Best face wash for women in 2025: Top 10 choices for clear skin

Keep your skin healthy, radiant and glowing by choosing the best face wash for women. Here is a list of the top picks of 2025 for you.

Who doesn’t want clear, smooth, and blemish-free skin? The best way to get the skin of your dreams is to follow a healthy routine, starting with deep cleansing. Use the best face wash for women as it can help you effectively tackle excess oil, dirt, and impurities. Packed with active ingredients like salicylic acid, neem, aloe vera, saffron, and more, this skincare product may help to unclog pores and treat acne and other such concerns. Additionally, they may also provide anti-inflammatory and antibacterial benefits along with performing deep cleansing. However, with a sheer number of options available, it gets difficult to pick the right one. We have curated a list of the best face wash that you may try in 2025 to get rejuvenated skin.

10 best face wash for women in 2025

The best face wash for women in India may help you get healthy-looking skin. Here is a list of the top picks for you:

1. CeraVe Foaming Cleanser For Normal To Oily Skin

If you are looking for the best face wash for women, try CeraVe Foaming Cleanser for Normal to Oily Skin. Developed with dermatologists, it features a unique blend of three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II), hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. It may effectively remove excess oil, dirt, and makeup while maintaining the skin’s protective barrier. Its gentle foaming formula cleanses thoroughly without over-drying, leaving your skin refreshed and soft. The brand claims that this best face wash for oily skin is free from parabens, and fragrances, and non-comedogenic.

Specifications of CeraVe Face Wash:

Skin type: Oily

Benefits: Exfoliating, oil control

Reasons to buy:

This best face wash for women may maintain the skin barrier with ceramides.

It is free from fragrance and is non-comedogenic.

It is suitable for acne-prone and sensitive skin.

Reason to avoid:

The price is slightly high for its size.

Customer reaction: Customers love its gentle yet effective cleansing and oil control, making it a favorite for daily use.

Why choose: You may opt for this cleanser if you want a dermatologist-recommended, non-irritating product that balances skin hydration.

2. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Hydrating Face Wash

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Hydrating Face Wash is a paraben and sulfate-free formula. This skincare product contains niacinamide, Vitamin B5, and glycerin to cleanse and hydrate dry, normal, and sensitive skin. It preserves the skin’s moisture barrier while providing soothing hydration. This dermatologist-recommended cleanser can be used with or without water, making it convenient for all skin types.

Specifications of Cetaphil Face Wash:

Skin type: Sensitive

Benefits: Gentle cleansing

Reasons to buy:

It may be one of the best face washes for dry skin as it hydrates while cleansing.

This face wash is suitable for dry and sensitive skin.

This best face wash for women can be used without water.

Reason to avoid:

Its large size may not be travel-friendly.

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate gentle formula and moisturising properties of this best face wash for women, although opinions on the scent vary.

Why choose: This face wash is ideal for those seeking a mild, multipurpose cleanser for dry or sensitive skin.

3. The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam

If you are looking for the best face wash for all skin types, try The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam. This Korean skincare product claims to offer a luxurious foamy lather that may remove impurities, excess oil, and stubborn makeup. Enriched with natural rice water, it gently exfoliates dead skin cells, brightens the complexion, and hydrates the skin for a glass-like glow.

Specifications of The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam:

Scent: Rice

Benefits: Oil control

Reasons to buy:

This best face wash for women may brighten and hydrate skin.

It works as an effective makeup remover.

This face wash is suitable for daily use.

Reason to avoid:

It may not be ideal for very dry skin.

Customer reaction: Users love the brightening effects and mild scent of this best face wash for women, but some feel it doesn’t offer value for money.

Why choose: It is perfect for achieving radiant and makeup-free skin with a touch of Korean skincare.

4. The Derma Co. 2% Salicylic Acid Gel Face Wash

If you are looking for the best face wash for acne-prone skin, The Derma Co. 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash may be a good option. This gel-based face wash penetrates deep into pores to unclog and reduce acne-causing bacteria. It contains salicylic acid and witch hazel, which may help to control oil production and inflammation. The brand claims that this product is free from parabens, sulfates, and dyes, which makes it the best face wash for women.

