Best Mamaearth sunscreens: 10 top choices for all-day protection

Mamaearth sunscreen can provide the most natural way of sun protection. Check out the top picks and shield your skin from the harmful UV rays.

Sun can become your skin's worst enemy if not given proper attention. If you ignore sun protection, you should know how much irreversible damage UV rays can cause to your skin. Exposure to the sun's UV rays can lead to premature ageing, sunburns and even skin cancer. This is why it is important to make sunscreens your best friend as they offer excellent protection from ultraviolet rays. When it comes to choosing the best sunscreen, Mamaearth can be effective as it promises to shield your skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Packed with carrot seed oil, turmeric and aloe vera, Mamaearth sunscreens can also nourish and moisturise your skin. Unlike chemical sunscreens, they are free from harmful toxins and claim to offer an effective solution for sun protection. So, check out the list of the best Mamaearth sunscreens and let your skin glow safely under the sun!

10 best Mamaearth sunscreens

Here is a list of the best sunscreen for the face from Mamaearth that you may try:

1. Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen

Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ promises to offer broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. With an SPF 50 and PA+++, this best sunscreen for women may shield your skin from sun damage and help prevent tanning. It contains vitamin C and turmeric which can brighten, even skin tone and revive the skin’s radiance. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs easily without leaving a white cast, making it ideal for daily use. The brand claims this product is Made Safe certified, free from harmful toxins and suitable for all skin.

2. Mamaearth Vitamin C Sunscreen for All Skin Types

Mamaearth Vitamin C Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 30 claims to provide effective sun protection with SPF 30. This sunscreen body lotion may shield your skin from harmful UV rays and prevent sun damage. It contains vitamin C, honey and shea butter to brighten skin, restore natural radiance, reduce dullness, provide deep hydration and leave the skin soft and moisturised without any greasy residue. This is one of the best sunscreens for all skin types and it claims to be Made Safe Certified.

3. Mamaearth Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen

Mamaearth Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ can provide powerful protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays with an SPF of 50 and PA++++. Specially formulated for Indian weather, it includes carrot seed oil and turmeric to offer protection against both dry and humid conditions. The lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly into the skin and provides nourishment while guarding against sun damage for up to 6 hours. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and is Made Safe Certified.

4. Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Sunscreen

Mamaearth Skin Illuminate Sunscreen Gel with SPF 50 and PA+++ may offer effective protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, and prevent sun damage and premature ageing. Enriched with vitamin C and turmeric, it may also help in reducing tanning and promote a radiant, even skin tone. The sunscreen’s non-sticky and lightweight formula absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving any residue or greasiness, making it ideal for everyday use. The brand claims that this product is free from parabens, silicones, mineral oils, and dyes.

5. Mamaearth Rice Water Dewy Sunscreen

Mamaearth Rice Water Dewy Sunscreen can provide broad-spectrum sun protection with SPF 50 and PA++++. It contains rice water, which may help to protect the skin while giving it a dewy, glass-like glow. The addition of niacinamide can help to even out skin tone, targeting dark spots and hyperpigmentation for a brighter complexion. This Mamaearth sunscreen is lightweight, absorbs quickly, and is ideal for daily use.

6. Mamaearth Rice Sunscreen Gel

Mamaearth Rice Sunscreen Gel with SPF 50 and PA+++ can offer broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, preventing sun damage and tanning. The presence of rice water in this best sunscreen for oily skin may help to shield the skin from the sun while giving it a glass-like glow. This gel sunscreen also contains niacinamide, which can even out skin tone and target dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It has a lightweight, non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving a white cast.

7. Mamaearth Aqua Glow Hydrating Sunscreen Gel

Mamaearth Aqua Glow Hydrating Sunscreen Gel with SPF 50 and PA++++ offers broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. It may also protect from blue light emitted by electronic screens, helping to maintain youthful and clear skin. Infused with Himalayan thermal water, it may hydrate and strengthen the skin’s protective barrier while replenishing essential minerals like magnesium, potassium, and calcium. The gel-based formula is ultra-light, non-greasy, and absorbs quickly, leaving no white cast.

8. Mamaearth Beetroot Hydraful Sunscreen

If you are looking for the best sunscreen for dry skin, Mamaearth Beetroot Hydraful Sunscreen with SPF 50 and PA++++ may be a good choice. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it may deeply hydrate and lock in moisture. It also contains beetroot extract, which may help to add a natural, healthy glow to your skin, enhancing its radiance. The brand claims that this Made Safe Certified sunscreen is free from toxins, parabens, and harmful chemicals.

9. Mamaearth HydraGel Indian Sunscreen

HydraGel Indian Sunscreen with SPF 50 and PA++++ from Mamaearth may help to prevent sun damage and pigmentation. Infused with raspberry, rich in antioxidants and aloe vera, it may help to protect the skin from UV-induced damage and boost hydration while soothing dry skin. Its gel-based formula is non-sticky, lightweight, and easily absorbed into the skin without leaving a white cast. Free from parabens, SLS, petroleum, artificial preservatives, and colours, this sunscreen is dermatologically tested and safe for all skin types.

10. Mamaearth Ubtan Detan Sunscreen

Mamaearth Ubtan Detan Sunscreen comes with SPF 50 and PA++++ to offer broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. It contains turmeric and saffron, which can help to reduce sun tan while brightening and evening out the skin tone. This Mamaearth sunscreen has a lightweight, non-sticky formula that absorbs quickly, making it ideal for everyday use. The presence of aloe vera may help to soothe and cool the skin.

What are the benefits of sunscreen?

1. Prevents sunburn: The best sunscreen for combination skin can protect the skin from harmful UV rays that cause painful sunburns. A study published in the National Academies Press (US) states that using multiple types of photoprotection can reduce the rate of sunburn by 55 per cent.

2. Reduces the risk of skin cancer: Regular sunscreen use can lower the risk of skin cancers, including melanoma, by blocking harmful UV rays. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, using sunscreen with SPF 15 can reduce the risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by about 40 per cent and melanoma risk by 50 per cent.

3. Prevents premature ageing: Sunscreen may also help to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots caused by sun exposure, keeping your skin youthful as per the Skin Cancer Foundation.

4. Protects against UVB & UVA: Mamaearth sunscreens can also shield the skin from both UVA (ageing) and UVB (burning) rays, offering complete protection.

5. Prevents tanning: Using the best sunscreen brands can help in reducing sun exposure, preventing tanning and uneven skin tone.

6. Hydrates the skin: Many Mamaearth sunscreens are formulated with hydrating ingredients, which can provide moisture to the skin.

How to choose the best sunscreen for your skin type?

Now that you have decided to include the best sunscreen in your skincare routine, it is time to pick the right one for your skin type. Opt for a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 for daily use, and SPF 50 for extended sun exposure. Look for broad-spectrum protection, which safeguards against both UVA and UVB rays. Choose a formula that suits your skin type—lightweight and oil-free for oily skin, hydrating for dry skin, and gentle for sensitive skin. If you plan to swim or exercise, go for water-resistant sunscreens. Check for non-comedogenic products if you have acne-prone skin to avoid clogged pores. If you are still not sure how to choose the best sunscreen for your skin type, follow the expert-backed advice or visit your dermatologist.

