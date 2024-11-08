Best latex mattresses in India: 6 top choices for comfortable night’s sleep

The best latex mattresses in India are the most organic options to enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep. So, check out the top picks!

No matter how much we try, avoiding chemical exposure has become extremely difficult. Even the mattresses that we sleep on are not safe as most of them have harmful chemicals, which may lead to chronic illnesses like asthma or even cancer. This is why it is important to opt for eco-friendly options like latex mattresses. They offer a unique combination of comfort, durability and eco-friendliness. This type of mattress is made from either natural latex, derived from the sap of rubber trees or a blend of natural and synthetic latex. By contouring the body while maintaining a resilient firmness, the best mattress in India can promote proper spinal alignment. Unlike traditional memory foam or innerspring mattresses, the best latex mattresses in India can last longer without sagging or losing their shape, which makes them a durable option. If you want to opt for a more healthier and natural option, check out this list of the best mattress brands in India.

6 best latex mattresses in India

Here is a list of the best orthopaedic mattresses made with latex material that you may try:

1. Flo Anti-Gravity Charcoal Infused Orthopaedic Mattress

The Flo Anti-Gravity Charcoal Infused Orthopaedic Mattress combines advanced features to offer a superior sleep experience. Made with 100% natural latex and infused with charcoal, this best latex mattress in India claims to provide excellent support and breathability, while also keeping your sleeping environment fresh and hygienic. The ShapeShield Technology ensures that the mattress retains its shape and resilience over time, offering consistent orthopaedic support. Its medium-firm feel is ideal for those seeking a balance between comfort and support. The brand claims that this mattress is hypoallergenic, making it perfect for sensitive sleepers.

Specifications of Flo Anti-Gravity Charcoal Infused Orthopaedic Mattress:

Special feature – Orthopaedic, hypoallergenic

Fill material – Memory foam, latex

30% OFF Flo Anti-Gravity™ - Charcoal Infused Orthopedic Mattress with ShapeShield™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 100% Natural Latex Mattress in King Size (78x72x7 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty 424 Reviews ₹ 25,242₹ 17,669 BUY NOW on

2. SleepyCat Latex Mattress

If you are looking for the best mattress for back pain, The SleepyCat Latex Mattress might be a good option. It is a firm, orthopaedic hybrid mattress, which is designed to provide superior support and comfort, especially for those with back pain. Featuring 1 inch of PinHole Tech Latex and 5-zone contoured support, it may help to maintain a neutral spine alignment, offering relief from regular backaches. The mattress also combines the breathable properties of latex and open-cell memory foam to ensure airflow, preventing heat retention for a cooler sleep experience. Its SoftTouch Bamboo Zipper Cover is luxurious, anti-bacterial, and machine washable, made from natural bamboo fabric for added comfort. The brand claims that this product comes with a 10-year warranty.

Specifications of SleepyCat Latex Mattress:

Special features: Orthopaedic support, airflow

Fill material: Latex

18% OFF SleepyCat Latex Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | Firm, Orthopedic 8-inch Hybrid Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers | 5-Zone Support and Bamboo Cover (Queen Size, 75x60x8inches) 1465 Reviews ₹ 19,999₹ 16,399 BUY NOW on

3. Sleepyhead Laxe – GOLS Certified & Eco-Friendly 100% Natural Pincore Latex Mattress

The best latex mattresses in India can offer optimal support and durability. This one from Sleepyhead combines eco-friendly materials and superior comfort. Crafted from GOLS Certified Organic Latex Foam, this mattress offers medium-firm support, which makes it ideal for pressure relief and spinal alignment. Its pin-core structure ensures constant ventilation, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night. The breathable, washable zipper cover promotes airflow, adding to its cooling properties. It is certified by Oeko-Tex Standard 100, Fair For Life Fair Trade, and GOLS, which guarantees high quality and safety.

Specifications of Sleepyhead Laxe – GOLS Certified & Eco-Friendly 100% Natural Pincore Latex Mattress:

Special features: Pressure relief, cool sleep

Fill material: Latex

Sleepyhead Laxe - GOLS Certified & Eco-Friendly 100% Natural Pincore Latex Mattress | Naturally Cool | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 8-Inch Bed Mattress | 75x60x8 inches (Queen Size Mattress) 27982 Reviews Check Price on Amazon BUY NOW on

4. Livpure Smart Ortho Latex Luxe 100% Natural Pin-Core Latex & HD Foam Mattress

The Livpure Smart Ortho Latex Luxe Mattress uses premium materials and advanced technology to provide an exceptional sleep experience. Made with 100% natural Pin-Core latex and high-density HR foam, this mattress offers both plush comfort and optimal support, delivering a spring-like feel with superior motion isolation. The brand states that this mattress is enhanced with BIOCRYSTALS—16 naturally occurring crystals like Amethyst, Jade, Jasper, Quartz, and Silver—embedded within the layers to promote stress relief and improve sleep quality. The certified high GSM fabric features a luxurious white-grey tranquil design and a removable, washable cover for easy maintenance. This mattress offers the perfect balance of comfort, support, and stress-relieving benefits, making it ideal for a restful, rejuvenating night’s sleep.

