Best rice bran oil: 5 top choices for healthy cooking

While we pay attention to the food we intake, do we check the quality of the cooking oil that we use? It is necessary to make an informed decision when choosing the best cooking oil as not all are made in the same way. Some of them also contain high saturated and trans fats that can impact your health negatively. This is why using oils like rice bran oil can be beneficial. Extracted from the outer bran or husk of rice grains, this cooking oil may offer several health benefits. Besides its unique flavour, it is packed with essential nutrients and claims to help with high cholesterol, high blood pressure, oral health, blood sugar management and more. Discover the best rice bran oils that can contribute well to your overall health. {{{htmlData}}}

5 top rice bran oils

Here is a list of the best rice bran oil in India and enhance your culinary experience:

1. Mr. Gold Refined Rice Bran Oil Can

Mr. Gold Refined Rice Bran Oil may be perfect for high-temperature cooking due to its mild flavour and high smoke point. With its AGMARK certification and no added preservatives, this oil maintains quality and purity. It is rich in essential vitamins, which may promote an active and fit lifestyle. Foods absorb less oil during high-heat cooking, ensuring healthier meals. This refined oil, fortified with antioxidants may enhance overall well-being by neutralising harmful free radicals. Ideal for frying and stir-frying, it may allow diverse culinary uses while preserving nutrition.

Specifications of Mr. Gold Refined Rice Brand oil:

Special feature : Refined

: Refined Recommended use : Frying

Why to buy: AGMARK certified, preservative-free, high smoke point, absorbs less oil, and rich in essential vitamins for a healthier lifestyle.

Why to avoid: The refined process may lack the natural flavor of cold-pressed alternatives.

Why to choose: Ideal for high-heat cooking with health-enhancing antioxidants, promoting versatility and well-being.

Ideal for high-heat cooking with health-enhancing antioxidants, promoting versatility and well-being. Customer review: Customers appreciate its good quality, cholesterol-free properties, and suitability for cooking but reported occasional leakage issues with the cap.

2. Jivo Gold Refined Oil

Jivo Gold Refined Oil blends rice bran and sunflower oils, offering a balanced profile of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Packed with antioxidants like oryzanol and vitamin E, this oil supports heart health by reducing bad cholesterol and improving immunity. The triple antioxidant system may strengthen the body’s defences, reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Its high smoke point ensures even cooking during deep frying or stir-frying without breaking down into harmful compounds. With a light, neutral flavour, Jivo Gold complements various dishes without altering their taste. This cooking oil for health combines health benefits with versatility, making it ideal for those seeking a pro-healthy lifestyle.

Specifications of Jivo Gold Refined Oil:

Special feature : Refined

: Refined Flavour : Sunflower, rice bran

Why to buy: Blends rice bran and sunflower oils, is high in antioxidants, supports heart health, has neutral flavor, and has a high smoke point for versatile cooking.

Why to avoid: Contains refined oils, which may not retain all nutrients from natural sources.

Why to choose: Balanced fat profile and immunity-boosting properties make it a heart-healthy, multipurpose choice.

Balanced fat profile and immunity-boosting properties make it a heart-healthy, multipurpose choice. Customer review: Customers praise its tasty flavor, health benefits, and great value for money, calling it worth every penny for cooking needs.

3. Gemini Refined Rice Bran Oil Jar

Gemini Refined Oil is fortified with 40 percent more oryzanol and essential vitamins A, D, and E, ensuring superior nutritional value. Its balanced fat profile, with an optimal ratio of saturated, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated fats, promotes heart health. This 100 percent physically refined oil maintains its nutritive quality even at high temperatures, making it suitable for all types of cooking. Whether frying or stir-frying, Gemini rice bran oil ensures your meals are both delicious and healthier. With its AGMARK certification, it meets stringent quality standards, offering a reliable choice for maintaining a balanced diet and supporting overall wellness.

Specifications of Gemini Refined Rice Bran Oil Jar:

Special feature : Refined

: Refined Recommended use : Cooking

Why to buy: 40 percent more oryzanol, fortified with essential vitamins, AGMARK certified, optimal fat ratio, and suitable for high-temperature cooking.

Why to avoid: The refined process may not appeal to those preferring chemical-free options.

Why to choose: High nutritional value and quality standards ensure healthier meals and heart support.

High nutritional value and quality standards ensure healthier meals and heart support. Customer review: Customers commend its health benefits and good quality but note occasional oil leakage issues while considering it a good value purchase.

