Best Dyson air purifiers: 6 top choices for clean indoor air quality

The rising poor air quality index has made it important to create a healthier indoor and outdoor environment. According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution can lead to various health issues, including respiratory diseases, allergies and cardiovascular problems. Moreover, indoor air can often get more polluted in comparison to outdoor air as it can get exacerbated by factors like household chemicals, dust, pet dander and mould. As you spend more of your time indoors, it is vital to include the best Dyson air purifiers in your home. By using advanced filtration technology, it can remove harmful particles and allergens from the air. Many Dyson models also feature HEPA filters, which can capture 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, effectively eliminating dust, pollen, smoke and pet hair. Check out this list of the top Dyson air purifiers to create clean indoor living spaces.

6 best Dyson air purifiers

Here is a list of the best air purifiers in India from Dyson that you may pick:

1. Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Air Purifier

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool (HP07) is a versatile air purifier that combines heating, cooling, and purification in one unit. This Dyson hot and cool air purifier features a HEPA H13 and activated carbon filter that claims to remove 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1, including dust, pollen, and VOCs. The fully sealed system ensures all captured pollutants stay inside. This Wi-Fi-enabled purifier automatically senses and displays real-time air quality data, including PM2.5, PM10, and NO2 levels. With Air Multiplier technology and customizable 350° oscillation, it effectively projects purified air throughout the room. The brand claims that this product is certified asthma and allergy-friendly and includes features like a quiet operation, sleep timer, and easy-to-clean design.

2. Dyson TP09 Purifier Cool

The Dyson TP09 Purifier Cool is a tower fan and air purifier. This air purifier for homes is designed to enhance indoor air quality in spaces up to 110 square feet. Featuring a HEPA H13 filter, it effectively captures allergens, dust, and pollutants, including formaldehyde. Its corded electric unit combines purification and cooling functions. The TP09 model is also equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing for easy remote control via the Dyson app. It claims to offer a reliable solution for maintaining a clean and comfortable environment in your home or office.

3. Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Air Purifier

The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde combines advanced air purification and cooling in one unit. It features a HEPA H13 filter and a unique catalytic oxidation filter that can detect and eliminate formaldehyde. This air purifier for rooms claims to capture 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1. With 350° oscillation and Air Multiplier technology, it provides an uninterrupted stream of purified air, which makes it ideal for larger spaces. Its integrated sensors monitor air quality in real-time, displaying results for PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, and NO2 on the LCD screen. The brand claims that this unit is certified asthma and allergy-friendly.

4. Dyson Air Purifier Cool TP07

The Dyson Air Purifier Cool is specially designed to cover up to 600 square feet. It features advanced HEPA H13 filtration that removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1. This purifier may automatically sense and display real-time data for PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, and NO2, along with an overall AQI updated every 12 seconds. Equipped with Air Multiplier technology and customizable 350° oscillation, it ensures effective whole-room purification. The brand claims that this model includes 10 air-speed settings and, night-time mode, and is certified asthma and allergy-friendly.

5. Dyson Purifier CoolA Gen1 Tp10

The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10 uses Air Multiplier technology to circulate purified air throughout the entire room. This model features a curved and magnetised remote control for convenient storage. With the ability to oscillate up to 350°, it ensures thorough air distribution. The brand claims that the unit is fully sealed to HEPA standards, ensuring that captured pollutants remain inside. Its night mode allows for quiet operation with a dimmed display, which makes it suitable to use while sleeping. It also includes programmable settings to turn off after 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours, providing customisable usage for your needs.

6. Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1

The Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 is designed to purify spaces up to 600 square feet. It features advanced HEPA H13 filtration that may remove 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1 microns. This corded electric model includes both a HEPA H13 filter and an activated carbon filter for comprehensive air purification. The brand states that this model is built to ensure effective and reliable performance, making it an excellent choice for improving indoor air quality.

What are the benefits of using the best air purifiers?

1. Advanced filtration: Dyson air purifiers typically feature HEPA H13 filters, which may capture 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1, including dust, pollen, pet dander, and even harmful gases like formaldehyde.

2. Real-time air quality monitoring: Many Dyson models are also equipped with sensors that monitor air quality in real-time. This may help display information about various pollutants and the overall air quality index (AQI) on an LCD screen.

3. Smart connectivity: The best air purifiers from Dyson often have Wi-Fi capabilities. This may allow you to control the device remotely via a smartphone app and enable you to monitor and schedule even when you are away from home.

4. Multi-functionality: Models like the Dyson Purifier Cool combine air purification with cooling capabilities, providing both comfort and cleaner air, especially in warmer months.

5. Quiet operation: The best air purifiers for home from Dyson operates quietly. This makes them suitable for use in bedrooms or during nighttime.

6. Safety features: With bladeless designs and automatic shut-off modes, Dyson purifiers are safe for homes with children and pets.

7. Easy maintenance: Filters are designed for easy replacement, and many models provide notifications when it’s time to change them.

8. Certified Performance: Many models are certified asthma and allergy-friendly, providing reassurance for users with sensitivities. They also come with warranties, which ensure support and durability.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Are Dyson air purifiers effective?

Yes, Dyson purifiers are effective as they contain advanced HEPA filters to capture 99.95 per cent of particles. They also feature activated carbon filters to remove odours and gases.

2. Can air purifiers remove dust?

Yes, most models of Dyson can remove dust from the air. They feature HEPA filters that can capture even tiny dust particles and improve indoor air quality.

3. Can I control my Dyson purifier remotely?

Yes, many Dyson air purifiers come with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to control them remotely via the Dyson Link app. You can monitor air quality, adjust settings, and schedule operations from your smartphone or tablet.

4. How to choose the best air purifier?

When selecting a Dyson air purifier, consider the size of the space you want to purify, the specific pollutants you want to target and whether you want additional features like cooling or heating capabilities. Check the purification coverage area and filter type to ensure it meets your requirements.

