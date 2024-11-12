Best serums for acne prone skin: 10 top choices to fight breakouts

The best serums for acne prone skin may help you fight blemishes and enhance skin health. So, check out the top picks!

Managing acne-prone skin can be an exhausting task, leaving you feeling overwhelmed. This is why, it is important to make positive changes in your life like adopting a more well-balanced skincare routine. When treating acne, you can try a wide range of skincare products, including the best acne serums. This specially formulated product can deliver powerful ingredients directly to your skin and help to reduce breakouts, balance oil and heal blemishes without clogging pores. Unlike heavier creams, serums are lightweight and often water or gel-based and can offer required hydration without excess oil. With the right serum in your skincare kit, you can give your skin the support it needs to stay clear, radiant, balanced and healthy. We have curated a list of the best serums for acne prone skin that you may try for effective results.

10 best serums for acne prone skin

Check out this list of the best serums for acne scars:

1. Kapiva Tulsi Anti Acne Serum

Kapiva Tulsi Anti Acne Serum is crafted to tackle active acne. This best acne serum may help to prevent new breakouts, targeting both surface and deep skin layers. It contains a powerful blend of panch tulsi, manjistha, and mulethi, which can soothe inflammation and reduce excess oil production. Its unique formula works on the skin’s outer layer to fade blemishes, while penetrating deeper layers to calm active acne and redness. Tulsi’s natural antibacterial properties may help to prevent bacterial growth, while manjistha and mulethi provide a calming effect on irritated skin. Regular use may also promote a balanced, clearer complexion, reducing itchiness and promoting a healthier skin barrier.

2. iUNIK Tea Tree Relief Natural Facial Serum

iUNIK Tea Tree Relief Serum is a lightweight, soothing solution for sensitive and acne-prone skin. It contains 67% tea tree leaf water and centella asiatica, which can work effectively to calm irritation, reduce redness, and treat acne over time. This natural, vegan formula also includes niacinamide and adenosine, which may brighten skin tone, improve elasticity, and reduce fine lines and discolouration from acne scars. The brand claims the product is free from artificial fragrances, parabens, sulphates, and harsh chemicals. Regular use for 2-3 weeks may visibly reduce acne and promote a smoother, clearer complexion.

3. Minimalist Oil Control & Anti-Acne 10% Niacinamide Face Serum

The Minimalist Oil Control & Anti-Acne 10% Niacinamide Serum may be your daily defence against acne, excess oil, and blemishes. Enriched with high-grade Vitamin B3 and Zinc, this serum for acne scars may reduce dark spots and acne marks. This serum promises to effectively control sebum, tighten pores, and provide a mattified finish, making it ideal for oily skin. The presence of aloe vera in this serum for acne may offer additional soothing and anti-inflammatory benefits, calming irritated skin. The brand states that this product is free of fragrances, silicones, parabens, and dyes and is non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic. Suitable for normal to oily skin, this serum is crafted to offer long-lasting results.

4. Dr. Sheth’s Centella & 10% Niacinamide Face Serum

Dr Sheth’s Centella & 10% Niacinamide Face Serum is specially formulated for Indian skin to target acne scars, discolouration, and uneven texture. This dermatologist-developed serum contains 10% niacinamide with 1% zinc PCA and Centella, which may help to control oil production, fade acne marks, and soothe inflammation. L-PCA further supports acne reduction, providing a balanced complexion over time. It is a lightweight and fast-absorbing serum, which is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and oily skin. Free from parabens, and sulfates, and cruelty-free, it is safe and effective for everyday use. Regular application of this serum may help to improve skin texture, reduce redness, and promote a smoother, clearer appearance.

5. The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Serum

The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Serum is a BHA-based exfoliant that promises to deeply target acne, excess sebum, and clogged pores. With the power of 2% salicylic acid, it may penetrate deep within pores to reduce active acne, prevent future breakouts, and clear blackheads and whiteheads. It also contains witch hazel and willow bark to provide additional soothing and oil-controlling benefits, making this serum a must-have for oily and acne-prone skin. The brand states that it is free from parabens, sulphates, and mineral oils, which can lead to minimising pores and reducing acne marks.

Also Read: How to choose skincare products for acne-prone skin?

6. Pilgrim 2% Salicylic Acid + 3% Niacinamide Oil Control Serum

Pilgrim’s 2% Salicylic Acid + 3% Niacinamide Oil Control Serum is a Korean-inspired skincare formula perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. This skincare product for acne-prone skin may help to minimise pores and refine skin texture by drawing out excess oil and preventing blackheads and whiteheads. Its gentle resurfacing action may remove dead skin cells that can clog pores, revealing a smoother, brighter complexion. Designed to prevent frequent breakouts, this serum for acne scars can strengthen the skin barrier for long-lasting results. The brand claims that this product is free from harsh chemicals like parabens, sulphates, and mineral oils, which makes it a clean and cruelty-free choice.

