Best tan removal body washes: 7 top picks for smooth and bright skin

As much as soaking up the sun during winter feels comforting, it can lead to harmful effects on your skin. Too much sun exposure can cause dark spots, unwanted tan, pigmentation, sunburn and premature ageing. This is why it is important to follow a good winter skincare routine. Besides using sunscreen, you may also include tan removal body wash in your daily routine to lighten and remove tanning caused by sun exposure. This product is specially formulated with vitamin C, glycolic acid, lactic acid and natural extracts like turmeric, aloe vera and liquorice. They may help to exfoliate the dead skin cells that have darkened due to melanin production and promote a more even skin tone. Apart from the brightening effect, they may even protect it from damage, combat free radicals and maintain a healthy glow. Check out this list of the best body wash for tan removal.

Tan removal body wash: 7 best options

Here is a list of the best body wash for women:

1. mCaffeine Coffee Body Washes for Men & Women

Indulge in the refreshing, tan-removing power of mCaffeine’s Coffee Body Wash Trio. This assorted value pack comes with the enticing scents of berry, almond, and cocoa. They cater to your skin’s daily needs by performing deep cleansing. It also de-tans, and moisturises your skin, revealing a natural glow. Enriched with vitamin C from berries, it may enhance radiance and youthfulness, while the almond and cocoa variants nourish, soften, and prevent skin dryness. It also contains coffee and caffeine to exfoliate, smooth, and hydrate, making each wash rejuvenating. The brand claims that these products are dermatologically tested and free from parabens, SLS, and alcohol, this vegan, PETA-certified.

2. Chemist At Play Exfoliating Body Wash

Reveal smooth, even-toned skin with Chemist At Play Exfoliating Body Wash. It contains 4% salicylic acid, lactic acid, and vitamin E, which may exfoliate dead skin cells, remove tan, and prevent dryness and roughness. Salicylic acid may purify pores and reduce impurities, while lactic acid can enhance softness and radiance, giving you visibly smoother skin. On the other hand, vitamin E can nourish and protect your skin against environmental damage. Free from parabens, silicones, dyes, and fragrances, this vegan and cruelty-free wash is designed for anyone with dull, bumpy, or pigmented skin.

3. The Derma Co 1% Kojic Acid Daily Brightening Body Wash

Transform dull skin with The Derma Co 1% Kojic Acid Daily Brightening Body Wash. It is specially made to minimise dark spots and pigmentation. Featuring kojic acid and alpha-arbutin, this body wash promises to target discolouration, resulting in a brighter, even-toned complexion. It also promises to provide up to 24 hours of hydration, supporting your skin’s moisture barrier for soft, healthy skin. The deep-cleaning, fragrance-free formula is suitable for all skin types.

4. Mamaearth Ubtan Moisturizing Body Wash

Mamaearth Ubtan Moisturising Body Wash contains turmeric and saffron, making it perfect for tan removal and intense hydration. With 4% glycerin, this body wash can provide a deep moisturising effect, leaving your skin soft, supple, and glowing. Mild exfoliators may gently remove dead skin, while turmeric works to reveal a bright, radiant complexion. This body wash also contains sandalwood, which may turn every shower into a spa experience. The brand claims that this product is safe-certified and does not contain any harmful chemicals or toxins.

5. Chemist at Play Brightening Body Wash

Experience the ultimate brightening boost with Chemist at Play Brightening Body Wash. It contains vitamin C from camu camu, alpha arbutin, and niacinamide to effectively reduce dark spots and even skin tone for a radiant look. It also claims to target discolouration and soothe and strengthen the skin barrier. Regular use of this product may help remove impurities and excess oil to reveal smoother, more luminous skin. The brand states that this product is vegan, cruelty-free, and free from phthalates, sulfates, and alcohol.

7. mCaffeine Exfoliating Espresso Coffee Body Wash

Boost your shower routine with mCaffeine Exfoliating Espresso Coffee Body Wash. Packed with natural AHAs and real coffee grounds, this body wash may energise while gently exfoliating for soft, smooth skin. It is known for tan removal and features skin-friendly pH and biodegradable packaging in a unique coffee cup design. Coffee and caffeine can provide antioxidant benefits, deeply cleansing and polishing your skin, while coffee oil tones and soothes. The brand states that it is free from SLS, parabens, and mineral oils.

8. The Bath Store British Rose Body Wash Shower Gel

The Bath Store British Rose Body Wash contains rose extract to offer a luxurious, cleansing lather. This deep-cleansing body wash can remove tan, reduce dark spots, and gently exfoliate for soft, glowing skin. Formulated to hydrate and nourish, it claims to leave your skin feeling supple and refreshed. It is suitable for all skin types, providing soothing, non-irritating care with each use.

What are the benefits of tan removal body wash?

Brightens skin tone: Tan removal body washes may help to fade the tan. It may give a brighter and more even skin tone.

Tan removal body washes may help to fade the tan. It may give a brighter and more even skin tone. Exfoliates dead skin: These body washes often contain mild exfoliants that slough off dead skin, leaving skin smooth and radiant.

These body washes often contain mild exfoliants that slough off dead skin, leaving skin smooth and radiant. Hydrates and softens: Many body washes also include hydrating ingredients that can soften skin and counteract the dryness from sun exposure.

Many body washes also include hydrating ingredients that can soften skin and counteract the dryness from sun exposure. Reduces dark spots: Ingredients like kojic acid and vitamin C can target dark spots and hyperpigmentation. A study published in Nutrients states that vitamin C can decrease melanin synthesis and protect the skin against UV-induced photodamage.

Ingredients like kojic acid and vitamin C can target dark spots and hyperpigmentation. A study published in Nutrients states that vitamin C can decrease melanin synthesis and protect the skin against UV-induced photodamage. Antioxidant protection: Ingredients such as coffee and turmeric can fight free radicals, reducing further sun damage.

Ingredients such as coffee and turmeric can fight free radicals, reducing further sun damage. Refreshes and revitalises: The scents and cooling ingredients of body washes can make showers refreshing, especially post-sun exposure, enhancing skin rejuvenation.

How to choose the best tan removal body wash?

When choosing the best body wash for women, consider your skin type and concerns. Check the ingredients list of the product and ensure that it contains kojic acid, vitamin C, turmeric, coffee and more. These ingredients can help to exfoliate dead skin cells and remove tanning. Make sure to avoid products with harsh ingredients as they may impact your skin health. You may even read online reviews and ratings as it can help you get insights into the product and its effectiveness. If you are still not sure how to choose the right body wash, consult your dermatologist.

Include the right tan rmeoval body wash in your daily routine for radiant glow!

