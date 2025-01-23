Best face wash for women in 2025: Top 10 choices for clear skin

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
Who doesn’t want clear, smooth, and blemish-free skin? The best way to get the skin of your dreams is to follow a healthy routine, starting with deep cleansing. Use the best face wash for women as it can help you effectively tackle excess oil, dirt, and impurities. Packed with active ingredients like salicylic acid, neem, aloe vera, saffron, and more, this skincare product may help to unclog pores and treat acne and other such concerns. Additionally, they may also provide anti-inflammatory and antibacterial benefits along with performing deep cleansing. However, with a sheer number of options available, it gets difficult to pick the right one. We have curated a list of the best face wash that you may try in 2025 to get rejuvenated skin.
The best face wash for women in India may help you get healthy-looking skin. Here is a list of the top picks for you:
If you are looking for the best face wash for women, try CeraVe Foaming Cleanser for Normal to Oily Skin. Developed with dermatologists, it features a unique blend of three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II), hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. It may effectively remove excess oil, dirt, and makeup while maintaining the skin’s protective barrier. Its gentle foaming formula cleanses thoroughly without over-drying, leaving your skin refreshed and soft. The brand claims that this best face wash for oily skin is free from parabens, and fragrances, and non-comedogenic.
B07C5SKVL7
Specifications of CeraVe Face Wash:
Skin type: Oily
Benefits: Exfoliating, oil control
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers love its gentle yet effective cleansing and oil control, making it a favorite for daily use.
Why choose: You may opt for this cleanser if you want a dermatologist-recommended, non-irritating product that balances skin hydration.
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Hydrating Face Wash is a paraben and sulfate-free formula. This skincare product contains niacinamide, Vitamin B5, and glycerin to cleanse and hydrate dry, normal, and sensitive skin. It preserves the skin’s moisture barrier while providing soothing hydration. This dermatologist-recommended cleanser can be used with or without water, making it convenient for all skin types.
B07J6TCPK6
Specifications of Cetaphil Face Wash:
Skin type: Sensitive
Benefits: Gentle cleansing
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers appreciate gentle formula and moisturising properties of this best face wash for women, although opinions on the scent vary.
Why choose: This face wash is ideal for those seeking a mild, multipurpose cleanser for dry or sensitive skin.
If you are looking for the best face wash for all skin types, try The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam. This Korean skincare product claims to offer a luxurious foamy lather that may remove impurities, excess oil, and stubborn makeup. Enriched with natural rice water, it gently exfoliates dead skin cells, brightens the complexion, and hydrates the skin for a glass-like glow.
B0BBM83X1Z
Specifications of The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam:
Scent: Rice
Benefits: Oil control
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: Users love the brightening effects and mild scent of this best face wash for women, but some feel it doesn’t offer value for money.
Why choose: It is perfect for achieving radiant and makeup-free skin with a touch of Korean skincare.
If you are looking for the best face wash for acne-prone skin, The Derma Co. 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash may be a good option. This gel-based face wash penetrates deep into pores to unclog and reduce acne-causing bacteria. It contains salicylic acid and witch hazel, which may help to control oil production and inflammation. The brand claims that this product is free from parabens, sulfates, and dyes, which makes it the best face wash for women.
B0DF2XKB1Y
Specifications of The Derma Co. 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash:
Skin type: All
Item form: Gel
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: Users praise this best face wash for women for its effectiveness in reducing acne and leaving the skin soft and smooth.
Why choose: Opt for this as it is best for those battling acne and excess oil.
Also Read: Best niacinamide face washes: 8 top picks for clear and oil-free skin
With a unique combination of salicylic acid and LHA, Minimalist offers the best face wash for women. It may gently exfoliate, reduce sebum, and cleanse deeply. This product comes with added zinc and Vitamin B5 to hydrate and soothe the skin while preventing future breakouts. The formula is fragrance-free, sulfate-free, and non-comedogenic, which makes sit one of the best face washes for combination skin.
