Best rice face masks: Discover top 8 choices for radiant skin

Rice face masks can help you get even, radiant and smooth skin. So, check out our top picks and enhance your beauty regimen.

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Having a bowl of rice can provide a quick boost of energy and make you feel full for longer. But do you know that besides nutritional benefits, rice can also enhance your skincare routine? This kitchen ingredient is packed with nourishing properties, which makes it a staple in skincare routines. Rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, rice can help reduce the appearance of dark spots, promote an even skin tone and brighten the complexion. It also contains ferulic acid, which may help protect your skin against free radicals, combat premature ageing and maintain skin elasticity. While you can easily make a face pack with rice at home, having a ready-to-use product can offer convenience. So, check out this list of the best rice face masks and enhance your skin health.

8 best rice face masks for glowing skin

If you are looking for the best face pack for glowing skin, this list of the top rice flour face packs is worth checking out!

1. IM from Korea Rice Mask

If you want to use a rice flour face pack, the IM from Korean Rice Mask might be the perfect choice for you. It promises to illuminate your skin by removing impurities and dead skin cells. This face mask may also help to clean the pores and leave your skin feeling smooth. Enriched with the goodness of rice bran and rice powder, this face pack can enhance your skin health. The brand claims that this product is vegan, cruelty-free, artificial-colouring-free and ethanol-free, which makes it safe to use.

B07FPV6J65

2. COSRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask

Experience hydration and nourishment with the COSRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask. It is infused with 68% rice extract and 2% niacinamide. Perfect for combination skin, it delivers deep hydration while brightening and softening your complexion. It is hypoallergenic and free from artificial colours, fragrances, and parabens. With regular use, this mask may help even out skin tone and promote a radiant glow.

B01N13W31F

3. CLAYCO Detan Rice Pack

The CLAYCO Detan Rice Pack is a powerful wash-off face mask, which is designed to remove tan and brighten skin. Formulated with fermented rice, it emits kojic acid, which helps even out skin tone and texture. This mask also features 1% salicylic acid and glycolic acid, effective AHA and BHA exfoliants that deeply cleanse and remove dead skin cells for a smoother complexion. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it promises to hydrate and plump the skin, minimising fine lines and wrinkles. The brand claims that this face pack made with rice flour for skin is free from cruelty and paraben.

B0D8LDZ48S

4. Mamaearth Rice Facial Kit

Get glass-like glowing skin in just 30 minutes with the Mamaearth Rice Facial Kit. This easy-to-use kit features rice water and niacinamide to brighten and smooth the skin while delivering an instant glow. Infused with the goodness of rice water, it effectively brightens dull skin and enhances radiance. The presence of niacinamide in this face mask may help to improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of acne marks. The kit includes six simple steps designed for optimal results, making it suitable for all skin types. The brand states that this kit is certified and free from harmful chemicals.

B0CH8SRX8M

5. THANKYOU FARMER RIce Pure Clay Mask

The THANKYOU FARMER Rice Pure Clay Mask To Foam Cleanser is a versatile 2-in-1 product, which is designed for effective skincare. This Korean beauty essential serves as both a clay mask and a foam cleanser, providing deep pore cleansing and sebum control. Formulated with Kaolin and Bentonite clays, it may absorb excess oil and unclog pores, making it one of the best face packs for oily skin. It is infused with Gyodong Rice extract, which helps to brighten the complexion for a glass skin effect. This face mask also contains ingredients like quinoa, and oat extracts, which can soften the skin texture. It may also help to maintain hydration and strengthen the skin barrier.

B0852SQZ2Q

6. Mirabelle Rice Water Korean Face Sheet Mask

The Mirabelle Rice Water Korean Face Sheet Mask is designed for brightening and improving skin texture. Made in Korea with natural extracts, this mask may help to tighten skin and minimise the appearance of pores. Its formula strengthens skin elasticity, promoting a firmer and smoother complexion. Ideal for those with oily skin, it effectively mattifies while reducing acne and preventing breakouts. The rice water extract provides hydration and nourishment to ensure that your skin stays soft and bright.

B0BN5GNQMX

7. Kojagari Rice Mask

The Kojagari Rice Mask is a powerful skincare treatment, which is designed to reduce acne, dark spots, pigmentation, and tanning. Enriched with the goodness of rice powder, this mask may promote a bright and glowing complexion. It can be applied to the face and body for even skin tone and texture. The natural ingredients of this product work effectively to nourish the skin. With regular use, the Kojagari Rice Mask promises to enhance your skin’s radiance and clarity.

B0CZDN7SQJ

8. Glamveda Rice & Ceramide Korean Glass Skin Peel-Off Mask

The Glamveda Rice & Ceramide Korean Glass Skin Peel-Off Mask may promote flawless and radiant skin. This 100g mask is formulated with rice extract, ceramide, hyaluronic acid, and acacia berry to deliver deep hydration and nourishment. It may effectively replenish the skin’s natural barrier, and enhance moisture retention and overall skin health. With regular use, the mask may help you get a clearer, glowing complexion and glass-like appearance. The brand claims that this product is free from harmful ingredients, which makes it safe and effective to use.

B0BWN22846

What are the benefits of a rice face mask?

1. Brightening effect: One of the standout benefits of rice face masks is their ability to brighten the skin. Rice contains niacinamide, which may help to reduce dark spots and even out skin tone. Regular use of rice masks can lead to a more radiant complexion.

2. Hydration and moisture retention: Rice masks are packed with hydrating properties, which can help keep the skin hydrated and plump. Many rice masks also include ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which further enhances moisture retention, making them one of the best face packs for dry skin.

3. Exfoliation and texture improvement: Rice can also be used as a gentle exfoliant. Ground rice or rice flour helps remove dead skin cells and promotes a smoother skin texture. It may help to minimise the appearance of pores and improve overall skin clarity.

4. Anti-aging benefits: The antioxidants found in rice can help to combat free radicals, which cause premature ageing. Using a rice mask can help improve skin elasticity, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. According to the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, rice can help to prevent premature ageing.

5. Soothing and calming properties: Rice face packs are often recommended for sensitive skin because of their soothing properties. It contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm redness and irritation. A study published in the World Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences states that rice water for the skin can treat conditions like inflammation, rashes and dermatitis.

6. Oil control: For those with oily or combination skin, rice face packs can help to balance sebum production. The absorbent properties of rice can reduce excess oil, leading to a clearer complexion.

How to choose the best face masks?

When choosing the best face mask, you must understand your skin type and concerns. Identify your skin type and specific skin concerns. Check the ingredients list of the product and ensure that the best face pack for skin brightening contains aloe vera, rice, hyaluronic acid and more. Pay attention to the formulation. For example, sheet masks are convenient for quick hydration, whereas cream or clay masks offer deeper treatment. Always check the ingredient list for potential irritants, especially if you have sensitive skin. Lastly, perform a patch test to avoid adverse reactions. By considering these factors, you can pick a face mask that can address your skincare needs.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How to use rice face masks?

Before applying the face mask, clean your skin. Then apply the mask evenly and leave it for 15 to 20 minutes. Then, rinse the mask with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Can I apply rice packs daily on my face?

While rice packs are gentle and nourishing, it is best to use them 2-3 times a week for optimal results. Daily use may lead to irritation or over-exfoliation. Consult your dermatologist for better guidance.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)