Specifications of The Derma Co. 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash:

Skin type: All

Item form: Gel

Reasons to buy:

This best face wash for women may target acne and control oil.

It is affordable and dermatologically safe.

It claims to offer visible results in 3–6 weeks.

Reason to avoid:

It may not suit very sensitive skin.

Customer reaction: Users praise this best face wash for women for its effectiveness in reducing acne and leaving the skin soft and smooth.

Why choose: Opt for this as it is best for those battling acne and excess oil.

5. Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash

With a unique combination of salicylic acid and LHA, Minimalist offers the best face wash for women. It may gently exfoliate, reduce sebum, and cleanse deeply. This product comes with added zinc and Vitamin B5 to hydrate and soothe the skin while preventing future breakouts. The formula is fragrance-free, sulfate-free, and non-comedogenic, which makes sit one of the best face washes for combination skin.

Specifications of Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash:

Skin type: Oily, combination

Benefits: Anti-acne

Reasons to buy:

It offers multi-level cleansing for acne-prone skin.

This face wash is suitable for sensitive skin.

It is free from harsh chemicals.

Reason to avoid:

It may be slightly expensive for the quantity.

Customer reaction: They highly appreciate this best face wash for women for its gentle yet effective acne control and soft after-feel.

Why choose: It is ideal for long-term acne prevention and maintaining clear skin.

6. Mamaearth Rice Face Wash

Are you looking for the best face wash for women? Try Mamaearth Rice Face Wash. It contains rice water and niacinamide, which may help to cleanse and hydrate the skin while reducing blemishes and brightening the complexion. Made safe and certified, it is suitable for all skin types, including men and women.

Specifications of Mamaearth Face Wash:

Skin type: All

Benefits: Brightens skin tone

Reasons to buy:

It may hydrate and brighten the skin.

This face wash may reduce blemishes over time.

It is made with natural ingredients.

Reason to avoid:

It may cause initial breakouts.

Customer reaction: Customers noticed a glow but some experienced breakouts initially.

Why choose: You may choose this for a natural, gentle cleanser that promotes glowing skin.

7. Simple Kind to Skin Refreshing Face Wash

Simple Kind to Skin Refreshing Face Wash is a soap-free, gentle cleanser. It may help to remove dirt, makeup, and impurities while maintaining the skin’s moisture balance. Enriched with Vitamin B5 and E, it is one of the best face wash for women as it is perfect for sensitive, dry, or oily skin.

Specifications of Simple Face Wash:

Skin type: All

Benefits: Hypoallergenic

Reasons to buy:

It is free from harsh chemicals.

This product is dermatologist-approved.

It is affordable and suitable for daily use.

Reason to avoid:

This skincare product may offer minimal brightening effects.

Customer Reaction: Users love it for its gentle cleansing and hydration, though some question its value.

Why choose: It is great for sensitive skin needing a mild, everyday cleanser.

8. DOT & KEY Barrier Repair + Hydrating Face Wash

Dot & Key Barrier Repair + Hydrating Face Wash may be one of the best face wash for women. This ultra-mild cleanser claims to repair the skin barrier with ceramides and hydrate deeply with hyaluronic acid. It contains probiotics and Japanese rice water, which may help to soothe irritation and redness, leaving skin clean and healthy.

Specifications of Dot & Key Barrier Repair + Hydrating Face Wash:

Skin type: Sensitive, dry, normal

Benefits: Sulphate-free

Reasons to buy:

It may be one of the best face wash for women as it claims to repair and hydrate the skin.

This face wash is free from harsh chemicals.

It is vegan and cruelty-free.

Reason to avoid:

It may not deeply cleanse oily skin.

Customer reaction: Users like it for its hydration and mildness, with satisfactory value for money.

Why choose: It is ideal for those with dry, sensitive skin seeking a gentle, soothing cleanser.

