Best Sharp air purifiers: 8 top picks to eliminate allergens and breathe easy

Sharp air purifiers can offer the best air purification system for your home. So, explore the top picks and breathe clean air.

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

After Diwali, the air quality often gets worse, mainly due to the widespread use of fireworks. This contributes to an increase in airborne pollutants like particulate matter, carbon monoxide and other harmful chemicals. As the air becomes heavy with dust and smoke, it gets difficult to breathe, especially for those with respiratory conditions like asthma or allergies. This is why it is important to use air purifiers at home. The best air purifier in India from Sharp can help you maintain indoor air quality. Sharp air purifiers can help you combat post-Diwali air pollution as they are equipped with plasma cluster ion technology. With air purifier HEPA filters, they can help to trap fine particles and reduce the concentration of harmful contaminants indoors. So, check out this list of the best Sharp air purifiers to breathe clean and fresh air.

8 best Sharp air purifiers

Here is the list of the best-rated home air purifiers from the brand, Sharp that you may use:

1. SHARP Room Air Purifier

The SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W features Plasmacluster Ion Technology, which uses nature’s method of air purification, certified by labs like IIT Delhi and the British Allergy Foundation. This room air purifier covers up to 320 square feet and uses Dual Purification, combining Plasmacluster ions with a 3-stage filter system: Pre-Filter, True HEPA Filter, and Active Carbon Filter. The HEPA filter may capture 99.97% of allergens and dust as small as 0.3 microns, while the Active Carbon Filter removes odours and VOCs, including pet and cigarette odours. Additionally, this room air filter also includes auto mode, haze mode, auto restart, odour and dust sensors. The brand claims that this product comes with a filter life of up to 2 years (depending on usage).

B01B0DT29A

2. SHARP Dehumidifier with Air Purifier

The SHARP DW-J20FM-W Dehumidifier with Air Purifier uses Plasmacluster Technology with True HEPA, Active Carbon, and Pre-filters to combat mould, fungus, and VOCs while improving air quality. It has a dehumidification capacity of 20 litres per day and covers an area of up to 550 square feet. The unit includes modes for auto, dehumidifying, laundry, deodorizing, sleep, and more. It also features real-time monitoring for PM2.5, temperature, and humidity. The dehumidifier has a 4.6-litre tank capacity and is compatible with inverter operation. The brand states that this product offers a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 258 m³/hr and comes with a 1-year onsite warranty.

B07TC54LS4

3. SHARP Room Air Purifier

The SHARP FP-J60M-W Room Air Purifier features high-density plasma cluster ion technology. It is specially designed to purify air effectively. This room air cleaner also includes H14 HEPA, active carbon, and pre-filters for comprehensive filtration. The unit offers specialised modes like haze mode, sleep mode, and anti-pollen mode. The brand claims that it also features dust and odour sensors for real-time air quality monitoring. With a low noise level and a 1-year standard warranty, this air purifier is ideal for large rooms or offices.

B07MH7DDTX

4. SHARP Room Air Purifier

The SHARP FP-GM50E-B Room Air Purifier uses plasma cluster ion technology for active purification. It also utilises a combination of H14 Grade HEPA, Active Carbon, and pre-filters for passive purification. This Sharp air purifier promises to capture 99.97% of allergens and dust as small as 0.3 microns and deodorises air by removing VOCs, cigarette, and pet odours. The mosquito catcher with UV light of this product may attract and trap mosquitoes without chemicals. It also comes with a 2-year filter life.

B07BH17CZL

5. SHARP Air Purifier for Room

SHARP Air Purifier for Room promises to offer active and passive purification. By using the best home purification system, this purifier can release positive and negative ions into nature and clean the air. It claims to suppress 99 per cent of bacteria, deactivate 99 per cent of viruses, reduce 99 per cent of moulds, remove 99.8 per cent of allergens and reduce static charges and toxic gases and VOCs. With the new pre-filter, deodorising filter, electrostatic HEPA filter and patented plasma cluster technology, it may help you breathe healthier air.

