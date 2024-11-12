Best niacinamide face washes: 8 top picks for clear and oil-free skin

Niacinamide face wash can improve the skin's natural barrier and keep it healthy. Here is a list of the top picks that you can try!

A face wash that is gentle yet effective can transform your skincare routine and leave your skin feeling nourished. Including a niacinamide face wash in your routine can work nothing less than a daily detox for your skin, clearing all the impurities and preparing your skin for further steps. It is a powerful skincare ingredient, which can help prevent B3 deficiency that often causes disorders of the skin, kidneys and brain. Using it can help your skin grow a ceramide lipid barrier, which helps to retain moisture and treat conditions like eczema. It may even reduce inflammation and ease redness from acne and other inflammatory skin conditions. If you want to include the goodness of this potent skincare ingredient in your daily routine, we have curated a list of the best niacinamide face wash in India that you may try!

8 best niacinamide face wash

Niacinamide-infused face wash can help to regulate oil production, protect your skin against sun damage, treat hyperpigmentation, minimise the appearance of fine lines, and wrinkles and protect your skin against oxidative stress. Check out this list of the best face wash brands in India that contain niacinamide:

1. CeraVe Foaming Cleanser for Normal to Oily Skin

Developed by dermatologists, CeraVe Foaming Cleanser is a gentle yet effective face wash for normal to oily skin. Its unique formula contains three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II), niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, which can deeply cleanse without disrupting the skin’s protective barrier. This gel-based cleanser may help to remove makeup, excess oil, and impurities while helping to maintain skin hydration. Unlike harsh cleansers that can strip the skin, CeraVe claims to leave it feeling refreshed and balanced without tightness or dryness. The brand claims that this product is non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, which makes it perfect for acne-prone and sensitive skin.

2. The Derma Co 3% Niacinamide Foaming Face Wash for Acne Marks

The Derma Co 3% Niacinamide Foaming Face Wash can effectively cleanse makeup, oil, and impurities. It claims to treat acne marks for clearer, smoother skin. Formulated with 3% niacinamide and glycolic acid, it may help to control sebum, gently exfoliate, treat acne marks, reduce skin pigmentation and refine tone. It contains glycerin, which can hydrate the skin, making it soft and smooth without irritation. The brand claims that it is safe and free from harsh chemicals like parabens and sulphates, which makes it suitable for all skin types, promising to provide visible results in 3-6 weeks.

3. Mamaearth Rice Face Wash with Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin

Mamaearth Rice Face Wash may gently purify skin without stripping its essential moisture. It contains rice water and niacinamide, which may hydrate and brighten skin while reducing blemishes. Rich in antioxidants, it may enhance your skin tone for a luminous finish. Dermatologically tested and Made Safe Certified, it is safe for all skin types, offering a natural path to clear, healthy skin.

4. DERMATOUCH Bye Bye Pigmentation Face Wash

DERMATOUCH Bye Bye Pigmentation Face Wash combines niacinamide, kojic acid, and glutathione to address pigmentation issues, reduce dark spots, and brighten skin. Niacinamide may target discolourations and improve skin texture, while kojic acid lightens blemishes, pigmentation, and tanning. Glutathione provides antioxidant protection, enhancing overall complexion by reducing oxidative stress. Ideal for both men and women, it promises to cleanse deeply, control excess oil, and prevent melanin buildup for an even skin tone.

5. Conscious Chemist Niacinamide Face Wash – Berry Bright

Conscious Chemist’s Berry Bright Niacinamide Face Wash contains pore-refining niacinamide with antioxidant-rich berry extracts for a clean, radiant complexion. Designed for normal to oily skin, this gentle cleanser may remove excess oil, makeup, and impurities without disturbing the skin’s protective barrier. Its non-drying formula may calm your skin, and help lock in moisture while protecting against environmental stressors like pollution. The brand claims that this product is dermatologist-developed and cruelty-free.

6. Deconstruct Niacinamide Brightening Face Wash

Deconstruct’s Niacinamide Brightening Face Wash features 2% niacinamide and 2% liquorice root extract. It is ideal for enhancing skin clarity and radiance. This gentle cleanser may effectively remove dirt and excess oil while targeting dark spots, reducing pigmentation, and balancing skin tone. Niacinamide can regulate oil production and minimise pores, while liquorice root brightens and soothes, offering anti-inflammatory benefits. Suitable for all skin types, it is perfect for anyone wanting a clear, glowing complexion without harsh effects.

7. Gabit Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid Foaming Face Wash

Gabit’s Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid Face Wash balances and hydrates for a radiant complexion. It contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, which can target uneven skin tone and dullness while keeping the skin hydrated. The presence of acai berry and Pro-vitamin B5 in this face wash may help to nourish and plump skin, restoring its natural glow and maintaining the skin barrier. The brand claims that it is a soap- and sulphate-free, gentle, non-drying cleanser and provides effective cleansing without irritation.

8. Bio Essence 24K Gold Radiance Face Cleanser

Bio-Essence 24K Gold Radiance Face Cleanser may help to bring the luxury of pure 24k gold, collagen amino acid, and niacinamide for radiant, youthful skin. The foaming formula can deeply cleanse, and remove impurities, excess oil, and pollutants without leaving skin tight or dry. Rich in antioxidants, 24k gold boosts skin elasticity and fights the first signs of ageing. Its Bio-energy Complex can increase oxygen uptake by skin cells, and enhance natural repair and renewal processes. Suitable for all skin types, this anti-ageing cleanser may hydrate, refine, and reveal a glowing, refreshed complexion.

What are the benefits of niacinamide face wash?

1. Controls sebum production: Using the best face wash for women that contains niacinamide, which may help to reduce excess oil. This makes it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. The Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology states niacinamide can help to enhance the growth of the ceramide lipid barrier, which can in turn help retain moisture. This makes it beneficial for all skin types.

2. Reduces acne and redness: The best niacinamide face wash for oily skin contains anti-inflammatory properties. This can help minimise breakouts, redness, and irritation.

3. Brightens skin tone: Including the best niacinamide face wash for combination skin can help to reduce dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and discolouration, giving a more even, radiant complexion.

4. Minimises Pores: The best face wash for acne-prone skin can help to refine and tighten pores for smoother, clearer skin. The American Academy of Dermatology states that niacinamide can improve the appearance of skin texture and hyperpigmentation.

5. Improves skin barrier: These face washes can help to strengthen the skin’s protective barrier, helping retain moisture and reduce sensitivity.

6. Reduces signs of ageing: It may also help to minimise fine lines and wrinkles. This can help in enhancing elasticity and resilience.

7. Provides antioxidant protection: Niacinamide face wash benefits also include neutralising free radicals. This can help to protect your skin against environmental damage.

How to choose the best niacinamide face wash?

When choosing the best niacinamide face washes, make sure to consider your skin type and concerns. For oily and acne-prone skin, look for the best face wash that contains 2-5% niacinamide along with salicylic acid or glycolic acid to control oil and prevent breakouts. If you have dry or sensitive skin, opt for a formulation that comes with hyaluronic acid or glycerin to maintain moisture. Make sure the product is free from harmful chemicals and ingredients. If you are still not sure, read this face wash buying guide to get expert recommendations or visit your dermatologist.

