Best rice bran oil: 5 top choices for healthy cooking

While we pay attention to the food we intake, do we check the quality of the cooking oil that we use? It is necessary to make an informed decision when choosing the best cooking oil as not all are made in the same way. Some of them also contain high saturated and trans fats that can impact your health negatively. This is why using oils like rice bran oil can be beneficial. Extracted from the outer bran or husk of rice grains, this cooking oil may offer several health benefits. Besides its unique flavour, it is packed with essential nutrients and claims to help with high cholesterol, high blood pressure, oral health, blood sugar management and more. Discover the best rice bran oils that can contribute well to your overall health.
Here is a list of the best rice bran oil in India and enhance your culinary experience:
Mr. Gold Refined Rice Bran Oil may be perfect for high-temperature cooking due to its mild flavour and high smoke point. With its AGMARK certification and no added preservatives, this oil maintains quality and purity. It is rich in essential vitamins, which may promote an active and fit lifestyle. Foods absorb less oil during high-heat cooking, ensuring healthier meals. This refined oil, fortified with antioxidants may enhance overall well-being by neutralising harmful free radicals. Ideal for frying and stir-frying, it may allow diverse culinary uses while preserving nutrition.
Specifications of Mr. Gold Refined Rice Brand oil:
Jivo Gold Refined Oil blends rice bran and sunflower oils, offering a balanced profile of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Packed with antioxidants like oryzanol and vitamin E, this oil supports heart health by reducing bad cholesterol and improving immunity. The triple antioxidant system may strengthen the body’s defences, reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Its high smoke point ensures even cooking during deep frying or stir-frying without breaking down into harmful compounds. With a light, neutral flavour, Jivo Gold complements various dishes without altering their taste. This cooking oil for health combines health benefits with versatility, making it ideal for those seeking a pro-healthy lifestyle.
Specifications of Jivo Gold Refined Oil:
Gemini Refined Oil is fortified with 40 percent more oryzanol and essential vitamins A, D, and E, ensuring superior nutritional value. Its balanced fat profile, with an optimal ratio of saturated, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated fats, promotes heart health. This 100 percent physically refined oil maintains its nutritive quality even at high temperatures, making it suitable for all types of cooking. Whether frying or stir-frying, Gemini rice bran oil ensures your meals are both delicious and healthier. With its AGMARK certification, it meets stringent quality standards, offering a reliable choice for maintaining a balanced diet and supporting overall wellness.
Specifications of Gemini Refined Rice Bran Oil Jar:
Zama Organics Cold Pressed Rice Bran Oil offers a rich, nutty flavour that may enhance the taste of various dishes. Extracted using a mechanical cold-pressed process, this oil contains essential nutrients and antioxidants like gamma-oryzanol, which may help to reduce cholesterol and improve heart health. This oil’s high smoke point may make it ideal for stir-frying and deep frying. Its eco-friendly production ensures a sustainable choice, as it uses rice milling by-products.
Specifications of Zama Organics Cold Pressed Rice Bran Oil:
Shree Aanantam Cold Pressed Rice Bran Oil is 100 percent pure, natural, and chemical-free, extracted using traditional Kolhu or Chekku methods. This wood-pressed oil may offer a slightly nutty flavour, enriching dishes with depth and aroma. High in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, it may support heart health by lowering bad cholesterol. Its eco-friendly production process may ensure a sustainable, high-quality product. The oil’s high smoke point makes it ideal for both high-heat cooking and continental dishes such as pasta, salads, and grilled meats.
Specifications of Shree Aanantam Cold Pressed Rice Bran Oil:
When choosing the best cooking oils in India, consider several factors that can contribute to maintaining your health. Firstly, consider the smoke point. You will see that some of best cooking oils for diabetes will have a high smoke point. After this, look for oils that are rich in healthy fats like monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats, which may support heart health. Opt for cooking oils that are minimally processed to preserve nutrients. But, if you are still not sure how to choose cooking oils, consult a nutritionist for better guidance.
Rice bran oil contains antioxidants, which may reduce cholesterol levels and offer anti-inflammatory benefits. A study published in the Hormone and Metabolic Research states that this oil may decrease total and LDL cholesterol.
Yes, it is good for health as it is good for cholesterol. However, overconsumption may lead to inflammation in the body, which is linked to chronic diseases like heart disease and arthritis.
