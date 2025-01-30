Neutrogena vs Cetaphil: Choose the best sunscreen for your skin type

Neutrogena and Cetaphil are considered the best sunscreen brands for their effectiveness. Read this guide to pick the right one for your needs.

When it comes to skincare, sunscreen is a must and investing in a good brand can be worth it. Neutrogena and Cetaphil are two of the biggest names in the industry, but which one truly stands out? If you have ever found yourself sandwiched between the two, you are not alone. Both brands promise broad-spectrum protection, hydration, and a lightweight feel. These dermatologist-recommended options can prevent sun damage, premature ageing and breakouts. If you are confused about whether to choose Neutrogena or go for Cetaphil, this guide is just for you. We have broken down the benefits, ingredients, effectiveness, suitability and more, to help you decide which is the best sunscreen for your skin type and needs.

Best sunscreen: Product overview

The best sunscreen can protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun’s UV rays.

1. Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Stick Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Stick Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ may be a good addition to your skincare routine. This sunscreen offers high protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays with SPF 50+. It is formulated to be water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it ideal for outdoor activities, especially at the beach or while swimming. The stick format makes application quick and easy, allowing for a mess-free and convenient experience, even in hard-to-reach areas such as the face, ears, and neck.

Specifications of Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Stick:

Skin type: All

Benefits: UV protection

Why choose?

This best sunscreen may offer targeted and convenient applications, especially for those on the go.

The water-resistant formula can provide up to 80 minutes of protection, making it great for swimming and beach activities.

It glides on easily without leaving an oily residue, making it ideal for active days under the sun without leaving any greasy touch.

Why avoid it?

The stick form might break or melt in very hot temperatures, requiring careful storage.

This sunscreen for the face leaves the skin looking oily, which may not be desirable for those who prefer a matte finish.

It might irritate the eyes if accidentally applied too close, leading to discomfort.

2. Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen

Cetaphil sunscreen claims to provide very high protection with SPF 50+ against UVB, UVA, and infrared radiation. It features a gel-based formula, ensuring that it absorbs quickly without leaving a sticky residue. This sunscreen is designed for sensitive skin types and is particularly gentle while providing strong sun protection. It is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, offering nourishing benefits with Vitamin E.

Specifications of Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen:

Skin type: Combination

Benefits: Nourishing

Why choose?

The gel-based texture of Cetaphil sunscreen is perfect for sensitive skin.

The nourishing Vitamin E may help to keep the skin hydrated and healthy.

Non-irritating and gentle formula, ideal for those with sensitive skin or conditions like eczema.

Why avoid it?

1. Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+

This sunscreen for oily skin contains avobenzone, homosalate, octinoxate, octocrylene, oxybenzone, and octisalate to provide broad-spectrum protection.

It also contains Helioplex technology, which ensures long-lasting protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

2. Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen

This sunscreen comes with avobenzone, homosalate, octocrylene, and octinoxate for broad-spectrum sun protection.

Additionally, it also contains vitamin E to nourish and hydrate the skin while protecting against sun damage.

The sunscreen is packed with special UV filters to block UVA and UVB rays and prevent skin damage.

Best sunscreen: Texture

Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ is smooth and glides easily on the skin. While it is non-greasy, it does leave a slightly oily appearance, especially for those with oily skin. However, it is perfect for targeted, hands-free applications, but can get greasy in very hot conditions.

Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen on the other hand has a gel-based formula. It is light, refreshing, and absorbs quickly. This sunscreen has a matte finish and does not leave any greasy residue, making it ideal for combination and oily skin. The brand claims that this sunscreen is non-sticky and fast-absorbing, leaving the skin feeling clean and hydrated.

Best sunscreen: User experience

Users appreciate the convenient stick format of the Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ as it allows easy and quick application. People who are active and spend time outdoors like this sunscreen. However, some users mention that it can feel a bit oily, but it is easy to overlook for the added protection it provides.

People with sensitive skin love the gentle and non-irritating formula of the Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen. Many users find the gel texture refreshing and easy to absorb, leaving their skin feeling clean. Moreover, it is often recommended for daily use, especially for those looking for sunscreen that won’t cause breakouts or irritation.

Best sunscreen: Price point

Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ is priced at Rs 1,149 for 42g. This sunscreen is slightly more expensive than some other options but offers superior water resistance and high SPF protection, making it worth the investment for beachgoers and swimmers.

Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen is priced at Rs 1,006 for 50ml. It is similarly priced but may be considered slightly more affordable for those looking for sunscreen with added skin nourishment from Vitamin E.

Best sunscreen: Which one is better?

Both Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ and Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen are excellent products offering high sun protection. However, you may choose Neutrogena if you want a hands-free, water-resistant sunscreen that is perfect for outdoor and beach activities. On the other hand, go for Cetaphil if you have sensitive or combination skin and prefer a gentle, non-greasy formula that is suitable for everyday use, especially if you want a non-irritating, lightweight option for indoor and outdoor activities.

Related FAQs How does sunscreen work? Sunscreens contain physical and chemical compounds that can block ultraviolet rays. Chemical filters of sunscreen like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule can absorb high-intensity UV rays, which results in excitation to higher energy states. These molecules then absorb energy and transform it into lower-energy wavelengths, such as infrared light, when they return to their ground states. The physical filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work by reflecting or refracting UV rays away from the skin. What is the right age to use sunscreen? Everyone, including men, women and children over 6 months should use sunscreen. Parents should avoid applying sunscreen to babies under 6 months as their skin is sensitive and the ingredients of the sunscreen may cause any adverse reactions. What is the difference between sunscreen and sunblock? Sunscreens are those products that can absorb UV radiation and prevent it from penetrating the skin. They often contain chemical filters like oxybenzone and more. Sunblock refers to those products that can physically block UV rays by sitting on top of the skin and reflecting the rays. They typically contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Which is the best time to apply sunscreens? You must apply sunscreen atleast 15 to 30 minutes before going out. Make sure to re-apply sunscreen after 2 hours or immediately after water activities.