise the water and destroy the microorganisms without any chemical treatment. UV light is highly effective at inactivating microorganisms by damaging their DNA or RNA. Ultraviolet-C (UV-C) irradiation is an attractive method for efficient disinfection of water without generating toxicity and adversely affecting human health, states a study, published in the Journal of Microbiology and Biotechnology. It doesn’t add any chemicals to the water and does not alter the water’s mineral content.

3. Ultrafiltration (UF) purifiers

UF Purifiers use membrane filtration technique with pores the size of micrometres, thereby allowing only very large molecules to pass through, leaving the bacteria and other harmful particles behind. These purifiers can significantly reduce turbidity or cloudiness in water, resulting in clearer and cleaner water. Also, unlike RO systems, UF purifiers retain essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium in the water, ensuring a balanced and nutritious drink. A study, published in the Separation and Purification Technology, states that UF water purifier achieved 100 % removal of E. coli, however, it was not that efficient against the virus MS2.

4. Activated carbon purifiers

These employ activated carbon to eliminate chlorine, pesticides, and organic compounds, enhancing taste and odour. Activated carbon can effectively remove harmful chemicals and pesticides from water. However, it’s important to note that activated carbon filters have limitations and may not be effective against all types of contaminants.

5. Multi-stage purifiers

This type combines various filtration techniques such as RO, UV and UF for removing different types of impurities from water. A study, published in the journal Water Research, states that this filter removed over 60% of turbidity and 1.5 log of E. coli.

How to choose a good water purifier

Now that we know the various types of water purifiers available, here is what one must keep in mind:

1. Water quality and TDS levels

The selection of water purifiers majorly depends on the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), amount of solids in water, level of the water. High TDS concentration levels (>500 ppm) will require an RO purifier whereas low TDS can be easily handled by UV or UF purifier systems, which do not filter out the useful minerals.

2. Types of contaminants present

It is common knowledge that different purifiers are used to get rid of different defects in water. For instance, RO water filters are used to remove heavy metals while UV water filters can eliminate bacteria and viruses. Hence, identifying contaminants helps in choosing a purifier that meets specific filtration needs.

3. Purification capacity

This refers to the amount of water the system can produce within a day. High-capacity purifiers are most suitable for bigger families whereas smaller units can be a better option for one person or a small family.

4. Maintenance and replacement costs

Water purifiers require maintenance on a regular basis, but the cost of servicing will depend on the type of water purifier. Considering filter and part replacement costs helps balance the initial price and long-term expenses.

5. Energy efficiency and power consumption

RO and UV purifiers are electrical appliances, therefore energy-saving purifiers will help reduce energy bills and save the environment.

What is the right way to use a water purifier?

The right way to use a water purifier involves the following points:

Regular maintenance and following manufacturer guidelines.

People should place the purifier in a dust-free and dry place along with replacing the filters or membranes when required, in order to preserve the quality of water.

Cleaning the storage tanks and storing purified water for prolonged periods is discouraged for healthy water management.

People should monitor the purifier’s indicators (if available) to identify filter replacement needs, power issues, or water quality alerts, ensuring safe and effective operation over time.

What to remember while using a water purifier?

Using a water purifier involves regular maintenance of the appliance, including the replacement of filters and membranes in order to maintain good quality water. Storage tanks should be disinfected and cleaned often. Also, one must adhere to the installation and use safety instructions as provided by the manufacturer along with routinely inspecting the functional status of the indicators.

Takeaway

With so many water purifiers in the market, selecting the right one, suited for your needs can be tricky. However, keeping some factors in mind, such as the water quality available around your house and, the purification capacity of the purifier, can help you make the right choice.