Face cream for dry skin: Laneige moisturizer and its 7 budget-friendly alternatives

While Laneige offers a nourishing moisturizing cream for dry skin, it is not your only option. Check out these budget-friendly alternatives for similar benefits.

For people with extremely dry skin, finding the right face cream is essential for maintaining hydration and preventing irritation. Among so many available options, Laneige Water Bank Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Moisturizer Cream stands out as it claims to deeply hydrate and lock in moisture. This face cream for dry skin promises to offer a soothing effect and a radiant glow. However, its premium formulation comes with a higher price tag, which may not suit everyone’s budget. Thankfully, there are more affordable alternatives that can provide amazing hydration. Skincare products containing aloe vera, glycerin, or ceramides can deliver the same moisture and nourishment. So, explore these moisturizer creams and enhance your skin health. {{{htmlData}}}

LANEIGE Water Bank Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Moisturizer Cream for Extreme Dry Skin

This replenishing face cream for dry skin claims to target extreme dryness with its lightweight formula. Enriched with micro-sized blue hyaluronic acid, omega peptide, and squalane, it may penetrate the skin to deliver deep, lasting hydration, and nourish and repair the skin’s moisture barrier. It also contains purified cica to provide soothing relief for irritated skin. The brand claims this face cream for dry skin is dermatologist-tested and suitable for hypersensitive skin.

Why buy:

You may choose this Laneige cream skin as it claims to offer intense hydration without greasiness.

This face cream for dry skin claims to repair the moisture barrier and reduce redness.

Why avoid:

High price point at 2593 INR.

This face cream for dry skin is not ideal for those seeking fragrance-free products.

Why choose: It may be one of the best face creams for dry skin. This cream provides effective hydration and barrier repair, making it a premium option.

Customer reviews: Customers praise its lightweight, hydrating texture and the noticeable glow it provides. Some find it expensive but agree it's worth the investment for severe dryness.

Top 7 budget-friendly alternative to Laneige face cream for dry skin

Here is a list of cost-effective face creams for dry skin alternatives to Laneige that you may try:

1. COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer

Formulated with 92% snail secretion filtrate, the COSRX Snail Mucin 92% moisturizer may help in repairing damaged skin, maintaining hydration, and improving elasticity. It is free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, making it suitable for sensitive skin types. This face cream for dry skin also addresses hyperpigmentation, acne scars, and dry patches.

Why buy:

This face cream for dry skin may deeply hydrates and locks in moisture.

Repairs damaged skin and improves elasticity.

Addresses hyperpigmentation and soothes irritation.

Why avoid:

Some customers find the texture sticky.

Mixed opinions on its value for money.

Why choose: This face cream for dry skin is ideal for those seeking a multi-functional moisturizer for dry skin that hydrates, repairs, and addresses skin tone issues.

Customer reviews: Customers appreciate the moisturizing benefits and improved skin texture but have mixed opinions about its stickiness and cost-effectiveness.

2. Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra-Nourishing

A dermatologist-tested moisturizer for dry and sensitive skin, Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra features a Skin Protect Complex with vitamin PP and sugars. This moisturizer cream for dry skin may help to recreate a healthy skin barrier. It also contains glycerin and fatty substances that can provide long-lasting hydration while soothing discomfort and dryness.

Why buy:

Deep hydration for 24 hours.

Strengthens the skin barrier and improves tolerance.

Absorbs well without feeling heavy.

Why avoid:

May feel oily to some users.

Mixed reviews on scent and cost-effectiveness.

Why choose: For individuals with sensitive skin, this cream offers reliable hydration and nourishment without irritation.

Customer reviews: Users appreciate the creamy texture and long-lasting hydration, though some dislike the oily residue and scent.

3. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Cream

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid may be a good choice for dry skin. This hyaluronic acid-infused cream claims to provide 72-hour deep hydration. Its lightweight gel-cream formula may absorb quickly and strengthen the skin barrier. The brand claims that it is fragrance-free and dye-free, which makes this face cream for dry skin suitable for other skin types as well.

Why buy:

Non-oily, quick-absorbing formula.

Enhances skin’s natural moisture barrier.

Suitable for sensitive skin.

Why avoid:

A small quantity (50g) for the price.

May not be moisturizing enough for extremely dry skin.

Why choose: For those needing a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer, this cream provides long-lasting hydration without clogging pores.

Customer reviews: Users praise its hydrating, lightweight texture but express concerns about the quantity and cost of daily use.

4. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Designed for dry to very dry skin, CeraVe Moisturizing cream features hyaluronic acid, three essential ceramides, and MVE technology. This face cream for dry skin claims to offer 24-hour long hydration. It may be one of the best creams for dry skin as it helps to restore and maintain the skin’s natural moisture barrier, with a rich, non-comedogenic formula suitable for face and body.

Why buy:

Deep hydration for extended periods.

Fragrance-free and dermatologist-approved.

Suitable for sensitive skin.

Why avoid:

Thick texture may not appeal to everyone.

Limited availability in some regions.

Why choose: Ideal for those seeking a dermatologist-tested solution for dry, sensitive skin with a simple, effective formula.

Customer reviews: It is highly rated for its effectiveness and mild texture, though some find it too thick for daytime use.

5. Plum E-luminance Deep Moisturizing Creme

Plum E-Luminence Deep Moisturizing Cream is a vegan, cruelty-free moisturizer. This winter cream for dry skin is enriched with vitamin E, jojoba oil, and plant-derived nutrients to provide unmatched hydration. It is designed for normal to very dry skin but is not suitable for oily or acne-prone skin.

Why buy:

Rich hydration and antioxidant protection.

Free from parabens, phthalates, and harmful chemicals.

Eco-friendly packaging.

Why avoid:

Not suitable for oily or acne-prone skin.

Mixed reviews on scent and oiliness.

Why choose: Perfect for those with very dry skin seeking a natural and nourishing option.

Customer reviews: Praised for its rich hydration and glow-enhancing properties, though some find it oily or sticky.

6. Dot & Key Ceramides Moisturizer

Dot & Key daily moisturizer combines ceramides and hyaluronic acid to hydrate, repair, and strengthen the skin’s barrier. This face cream for dry skin also contains probiotics and rice water to further soothe and balance the skin, making it suitable for dry, normal, and sensitive skin.

Why buy:

Deep hydration with a lightweight formula.

Strengthens the skin barrier and calms irritation.

Contains natural, soothing ingredients.

Why avoid:

It may not be ideal for very oily skin.

Mixed opinions on value for money.

Why choose: This moisturizer is a great option for those needing barrier repair and hydration in a non-greasy formulation.

Customer reviews: Users appreciate its lightweight texture and hydrating effects, though opinions on its scent and skin protection vary.

Also Read: How to choose the perfect skincare products for dry skin: A beginner’s guide

7. Hyphen Barrier Care Face Cream

Hyphen Barrier Care Face Cream is a gel cream that features ceramides, peptides, and natural oils. This face cream for dry skin claims to hydrate, repair, and strengthen the skin barrier. Suitable for dry and normal skin, it may provide deep hydration while protecting against environmental stressors.

Why buy:

The multi-functional formula for hydration and barrier repair.

Lightweight and non-greasy.

Contains soothing ingredients like aloe vera and tamanu oil.

Why avoid:

Not widely available in all regions.

Some users find the scent overpowering.

Why choose: Ideal for those looking for a hydrating, barrier-repairing moisturizer with natural ingredients.

Customer reviews: This cream is highly rated for its hydrating and soothing effects, though some mention the scent as a drawback.

How to choose face cream for dry skin?

Choosing the right face cream for dry skin involves looking for ingredients that provide deep hydration and support the skin’s barrier. Opt for the best moisturizing cream for dry skin containing hyaluronic acid, ceramides, glycerin, or natural oils like jojoba or shea butter, which can help to lock in moisture and soothe dryness. If you have sensitive skin, choose products labeled as hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, or dermatologist-tested.

Consider your skin’s specific needs, such as redness or irritation, and look for additional ingredients like cica or peptides for added relief. Lightweight, non-greasy formulas are ideal for comfortable daily use. Always patch-test before applying new products to avoid adverse reactions. If you are still not sure how to choose moisturizer, consult your dermatologist for better guidance.

Add the right face cream for dry skin in your routine and enhance your skincare routine.

Related FAQs Why do you need a moisturiser? Moisturisers are essential as they can help reduce fine lines, and wrinkles, improve hydration levels and boost skin radiance. They can also provide a cooling effect to your skin and reduce itching. How often should I use face moisturisers? You should use a moisturiser every day whenever your skin feels dry. Apply it after every wash to make your skin feel hydrated and lock in moisture. Which type of moisturiser is best? It depends on skin type and preference. For dry skin, oil-based moisturisers work best, while for oily skin, gel or water-based moisturisers are beneficial. Is it better to use a moisturiser that contains SPF? It is a good idea to use a moisturiser that contains SPF as it can provide additional protection against sun damage. When you need to be out in the sun for an extended time, apply broad-spectrum protection sunscreen after your moisturiser.