B09MK5B5MM

6. SHARP Air Purifier for Homes & Offices

The Sharp Air Purifier for homes and offices features dual purification, including active plasma cluster technology and passive filtration with True HEPA, active carbon, and pre-filters. It may capture 99.97% of airborne impurities and provide effective air cleaning. This purifier is designed with high-quality thermoplastic polymers to efficiently clean air in rooms up to 200 sq. ft., purifying it five times per hour. Its key features include haze mode, auto-restart, dust & odour sensors, and low noise operation.

B071JRS5RF

7. SHARP Professional Air Purifier for Home

The SHARP Professional Air Purifier offers multi-stage purification with HEPA, active carbon, and pre-filters, combined with plasmacluster technology. It claims to trap 99.97% of airborne impurities, including mould, bacteria, viruses, and VOCs. The HEPA filter may capture allergens and dust as small as 0.3 microns, while the active carbon filter may remove odours like cigarettes and may protect you from pet allergies. It features a SHOWER MODE for Indian conditions, auto-restart, dust & odour sensors, and low noise operation.

B0CGBW2HHY

8. SHARP Air Purifiers for Home & Office

The Sharp Air Purifier for home and office features plasma cluster technology, which may remove bacteria, viruses, mould, and VOCs, and trap 99.97% of pollutants. It uses a HEPA, carbon, and pre-filter system for dual purification. With a CADR of 180 m³/hr and a coverage area of 250 sq. ft, it includes features like haze mode, auto mode, manual mode, low sound and dual sensor. The purifier has a pollution indicator with 3 colour levels and auto restart after power cuts.

B0CLBD9D5S

What are the benefits of air purifiers?

Enhances air quality: Air purifiers can remove dust, pollen, pet dander, and other allergens, improving indoor air quality. A study published in the journal, Lung India, states that air cleaners can help to improve indoor air quality. It can help to remove pet dander and other allergens.

Air purifiers can remove dust, pollen, pet dander, and other allergens, improving indoor air quality. A study published in the journal, Lung India, states that air cleaners can help to improve indoor air quality. It can help to remove pet dander and other allergens. Health benefits: They may also help to reduce respiratory issues like asthma, allergies, and other respiratory conditions by filtering out harmful particles.

They may also help to reduce respiratory issues like asthma, allergies, and other respiratory conditions by filtering out harmful particles. Odour removal: Sharp air purifiers use activated carbon filters, which may help to eliminate bad odours, including smoke, pet smells, and cooking odours to create a fresher environment.

Sharp air purifiers use activated carbon filters, which may help to eliminate bad odours, including smoke, pet smells, and cooking odours to create a fresher environment. Mould and mildew prevention: They may also help to reduce moisture in the air and help to prevent mould and mildew growth, especially in humid areas.

They may also help to reduce moisture in the air and help to prevent mould and mildew growth, especially in humid areas. Better sleep: Air purifier benefits also include enhanced sleep quality. Clean air can promote better sleep by reducing allergens and irritants that disrupt rest.

Air purifier benefits also include enhanced sleep quality. Clean air can promote better sleep by reducing allergens and irritants that disrupt rest. Skin health: The best air cleaners for the home can also reduce airborne irritants that can cause skin dryness or irritation.

How to choose the best air purifiers?

1. Determine your needs: Identify the pollutants you want to target like dust, allergens, smoke, and VOCs. Choose a purifier with HEPA filters for allergens and carbon filters for odours and gases.

2. Check coverage area: Match the air purifier’s coverage area to the size of your room to ensure optimal performance.

3. Filter types: Look for a combination of HEPA, carbon, and pre-filters for effective air cleaning. Dual filtration systems are ideal.

4. Noise level: Consider models with a sleep mode or low noise settings, especially for bedrooms.

5. Energy efficiency: Opt for energy-saving models, particularly those with inverter technology, to minimise electricity use.

6. Maintenance: Choose a purifier with easily replaceable filters and check the filter lifespan to avoid frequent costs and effort.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)