7. Dot & Key 2% Salicylic Acid + Cica Anti Acne Serum with Zinc

Dot & Key’s 2% Salicylic Acid + Cica Anti Acne Serum is a targeted solution for acne-prone and sensitive skin. This serum claims to effectively tackle hyperpigmentation, dullness, and dark spots while minimising oil production for a balanced complexion. With the power of zinc and soothing cica, it can calm inflammation and refine pores. The formula also includes a 10% vitamin C concentrate to boost collagen production for firmer, youthful skin. Perfect for beginners and free from harsh chemicals, this oil-free, non-comedogenic serum is gentle yet effective, making it ideal for daily use.

8. Euphor Acne Clearing Face Serum

Euphor’s Acne Clearing Face Serum is a beginner-friendly acne treatment. This serum contains 1% encapsulated salicylic acid, which can be slowly released to treat acne gently. Infused with natural AHAs from fruit extracts, it can provide a gentle exfoliation that keeps skin smooth and clear without harshness. The addition of vitamin C and niacinamide can help to control oil, brighten skin tone, and reduce acne, creating a balanced, healthier complexion. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture can also absorb quickly, leaving a comfortable, hydrated feel on the skin.

9. Mamaearth Skin Correct Face Serum with Niacinamide & Ginger Extract

Mamaearth’s Skin Correct Face Serum contains the power of niacinamide and ginger extract to target acne marks, reduce pore size, and improve skin texture. This serum can limit sebum production, reduce acne breakouts and calm inflamed skin. It may also fade blemishes, tighten pores and treat acne scars. Formulated to soothe and enhance elasticity, this serum is free from parabens, sulfates, and artificial colours, making it a safe choice for all skin types. The brand claims that this product is dermatologically tested, which can provide visible results with regular use, leaving skin clearer, smoother, and more refined.

10. WOW Skin Science 10% Niacinamide Serum

WOW Skin Science’s 10% Niacinamide Serum is an advanced solution for oily, acne-prone, and combination skin types. This lightweight formula contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to target blemishes, control oil, and diminish acne spots while providing intense hydration. It may also strengthen the skin’s lipid barrier, protect against environmental stressors and UV damage, and work to minimise fine lines and discolouration. This serum may boost moisture retention, leaving skin soft, smooth, and even-toned. Perfect for daily use, this serum absorbs quickly without a greasy residue, creating a velvety texture that feels comfortable all day. The brand states that this product is free from parabens, sulphates, and harsh chemicals.

What are the benefits of serums for acne?

1. Reduces breakouts: The presence of active ingredients like salicylic acid and niacinamide in the best serums for acne-prone skin may help to clear clogged pores and reduce acne-causing bacteria. The Journal of Medicinal Plants Studies states that an anti-acne serum that contains hibiscus, green tea and rose extract can soothe and fight acne.

2. Controls oil: Many best serums for acne can also control excess sebum. This can help in preventing pores from becoming congested.

3. Fades scars and dark spots: These serums contain ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide. They may help to fade post-acne marks and promote an even skin tone.

4. Soothes inflammation: Anti-inflammatory agents such as Centella and tea tree may calm redness and irritation from active acne. According to the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, serums containing glycolic acid, salicylic acid, LHA, citric acid and HEPES can treat post-inflammatory hypochromic acne lesions after 56 days of use.

5. Exfoliates gently: They also contain AHAs and BHAs, which can provide mild exfoliation. They can also remove dead skin cells and reduce the chance of future breakouts.

6. Strengthens skin barrier: Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides can support a healthy barrier, protecting against environmental damage and further irritation.

How to choose the best serums for acne prone skin?

When choosing the best serums for acne prone skin, check the ingredients list. Ensure that it contains salicylic acid, glycolic acid, niacinamide and other active ingredients. Look for lightweight, non-greasy and no-comedogenic serums that won’t clog pores. Opt for a serum that can prevent future breakouts and improve skin health. If you are still not sure how to pick the right serum, consult your dermatologist for better guidance.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. How to treat acne?

If you are looking for ways to treat your acne, the American Academy of Dermatology Association has a few tips to suggest. Start by using a gentle face wash twice a day and after sweating. Avoid scrubbing your face and use alcohol-free skincare products. Make sure to stay out of the sun, and tanning beds and avoid touching your face throughout the day.

2. How to use the best serums for acne?

Start by cleansing your face with the best face wash. Then apply a toner on your skin to remove any impurities and balance the pH level of your skin. After that, take 2-3 drops of serum onto your fingertips and apply it all over your face. Then lightly pat the serum to enhance its absorption and wait for a few minutes.

3. What causes acne?

There are several factors that can lead to acne breakouts. According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, excess or high product of oil in the pore, buildup of dead skin cells in the pore and growth of bacteria in the pore can cause acne.