9. DERMATOUCH Bright & Even Tone Face Wash

Dermatouch Bright & Even Tone Face Wash may be one of the best face wash for women. It contains niacinamide, Vitamin E, and kojic acid, which may help to brighten and even out the skin tone. Additionally, this face wash may even reduce hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and tan while maintaining the skin’s moisture balance.

Specifications of Dermatouch Bright & Even Tone Face Wash:

Skin type: All

Benefits: Brightening

Reasons to buy:

It claims to target pigmentation and dark spots.

This face wash has an antioxidant-rich formula.

It is affordable and effective.

Reason to avoid:

Small size may not last long.

Customer Reaction: Customers praised its brightening and refreshing effects, but size is a concern for some.

Why choose: It may be best for reducing pigmentation and uneven skin tone.

10. Plum Simply Bright 2% Niacinamide Face Wash

Plum Simply Bright 2% Niacinamide Face Wash may be a good choice. Infused with niacinamide and rice water, this sulfate-free cleanser may brighten, soften, and smoothen skin. It may even remove impurities without drying out the skin and helps reduce acne and blemishes.

Specifications of Plum Simply Bright 2% Niacinamide Face Wash:

Skin type: All

Benefits: Anti-oxidant rich

Reasons to buy:

It is a gentle and non-drying formula.

This face wash is suitable for all skin types.

It is affordable and effective.

Reason to avoid:

It may take time to show visible results.

Customer reaction: It is highly appreciated for its brightening and acne-reducing properties.

Why choose: It is great for glowing, smooth skin with consistent use.

Best Overall Product:

The CeraVe Foaming Cleanser stands out as the best overall product due to its dermatologist-developed formula. It contains three essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, which may help to cleanse dirt, oil, and makeup without disrupting the skin’s natural barrier or causing dryness. Its non-comedogenic and fragrance-free composition ensures suitability for acne-prone and sensitive skin. Customers love its gentle foaming action, refreshing feel, and ability to leave the skin clean, hydrated, and soft. With a well-rounded approach to cleansing and hydration, it caters to diverse skin concerns, making it a reliable choice for daily skincare.

Best Budget-Friendly Product:

The Derma Co. 2% Salicylic Acid Gel Face Wash offers exceptional value for money at just Rs 268. It contains salicylic acid and witch hazel, which may effectively tackle oily and acne-prone skin by unclogging pores, controlling oil production, and reducing active acne. Its sulfate- and paraben-free formulation is gentle yet effective, making it suitable for all skin types. Customers appreciate its ability to cleanse thoroughly while leaving the skin soft, smooth, and clear without over-drying.

How to choose the best face wash for women?

When choosing the best face wash for women, pay attention to skin type and specific needs. For oily or acne-prone skin, opt for a gel-based or salicylic acid-infused cleanser to control oil and prevent breakouts. Dry skin benefits from cream-based or hydrating face wash with ingredients like glycerin or hyaluronic acid. The best face wash for sensitive skin must be gentle and fragrance-free. Combination skin may require a balanced formula. Consider concerns like aging or dullness always patch-test new products and avoid harsh chemicals like sulfates or alcohol. If you are still not sure how to choose the best face wash, consult with your dermatologist for better guidance.

What are the benefits of the best face wash for women?

The best face wash for women may effectively cleanse the skin, and remove dirt, oil, and makeup residue to prevent clogged pores and breakouts. The Indian Journal of Dermatology states that face washes can remove sebum, dirt and dead skin cells.

Face washes also contain hydrating ingredients that keep the skin moisturised and prevent dryness or irritation.

A good face wash may help to regulate sebum production. This may reduce shine and prevent acne.

By cleansing and exfoliating gently, face washes may help to brighten the complexion and promote a natural glow.

Face washes may prepare your skin for skincare. Clean skin absorbs serums, moisturisers, and treatments better, and enhances their effectiveness.

Regular use of face washes may prevent acne, dullness, and other skin concerns, keeping the skin healthy and radiant.

