Best smartwatch under Rs 3000: 10 top choices for health enthusiasts

The best smartwatch under 3000 can help you keep a close eye on your overall well-being. So, grab the top picks now!

Do you struggle to keep track of your physical activity, health and stay motivated to achieve fitness goals. While following traditional methods like pen and paper logs can be helpful, they fall short when it comes to providing real-time feedback and motivation. So, use a wearable device like a smartwatch under Rs 3000 to revolutionise your health and workout monitoring. They are equipped with advanced sensors, which can help to track health metrics like heart rate, steps taken, calories burned and more. With this continuous monitoring, you can get insights into your overall health and fitness levels. From setting targets to offering guided workouts, smartwatches can help you stay active throughout the day. Check out this list of the best smartwatch for women and enhance your wellness journey.

10 best smartwatches under Rs 3000

Here is a list of the best smartwatch brands in India that you may like:

1. Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Smart Watch

The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Smart Watch features a 1.85″ AMOLED display to offer a clear visibility of your stats. With BT Calling, this smartwatch under 3000 can help you stay connected. It also includes DIY watch faces, various strap options, and an emergency SOS feature to save up to five contacts for quick access. The smartwatch supports emojis for incoming messages, allowing you to understand the emotion behind them. Its functional crown ensures easy navigation, while the Noise Health Suite helps to monitor your wellness. With over 100 sports modes, it caters to diverse fitness needs.

2. Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamon Cut Dial

The Noise Diva Smartwatch features a diamond-cut dial and an AMOLED display. Specially designed for women, it offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, and female cycle tracking to help you maintain your health and wellness. It may also help manage calls effortlessly while on the go with the Bluetooth function. The watch boasts a battery life of up to 4 days, allowing you to customise your look with multiple strap options and over 100 watch faces.

3. Fastrack Limitless FS2 Pro Smartwatch

The Fastrack Limitless FS2 Pro comes with a Super AMOLED arched display to offer clear visuals and an always-on display. It supports SingleSync BT Calling, allowing you to store up to 100 favourite contacts on Android and 50 on iOS, along with quick replies for convenience. The NitroFast Charging feature of this smartwatch lets you gain one day’s battery life with just a 10-minute charge. With over 110 sports modes and 200 watch faces, it caters to diverse fitness needs. It also includes health monitoring facilities like an auto stress monitor, 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and women’s health features.

4. boAt Lunar Peak Smartwatch

The boAt Lunar Peak smartwatch is equipped with an AMOLED display. It offers advanced Bluetooth calling for seamless connectivity. This smartwatch under 3000 includes heart rate tracking and blood oxygen monitoring to ensure you can easily keep tabs on your wellness. The smartwatch also includes an SOS feature for added safety. With IP67 dust, sweat, and splash resistance, it is designed for various environments.

5. NoiseFit Halo AMOLED Display Smartwatch

The NoiseFit Halo smartwatch has a battery life of up to 7 days. It is equipped with powered Bluetooth calling for enhanced connectivity and efficiency. Its comprehensive Noise Health Suite may help to monitor blood oxygen, 24/7 heart rate, sleep tracking, stress measurement, and a female cycle tracker. The smart touch technology of this best smartwatch enables seamless interaction, while the NoiseFit app allows you to track your progress, receive health updates, and share achievements with friends.

6. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra smartwatch comes with a TFT colour full touch screen. With a battery life of up to 7 days (without Bluetooth calling) and 4 days with it, this smartwatch is designed for daily use. It includes heart rate monitoring and SpO2 tracking to keep tabs on your health. The watch also supports over 120 sports modes for effective activity tracking. Its durable metal body and stainless steel magnetic straps provide a sleek and luxurious look.

7. Noise Twist Go Round Dial Smartwatch

The Noise Twist Go smartwatch comes with a durable metal build to provide a sleek and sophisticated look. With Bluetooth calling, you can make and receive calls effortlessly. It also promises to offer 24/7 heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking to help you maintain your health. The smartwatch is equipped with over 100 sports modes, making it suitable for fitness enthusiasts.

8. boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch

The boAt Wave Sigma 3 smartwatch includes an Emergency SOS feature for safety and turn-by-turn navigation for on-the-go guidance. With over 700 active modes, this smartwatch caters to a wide range of fitness goals and allows you to track various workouts effectively. It provides live sports scores and helps you stay updated on your favourite teams. The smartwatch is also equipped with built-in games for entertainment. Designed with an IP67 rating, it is resistant to dust, sweat, and splashes, ensuring durability for active lifestyles.

9. CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch

The CrossBeats Hustl Smartwatch promises to offer 24/7 heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking to help you understand your sleep patterns and heart health. With over 125 sports modes, you can track various activities like running, swimming, and cycling, recording steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes. The watch supports Bluetooth calling, allowing you to make and receive calls hands-free. Its IP68 rating ensures it is waterproof for daily activities. The battery lasts up to 8 days, supporting your busy lifestyle without frequent charging.

10. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro smartwatch features a 1.39-inch TFT colour display and offers 24/7 health monitoring with SpO2 and heart rate tracking. With over 120 sports modes, it effectively tracks calories, steps, and various activities to support your fitness goals. The watch provides notifications for calls and social media while enabling Bluetooth calling. Its durable metal body ensures longevity, and the AI voice assistant allows easy access to phone functions. With a battery life of up to 7 days (4 days with Bluetooth calling), this smartwatch combines functionality and style for everyday health management.

How to choose the best smartwatch under 3000?

When choosing the best Android smartwatch, pay attention to your purpose. If your primary goal is fitness, look for products with advantaged health metrics like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen levels, sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracking and more.

Ensure that your smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone’s operating system.

Check the battery life of the product. If you are going to use features like GPS or heart rate monitoring continuously, look for a smartwatch with a long battery life.

Opt for a product with a high-quality display as it can enhance usability. Consider factors like type, size and always-on features.

For fitness enthusiasts, look for smartwatches with activity tracking, workout modes and GPS. In the case of health monitoring, look for features like a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking to analyse sleep patters, a menstrual cycle tracker to stay updated and prepared to enhance your menstrual hygiene and more.

Before making a purchase, check user reviews and expert recommendations. This can help you get insights into performance, durability and software updates.

Set a budget before you start finding the right smartwatch. Evaluate the features of different products and then pick the one that suits your needs and budget.

So, follow these steps and choose the best smartwatch under your budget.