Specifications of Livpure Smart Ortho Latex Luxe Mattress:

Special feature: Orthopaedic, plus, rollable, air vent

Fill material: High-density foam, latex

Livpure Smart Ortho Latex Luxe 100% Natural Pin-Core Latex & HD Foam Mattress | Stress-Relief BIOCRYSTALS |Premium High GSM Certified Fabric|Queen Bed (72x60x6) inch, 10 Years Warranty 85 Reviews Check Price on Amazon BUY NOW on

5. Medisleep Breeze Mattress

The MEDISLEEP Breeze Mattress features 100% natural pincore latex and HR support foam, designed for superior comfort and durability. Its unique cooling technology ensures a refreshing, temperature-regulated sleep, keeping you cool throughout the night. The organic latex is free from synthetics, providing a natural sleep solution that offers pressure relief and reduces discomfort. The mattress promotes good spinal alignment and motion isolation, ensuring a restful, undisturbed sleep. With a reversible design and a free Khadi zipper cotton cover, the Breeze mattress is built for long-lasting use and comes with a 10-year warranty.

Specifications of the MEDISLEEP Breeze Mattress:

Special feature: Orthopaedic

Fill material: Latex

26% OFF MEDISLEEP Breeze Mattress - 100% Natural Pincore Latex & HR Support Foam | 10 Years Warranty | Orthopedic & Reversible | Free Khadi Zipper Cotton Cover (Diwan & Double Size, 72X48X5 Inch) 22 Reviews ₹ 17,215₹ 12,655 BUY NOW on

6. UrbanBed HR Latex Foam Orthopaedic Mattress

The UrbanBed HR Latex Foam Queen Size Orthopaedic Mattress Topper is made to enhance comfort and support with its innovative features. It features high-resilience (HR) latex foam and pincore holes to improve airflow, regulate temperature and reduce heat retention. The bouncy curves of the foam offer head-to-toe support, providing a soft yet supportive sleep surface while minimising motion transfer. It comes with an UltraFresh-treated, washable zipper cover that’s waterproof and easy to maintain. The anti-skid bottom of the mattress may also ensure the topper stays securely in place, and a strap is included to further secure it over your mattress. It also comes with a 5-year warranty, making it a perfect addition to your bedroom.

Specifications of UrbanBed HR Latex Foam Orthopaedic Mattress:

Special feature: Antimicrobial, orthopaedic, waterproof

Fill material: HR latex foam

49% OFF UrbanBed HR Latex Foam Queen Size Orthopaedic Mattress Topper | Pincore Holes for Air Flow | Anti Skid Bottom | UltraFresh Treated Waterproof Cover | 5 Years Warranty (75 x 60” x 2”) - White & Teal 344 Reviews ₹ 18,112₹ 9,286 BUY NOW on

What are the benefits of the best latex mattresses in India?

1. Excellent support: The best latex mattresses in India promises to provide firm yet cushioning support. This may help promote proper spinal alignment and relieve pressure points, making it ideal for those with back pain. A study published in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine states that a latex mattress can reduce peak body pressure on the torso and buttocks in comparison to a polyurethane foam mattress.

2. Durability: The best mattress brands using latex material ensure durability. They can last for 15-20 years without sagging, making them a long-term investment.

3. Hypoallergenic: Naturally resistant to dust mites, mould, and bacteria, latex mattresses are perfect for allergy sufferers.

4. Breathability: The open-cell structure and pincore holes in the best orthopaedic mattress ensure superior airflow. This helps to regulate temperature and keep you cool at night.

5. Eco-friendly: Made from renewable resources, the best latex mattresses in India are biodegradable and a sustainable choice for eco-conscious buyers.

6. Minimal motion transfer: Latex’s dense structure absorbs movement, reducing disturbances when sharing the bed with a partner.

7. Non-toxic: Free from harmful chemicals, a latex mattress ensures a healthier sleep environment.

How to choose the best latex mattresses in India?

1. Material type: Opt for 100% natural latex for the best quality, as it is eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, and durable. Avoid blended or synthetic latex for long-term benefits.

2. Firmness level: Choose the one based on your sleep preference and body type. Medium-firm is ideal for most sleepers, but lighter individuals may prefer soft, and heavier individuals may need firm support.

3. Certifications: Look for GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard) and OEKO-TEX certification to ensure the mattress is organic and free of harmful chemicals.

4. Thickness: Consider your weight and sleeping position. Thicker mattresses provide more support for heavier individuals or side sleepers.

5. Breathability: Choose a mattress with pincore holes or an open-cell structure for better airflow and temperature regulation.

6. Warranty and trial period: Ensure the mattress comes with a 10-year warranty and a trial period for peace of mind.

