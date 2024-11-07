Best Sharp air purifiers: 8 top picks to eliminate allergens and breathe easy

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
After Diwali, the air quality often gets worse, mainly due to the widespread use of fireworks. This contributes to an increase in airborne pollutants like particulate matter, carbon monoxide and other harmful chemicals. As the air becomes heavy with dust and smoke, it gets difficult to breathe, especially for those with respiratory conditions like asthma or allergies. This is why it is important to use air purifiers at home. The best air purifier in India from Sharp can help you maintain indoor air quality. Sharp air purifiers can help you combat post-Diwali air pollution as they are equipped with plasma cluster ion technology. With air purifier HEPA filters, they can help to trap fine particles and reduce the concentration of harmful contaminants indoors. So, check out this list of the best Sharp air purifiers to breathe clean and fresh air.
Here is the list of the best-rated home air purifiers from the brand, Sharp that you may use:
The SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W features Plasmacluster Ion Technology, which uses nature’s method of air purification, certified by labs like IIT Delhi and the British Allergy Foundation. This room air purifier covers up to 320 square feet and uses Dual Purification, combining Plasmacluster ions with a 3-stage filter system: Pre-Filter, True HEPA Filter, and Active Carbon Filter. The HEPA filter may capture 99.97% of allergens and dust as small as 0.3 microns, while the Active Carbon Filter removes odours and VOCs, including pet and cigarette odours. Additionally, this room air filter also includes auto mode, haze mode, auto restart, odour and dust sensors. The brand claims that this product comes with a filter life of up to 2 years (depending on usage).
B01B0DT29A
The SHARP DW-J20FM-W Dehumidifier with Air Purifier uses Plasmacluster Technology with True HEPA, Active Carbon, and Pre-filters to combat mould, fungus, and VOCs while improving air quality. It has a dehumidification capacity of 20 litres per day and covers an area of up to 550 square feet. The unit includes modes for auto, dehumidifying, laundry, deodorizing, sleep, and more. It also features real-time monitoring for PM2.5, temperature, and humidity. The dehumidifier has a 4.6-litre tank capacity and is compatible with inverter operation. The brand states that this product offers a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 258 m³/hr and comes with a 1-year onsite warranty.
B07TC54LS4
The SHARP FP-J60M-W Room Air Purifier features high-density plasma cluster ion technology. It is specially designed to purify air effectively. This room air cleaner also includes H14 HEPA, active carbon, and pre-filters for comprehensive filtration. The unit offers specialised modes like haze mode, sleep mode, and anti-pollen mode. The brand claims that it also features dust and odour sensors for real-time air quality monitoring. With a low noise level and a 1-year standard warranty, this air purifier is ideal for large rooms or offices.
B07MH7DDTX
The SHARP FP-GM50E-B Room Air Purifier uses plasma cluster ion technology for active purification. It also utilises a combination of H14 Grade HEPA, Active Carbon, and pre-filters for passive purification. This Sharp air purifier promises to capture 99.97% of allergens and dust as small as 0.3 microns and deodorises air by removing VOCs, cigarette, and pet odours. The mosquito catcher with UV light of this product may attract and trap mosquitoes without chemicals. It also comes with a 2-year filter life.
B07BH17CZL
SHARP Air Purifier for Room promises to offer active and passive purification. By using the best home purification system, this purifier can release positive and negative ions into nature and clean the air. It claims to suppress 99 per cent of bacteria, deactivate 99 per cent of viruses, reduce 99 per cent of moulds, remove 99.8 per cent of allergens and reduce static charges and toxic gases and VOCs. With the new pre-filter, deodorising filter, electrostatic HEPA filter and patented plasma cluster technology, it may help you breathe healthier air.
B09MK5B5MM
The Sharp Air Purifier for homes and offices features dual purification, including active plasma cluster technology and passive filtration with True HEPA, active carbon, and pre-filters. It may capture 99.97% of airborne impurities and provide effective air cleaning. This purifier is designed with high-quality thermoplastic polymers to efficiently clean air in rooms up to 200 sq. ft., purifying it five times per hour. Its key features include haze mode, auto-restart, dust & odour sensors, and low noise operation.
B071JRS5RF
The SHARP Professional Air Purifier offers multi-stage purification with HEPA, active carbon, and pre-filters, combined with plasmacluster technology. It claims to trap 99.97% of airborne impurities, including mould, bacteria, viruses, and VOCs. The HEPA filter may capture allergens and dust as small as 0.3 microns, while the active carbon filter may remove odours like cigarettes and may protect you from pet allergies. It features a SHOWER MODE for Indian conditions, auto-restart, dust & odour sensors, and low noise operation.
B0CGBW2HHY
The Sharp Air Purifier for home and office features plasma cluster technology, which may remove bacteria, viruses, mould, and VOCs, and trap 99.97% of pollutants. It uses a HEPA, carbon, and pre-filter system for dual purification. With a CADR of 180 m³/hr and a coverage area of 250 sq. ft, it includes features like haze mode, auto mode, manual mode, low sound and dual sensor. The purifier has a pollution indicator with 3 colour levels and auto restart after power cuts.
B0CLBD9D5S
1. Determine your needs: Identify the pollutants you want to target like dust, allergens, smoke, and VOCs. Choose a purifier with HEPA filters for allergens and carbon filters for odours and gases.
2. Check coverage area: Match the air purifier’s coverage area to the size of your room to ensure optimal performance.
3. Filter types: Look for a combination of HEPA, carbon, and pre-filters for effective air cleaning. Dual filtration systems are ideal.
4. Noise level: Consider models with a sleep mode or low noise settings, especially for bedrooms.
5. Energy efficiency: Opt for energy-saving models, particularly those with inverter technology, to minimise electricity use.
6. Maintenance: Choose a purifier with easily replaceable filters and check the filter lifespan to avoid frequent costs and effort.
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care
The frequency of filter replacement depends on the type of filter and usage. HEPA filters typically last 6-12 months, while carbon filters may need to be replaced every 3-6 months. Always refer to the manufacturer’s guidelines.
Many air purifiers, especially those with Plasmacluster or UV-C light technology, can help reduce viruses, bacteria, and other harmful microorganisms by neutralising them. Check the product details to confirm its effectiveness against specific pathogens.
Yes, but make sure to choose a model with a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) and a coverage area suitable for larger spaces.
Yes, air purifiers with HEPA filters are highly effective at trapping pet dander, pollen, dust mites, and other allergens, helping to improve air quality for allergy sufferers.