Best water purifier brands under 5000: Top 10 picks for clean and pure water

Drinking clean and purified water is one of the best ways to improve your health. But can you say with 100 percent confidence that your tap water is free from contaminants? If not, take the precautionary step by using the best water purifier at home. This is a specially designed home appliance that helps to remove contaminants from water, making it safe for drinking. They use different filtration techniques like activated carbon filters, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet purifiers, distillers and ceramic filters to improve the taste and odour of the water, remove chemicals and ensure the safety of the water. So, check out this list of the best water purifiers under Rs 5000 to get safe, clean and pure drinking water.

How do water purifiers work?

Water purifiers work by using a multi-stage filtration process to ensure clean, safe drinking water. During the process, the water passes through a pre-filter that removes larger particles like sediment and rust. Then, the water moves through an activated carbon filter, which eliminates chlorine, chemicals, and unpleasant odours. In advanced systems, a reverse osmosis (RO) membrane further purifies the water by filtering out microscopic contaminants such as bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals. Some purifiers also use ultraviolet (UV) light to kill microorganisms, adding an additional layer of safety. Each stage is designed to tackle different types of impurities, ensuring that the final output is not only clear but also safe and great-tasting.

10 best water purifier brands in India

Check out this list of the best water purifiers for homes in India and improve the quality of the water you consume in a budget-friendly way.

1. Aqua D Pure Zinc RO Water Purifier

Aqua D Pure Zinc RO Water Purifier comes with advanced RO reverse osmosis technology and 8-stage purification. With its 12 litres storage capacity, this water purifier may fully automatic shut-off function. Its elegant design with a covered body and purified water level indicator may help you clean water. This Aquaguard water purifier may even help remove 95 percent to 98 percent TDS (amount of dissolved substances in water), 100 percent natural water and fully automated operation.

2. AQUAULTRA Dolphin 5 Stage Purification 9 Litre RO+ Active Copper Water Purifier

AQUAULTRA Dolphin 5 Stage Purification 9 Litre RO+ Active Copper Water Purifier may help improve the quality of your water intake. This ISI and BIS-certified water purifier may help to remove 95 to 98 per cent of TDS and give a more natural taste to the water. It comes with multi-stage purification and fully automated operation with a 50% water recovery rate. This copper filter water purifier comes with a leakproof facility and may balance the pH level of water.

3. KENT 11018 Gold Star Gravity-Based Water Purifier

Kent 11018 Gold Star Gravity-Based Water Purifier may avoid exposure to direct sunlight as overheating. Its innovative design is suitable for wall mounting installation. This gravity-based water purifier is a non-electric and chemical-free purifier, which is suitable for low TDS water. The brand claims that this product comes with 22-litre water storage and non-breakable plastic construction.

4. Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Water Purifier

Kinsco Aqua Punch Water Purifier comes with a 15-litre storage tank and TDS adjuster. It uses multiple purification systems like RO, UF, and UV to help ensure clean drinking water. The brand claims that this product is ISO certified.

5. Kinsco Aqua Flame 18 Litre Copper RO Water Purifier

Kinsco Aqua Flame 18 Litre Copper RO Water Purifier may help you experience the assurance of pure drinking water. It uses copper technology to retain essential minerals in the water. With an 18-litre water capacity, this water purifier is ideal for households and offices. It is equipped with RO, UV, UF and TDS technologies to infuse copper and ensure safe water consumption. This ro water purifier is designed for areas with water storage issues and has a sleek design for modern aesthetics.

6. Aqua D Pure Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier

Aqua D Pure Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier is suitable for all water supplies. This water purifier ensures copper-infused water, which contains anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help in balancing the pH level of water. It uses advanced copper and mineralising filters, which may reduce 99.99 per cent copper balls and activated carbon technology. This device may help to retain all essential natural minerals like calcium and magnesium, which may provide a perfect blend of safe and healthy water. This multi-stage water purifier features a fully automatic shut-off function and ensures safe drinking water.

7. Kinsco Genuine Aqua Laser Water Purifier

Kinsco Genuine Aqua Laser Water Purifier uses ultraviolet and sedimentation technologies, which may remove up to 99 per cent of contaminants, including chlorine, lead, bacteria, viruses and contaminants. This water purifier features 15 15-litre tank capacity, an elegant design, and a TDS adjuster and makes water 100 per cent pure.

8. AquaDart Copper + Mineral Water Purifier

AquaDart Copper + Mineral Water Purifier uses multiple filtration processes to charge the water with 99.8 per cent pure copper. With its ultrafiltration stage, it may impart crystal clear clarity to your drinking water. It is a patented mineral guard technology, which may help to retain essential minerals in your water, remove viruses and enable the adjustment of taste depending upon the source of water. This water purifier features copper technology, auto shut off, high-quality LED UV, 12-stage filtrations and 12-litre storage.

9. Aqua Libra ISI Mark Copper Water Purifier

Aqua Libra ISI Mark Copper Water Purifier is suitable for borewell, tap water and municipal water supply. It uses purification methods like RO, UV, UF, copper and TDS, which may help control and remove even dissolved impurities like pesticides, rust, fluorides and kill bacteria and viruses. This water purifier may help to adjust the TDS level of purified water, which retains natural minerals in drinking water. It is a wall mountable design, which uses UV e-boiling technology that ensures that every drop of water is as healthy and safe.

10. Zenpure Foxy 15 Litre Water Purifier

Zenpure Foxy 15 Litre Water Purifier uses 7 7-stage purification systems to improve the quality of your water. It has 10 10-litre capacity and comes with certifications like ISI and ISO approval. The brand claims that this product has easy maintenance and compact design.

What are the benefits of using a water purifier?

1. A top-rated water purifier may help to remove impurities from the water, reducing the risk of waterborne illness and chronic health issues. It may help to remove lead, and ensure that your family drinks water that is clean and safe.

2. By using different filtration systems, this product may help to improve the taste and make your drinking experience more enjoyable. This can encourage better hydration habits.

3. Using a water purifier can reduce the need for single-use plastic water bottles, which contribute to pollution and waste. This provides a sustainable solution.

4. Using a water purifier can help you save money in the long run. Designed with replaceable filters can make it less expensive.

5. Having a water purifier at home can add a layer of convenience. It can provide instant access to purified water, eliminating the need to boil or filter water manually.

How to choose the best water purifier brands?

1. Water quality: Before choosing the best RO water purifier in India, it is important to understand the quality of your water. So, get your water source checked to see if it contains bacteria, heavy metals, chemicals and sediments.

2. Types: Water purifiers use various technologies like activated carbon filters, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet purifiers, distillers and ceramic filters. These technologies may help purify your water. So, get a better understanding of these technologies and opt for the one that works best for you.

3. Water usage and capacity: Make sure to evaluate the water consumption of your house. So, choose the best water purifier that comes with adequate capacity. For a larger family, select a model that comes with a higher flow rate.

4. Maintenance: Check the cost and frequency of filter replacements and maintenance requirements. Opt for the best selling water purifier that comes with easily replaceable filters and clear maintenance instructions.

5. Certifications: Check for certifications from third parties to ensure that the product meets industry standards. This will ensure that the product has been tested for effectiveness and safety.

6. Additional features: Opt for a water purifier that comes with additional features like a TDS controller, automatic shut-off, UV indicators and filter change alerts.

Add the best budget-friendly water purifier in your kitchen and drink clean water!