B0D3WX7G3H
Specifications of Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash:
Skin type: Oily, combination
Benefits: Anti-acne
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: They highly appreciate this best face wash for women for its gentle yet effective acne control and soft after-feel.
Why choose: It is ideal for long-term acne prevention and maintaining clear skin.
Are you looking for the best face wash for women? Try Mamaearth Rice Face Wash. It contains rice water and niacinamide, which may help to cleanse and hydrate the skin while reducing blemishes and brightening the complexion. Made safe and certified, it is suitable for all skin types, including men and women.
B0DG2J2CLH
Specifications of Mamaearth Face Wash:
Skin type: All
Benefits: Brightens skin tone
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers noticed a glow but some experienced breakouts initially.
Why choose: You may choose this for a natural, gentle cleanser that promotes glowing skin.
Simple Kind to Skin Refreshing Face Wash is a soap-free, gentle cleanser. It may help to remove dirt, makeup, and impurities while maintaining the skin’s moisture balance. Enriched with Vitamin B5 and E, it is one of the best face wash for women as it is perfect for sensitive, dry, or oily skin.
B000LQUA6M
Specifications of Simple Face Wash:
Skin type: All
Benefits: Hypoallergenic
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer Reaction: Users love it for its gentle cleansing and hydration, though some question its value.
Why choose: It is great for sensitive skin needing a mild, everyday cleanser.
Also Read: Best vitamin C face washes: 8 top choices for clear and healthy skin
Dot & Key Barrier Repair + Hydrating Face Wash may be one of the best face wash for women. This ultra-mild cleanser claims to repair the skin barrier with ceramides and hydrate deeply with hyaluronic acid. It contains probiotics and Japanese rice water, which may help to soothe irritation and redness, leaving skin clean and healthy.
B0BDVCTTB6
Specifications of Dot & Key Barrier Repair + Hydrating Face Wash:
Skin type: Sensitive, dry, normal
Benefits: Sulphate-free
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: Users like it for its hydration and mildness, with satisfactory value for money.
Why choose: It is ideal for those with dry, sensitive skin seeking a gentle, soothing cleanser.
Dermatouch Bright & Even Tone Face Wash may be one of the best face wash for women. It contains niacinamide, Vitamin E, and kojic acid, which may help to brighten and even out the skin tone. Additionally, this face wash may even reduce hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and tan while maintaining the skin’s moisture balance.
B0BJQJCD87
Specifications of Dermatouch Bright & Even Tone Face Wash:
Skin type: All
Benefits: Brightening
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer Reaction: Customers praised its brightening and refreshing effects, but size is a concern for some.
Why choose: It may be best for reducing pigmentation and uneven skin tone.
Plum Simply Bright 2% Niacinamide Face Wash may be a good choice. Infused with niacinamide and rice water, this sulfate-free cleanser may brighten, soften, and smoothen skin. It may even remove impurities without drying out the skin and helps reduce acne and blemishes.
B0D9QTNZM4
Specifications of Plum Simply Bright 2% Niacinamide Face Wash:
Skin type: All
Benefits: Anti-oxidant rich
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Customer reaction: It is highly appreciated for its brightening and acne-reducing properties.
Why choose: It is great for glowing, smooth skin with consistent use.
The CeraVe Foaming Cleanser stands out as the best overall product due to its dermatologist-developed formula. It contains three essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, which may help to cleanse dirt, oil, and makeup without disrupting the skin’s natural barrier or causing dryness. Its non-comedogenic and fragrance-free composition ensures suitability for acne-prone and sensitive skin. Customers love its gentle foaming action, refreshing feel, and ability to leave the skin clean, hydrated, and soft. With a well-rounded approach to cleansing and hydration, it caters to diverse skin concerns, making it a reliable choice for daily skincare.