4. Zama Organics Cold Pressed Rice Bran Oil

Zama Organics Cold Pressed Rice Bran Oil offers a rich, nutty flavour that may enhance the taste of various dishes. Extracted using a mechanical cold-pressed process, this oil contains essential nutrients and antioxidants like gamma-oryzanol, which may help to reduce cholesterol and improve heart health. This oil’s high smoke point may make it ideal for stir-frying and deep frying. Its eco-friendly production ensures a sustainable choice, as it uses rice milling by-products.

Specifications of Zama Organics Cold Pressed Rice Bran Oil:

Special feature : Cold-pressed

: Cold-pressed Flavour : Rice bran

Why to buy: Cold-pressed, rich nutty flavor, cholesterol-reducing antioxidants, eco-friendly production, and ideal for high-heat cooking.

Why to avoid: Higher price due to sustainable and cold-pressed production.

Why to choose: Pure, nutrient-rich oil with a distinctive flavor for eco-conscious buyers.

Pure, nutrient-rich oil with a distinctive flavor for eco-conscious buyers. Customer review: Customers love its quality, health benefits, light taste, and versatility for cooking and salad dressings; they appreciate its cold-pressed extraction.

5. Shree Aanantam Cold Pressed Rice Bran Oil

Shree Aanantam Cold Pressed Rice Bran Oil is 100 percent pure, natural, and chemical-free, extracted using traditional Kolhu or Chekku methods. This wood-pressed oil may offer a slightly nutty flavour, enriching dishes with depth and aroma. High in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, it may support heart health by lowering bad cholesterol. Its eco-friendly production process may ensure a sustainable, high-quality product. The oil’s high smoke point makes it ideal for both high-heat cooking and continental dishes such as pasta, salads, and grilled meats.

Specifications of Shree Aanantam Cold Pressed Rice Bran Oil:

Special feature : Cold-pressed

: Cold-pressed Recommended : Cooking, frying

Why to buy: 100 percent pure, chemical-free, traditionally wood-pressed, heart-healthy fats, and versatile for continental and Indian dishes.

Why to avoid: Limited availability and slightly nutty flavor may not suit all palates.

Why to choose: Offers traditional purity, rich taste, and sustainability for premium quality cooking.

Offers traditional purity, rich taste, and sustainability for premium quality cooking. Customer review: Customers enjoy its pleasant taste, aroma, and health benefits, praising its natural ingredients and cold-pressed texture for daily cooking.

What are the benefits of rice bran oil?

Heart health: Rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, these oils may help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and improve good cholesterol (HDL), reducing the risk of heart disease. According to a study published in the National Rice Research Institute, rice bran oil contains vitamin E and gamma-oryzanols. These antioxidants can enhance the shelf life of RBO and provide protection against cardiovascular diseases, tumours and even cancer.

Rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, these oils may help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and improve good cholesterol (HDL), reducing the risk of heart disease. According to a study published in the National Rice Research Institute, rice bran oil contains vitamin E and gamma-oryzanols. These antioxidants can enhance the shelf life of RBO and provide protection against cardiovascular diseases, tumours and even cancer. Rich in antioxidants: Rice bran oil benefits include improved overall health. It contains oryzanol and vitamin E, powerful antioxidants that may protect cells from free radical damage and support overall health.

Rice bran oil benefits include improved overall health. It contains oryzanol and vitamin E, powerful antioxidants that may protect cells from free radical damage and support overall health. High smoke point: Ideal for high-heat cooking like frying and sautéing, the best cooking oil for heart may retain its nutritional value without breaking down into harmful compounds.

Ideal for high-heat cooking like frying and sautéing, the best cooking oil for heart may retain its nutritional value without breaking down into harmful compounds. Weight management: Foods absorb less oil during cooking, making it a healthier option for those aiming to control calorie intake.

Skin and hair benefits: Vitamin E and essential fatty acids in rice bran oil may nourish the skin and promote healthy hair growth.

How to choose the best cooking oils?

When choosing the best cooking oils in India, consider several factors that can contribute to maintaining your health. Firstly, consider the smoke point. You will see that some of best cooking oils for diabetes will have a high smoke point. After this, look for oils that are rich in healthy fats like monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats, which may support heart health. Opt for cooking oils that are minimally processed to preserve nutrients. But, if you are still not sure how to choose cooking oils, consult a nutritionist for better guidance.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Which cooking oil is best for heart?

Rice bran oil contains antioxidants, which may reduce cholesterol levels and offer anti-inflammatory benefits. A study published in the Hormone and Metabolic Research states that this oil may decrease total and LDL cholesterol.

2. Is rice bran oil good for health?

Yes, it is good for health as it is good for cholesterol. However, overconsumption may lead to inflammation in the body, which is linked to chronic diseases like heart disease and arthritis.