The Derma Co. 2% Salicylic Acid Gel Face Wash offers exceptional value for money at just Rs 268. It contains salicylic acid and witch hazel, which may effectively tackle oily and acne-prone skin by unclogging pores, controlling oil production, and reducing active acne. Its sulfate- and paraben-free formulation is gentle yet effective, making it suitable for all skin types. Customers appreciate its ability to cleanse thoroughly while leaving the skin soft, smooth, and clear without over-drying.
When choosing the best face wash for women, pay attention to skin type and specific needs. For oily or acne-prone skin, opt for a gel-based or salicylic acid-infused cleanser to control oil and prevent breakouts. Dry skin benefits from cream-based or hydrating face wash with ingredients like glycerin or hyaluronic acid. The best face wash for sensitive skin must be gentle and fragrance-free. Combination skin may require a balanced formula. Consider concerns like aging or dullness always patch-test new products and avoid harsh chemicals like sulfates or alcohol. If you are still not sure how to choose the best face wash, consult with your dermatologist for better guidance.
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
|Top Features Compared
|Price
|Skin type
|CeraVe Foaming Cleanser For Normal To Oily Skin (236ml) - Dermatologist-Developed Facewash | Non-Comedogenic And Fragrance-Free Cleansers For Acne-Prone Skin
|1,093
|Oily
|Cetaphil Paraben, Sulphate-Free Gentle Skin Hydrating Face Wash Cleanser with Niacinamide, Vitamin B5 for Dry, Normal Sensitive Skin - 500 ml
|1,089
|Sensitive
|The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam 100ml (Pack of 2) | Face Wash for Glowing Skin, Korean Skin Care, For All Skin Types
|875
|All
|The Derma Co. 2% Salicylic Acid Gel Face Wash | For Oily Skin | With Salicylic Acid & Witch Hazel | Treats Active Acne| Unclog Pores | Controls Oil - 100ml
|268
|All
|Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash For Oily Skin | Sulphate free, Anti Acne Face Cleanser With LHA & Zinc For Acne or Pimples | For Women & Men | 250 ml
|569
|Oily, combination
|Mamaearth Rice Face Wash With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin | For Hydrated & Even Skin Tone | Glowing & Brightened Skin | Korean Skin Care Product | For All Skin Types | For Men & Women | 150 ml x 2
|558
|All
|Simple Kind To Skin Refreshing Face Wash 150 ml | 100% soap-free gentle cleanser for sensitive, dry & oily skin, for women & men
|350
|All
|DOT & KEY Barrier Repair + Hydrating Gentle Face Wash With Probiotic|Ceremide Face Wash|Face Wash For Dry Skin,Normal Skin&Sensitive Skin|Gently Cleanses Skin From Dirt&Oil For Unisex,100Ml
|224
|Sensitive, dry, normal
|DERMATOUCH Bright & Even Tone Face Wash with Niacinamide, Vitamin E and Kojic Acid | Daily Gentle Face Cleanser For Tan, Pigmentation, Uneven Tone, Dark Spot Removal - 70G
|223
|All
|Plum Simply Bright 2% Niacinamide Face Wash with Rice Water | Brightens, Softens & Smoothens Skin | for Oily, Acne-Prone, Dry, Normal, Sensitive Skin | Gentle & Non-Drying | for Men & Women | 100ml
|269
|All
You should wash your face at least twice daily, once in the morning and once before bedtime. Use a mild face wash and make sure to not go overboard with the face wash as frequent washing may strip away the natural oils from the skin.
Face wash is a liquid-based product, which is designed to clean open pores, and remove excessive oil, dead skin cells and other impurities. They can enhance blood circulation and make your skin radiant and fresh. Face cleansers are made to remove makeup, grime and dirt. They contribute to the elasticity, hydration level and overall health of your skin.
Face washes are available in different formulations, each one suiting different skin types. From gel face wash, cream-based products, foam face wash, and clay face wash to micellar water, there is a wide variety of face washes available.
A face wash that contains acne-fighting ingredients like benzoyl peroxide can help reduce acne. They can remove all the impurities from your skin by deeply cleansing it.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.