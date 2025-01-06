Best dry fruits for health: 8 top choices for your snack time

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!
Dry fruits are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. They contain vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, which may support your overall health and well-being. Regular yet moderate consumption of dry fruits may promote heart health, and glowing skin, boost brain function, and enhance energy levels. Additionally, they may even help to combat anemia, improve digestion, and support weight management by keeping you fuller for longer. Moreover, dry fruits are portable and versatile, which makes them a perfect option for snack time or additions to meals. So, incorporating a handful of the best dry fruits for health into your daily diet can significantly enhance your wellness. Check out these top options and enjoy a healthier lifestyle.
Here is a list of the best dry fruits in India that you may try:
Happilo claims to offer 100% natural, unsalted, and preservative-free almonds. These premium-quality nuts are rich in fiber, protein, and essential nutrients, making them a healthy snack option. They are conveniently packaged in a resealable pouch, which makes them retain their crunch and freshness.
B0CL42FD2K
Specifications of Happilo 100% Natural Premium California Almonds:
Flavour: Whole natural
Item form: Dried
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Why choose: Happilo’s almonds are ideal for health-conscious consumers looking for a natural snack to boost energy and immunity.
Customer review: Customers say the quality is great, but some find the kernel quality and size inconsistent.
Wonderland Foods Premium Dry Fruits is a combo of California almonds, cashews (W-320), and roasted pistachios. This best dry fruit for health may offer a mix of premium-quality nuts that are ideal for snacking or cooking. These nutrient-rich nuts support heart health and energy levels.
B08QS7GXDK
Specifications of Wonderland Foods Premium Dry Fruits Combo Pack:
Flavour: Natural
Item form: Dried
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Why choose: A versatile mix for healthy snacking or gifting with a balanced nutritional profile.
What customers are saying: Customers appreciate the variety but report inconsistent quality and taste.
Also Read: Dry fruits for diabetes: 8 best nuts to reduce blood sugar levels
Paper Boat Smoked & Roasted Nuts Mix may be a good addition to your snack time. This mix of almonds and cashews, slow-roasted with Himalayan pink salt, delivers a warm smoky flavor. Inspired by Indian roasting traditions, it may be a healthy and flavorful snack option.
B09WRMXP9Z
Specifications of Paper Boat Smoked & Roasted Nuts Mix:
Flavour: Roasted, salted
Item form: Roasted
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Why choose: A perfect blend of taste and nutrition for health-conscious snackers.
What customers are saying: Users find it tasty and crunchy, but salt content and roasting vary among batches.
Pureheart Cherokee Premium Trail Mix contains a curated blend of nuts, dried fruits, and seeds. It combines cashews, almonds, pistachios, cranberries, raisins, and seeds, providing balanced nutrition. They may help to maintain a healthy diet even with a busy lifestyle. The brand claims these nuts are perfect for health-conscious consumers.
B0D6YZWTNF
Specifications of Pureheart Cherokee Premium Trail Mix:
Flavour: Trail mix
Item form: Whole
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Why Choose: A premium mix for on-the-go snacking and sustained energy.
What customers are saying: Fresh, nutritious, and satisfying, though premium pricing may deter some.
Yogabar Premium Pista contains roasted and salted California pistachios. They are perfect for snacking or cooking. Packed in a resealable pouch, they offer freshness, crunch, and a balance of protein and fiber. The brand claims that this product can offer on-the-go energy and enhance your lifestyle.
B0CX95Z44Y
Specifications of Yogabar Premium Pista:
Flavour: Dry fruits
Item form: Whole
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Why Choose: A premium pistachio option for healthy snacking.
What customers are saying: Fresh and crunchy, but opinions differ on shell quality and salt levels.
Also Read: 11 winter fruits to boost immunity and stay healthy this season
True Elements Mixed Dry Fruits Panchmeva may be a good option for you. It contains a fasting-friendly mix of almonds, cashews, dates, raisins, and black currants. Rich in nutrients, these mixed dry fruits are perfect for energy boosts and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
B0CZXWZMLH
Specifications of True Elements Mixed Dry Fruits Panchmeva:
Flavour: Mix dry fruits
Item form: Whole
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Why choose: A holistic blend of superfoods for snacking and festivals.
What customers are saying: Customers value the mix but have varying opinions on taste and quality.
Farmley’s Panchmeva is a thoughtfully curated mix of five premium dry fruits: almonds, cashews, black raisins, green raisins, and dates. Designed for on-the-go snacking, fasting, or everyday nourishment, this blend is 100% natural, free from preservatives, and packed with essential nutrients. It comes in a reusable jar for lasting freshness and convenience. Enjoy it straight from the jar or as an ingredient to elevate your favorite dishes with a boost of flavor, crunch, and nutrition.
B0D3M4ZNKS
Specifications of Farmley Panchmeva Healthy Dry Fruits Mix:
Flavour: Natural
Item form: Whole
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Why choose: Farmley Panchmeva combines high-quality ingredients with a focus on health and taste.
What are customers saying: Customers appreciate the freshness, quality, and crunchiness of the dry fruits. Many enjoy the health benefits and convenience of the mix, while some highlight its flavorful and satisfying nature. However, there are mixed opinions about its value for money and overall taste.
Nutraj offers premium W320-grade whole natural cashews, known for their rich flavor and crunchy texture. These 100% unpolished cashews are free from gluten, GMOs, trans fats, and cholesterol. Packed with essential nutrients like copper, magnesium, and manganese, they support overall health. The brand claims that these nuts are perfect for guilt-free snacking or as an ingredient in your favorite dishes.
B07CK575ZB
Specifications of Nutraj Indian Cashews:
Product type: Whole Natural Cashews
Features: Gluten-free, GMO-free, zero trans fat, zero cholesterol
Reasons to buy:
Reason to avoid:
Why choose: Nutraj Indian Cashews combine quality, taste, and nutrition in a convenient, resealable pouch. With no added preservatives or harmful additives, these best dry fruits for health are a indulgent choice.
What are customers saying: Customer reviews are mixed, with some praising the quality, taste, and freshness of the cashews, while others express dissatisfaction with the value for money or consistency. Despite this, many appreciate the nutritional benefits and convenience of the product.
Farmley Panchmeva stands out as the best overall product for its thoughtfully curated mix of premium almonds, cashews, black raisins, green raisins, and dates. This blend offers essential nutrients, making it suitable for fasting, snacking, or enhancing recipes. The brand claims that this best dry fruits for health comes in reusable jar ensures long-lasting freshness and convenience. With 100% natural ingredients and no preservatives, it combines health, taste, and versatility. Customers appreciate its quality, crunchiness, and health benefits, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a nutritious and satisfying snack.
Also Read: 6 best pistachio brands for healthy snacking
Nutraj Indian Cashews are a budget-friendly option without compromising on quality. These W320-grade whole cashews are 100% unpolished, gluten-free, and rich in essential nutrients like fiber, healthy fats, and protein. The brand claims that this best dry fruits for health may be ideal for snacking, cooking, or baking. While some reviews mention mixed experiences regarding taste and value for money, the product remains a cost-effective and nutritious choice for daily use.
1. Rich in nutrients: The best dry fruits for health like almonds, cashews, and pistachios are packed with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. They may support your overall health.
2. Heart health: The best-dried fruit brands offering almonds and walnuts contain healthy fats. This may help to reduce bad cholesterol and improve cardiovascular health.
3. Boosts energy: Dates, raisins, and trail mixes may provide instant energy, making them ideal for active lifestyles.
4. Supports digestion: The best dry fruits for health with high fiber content may help in digestion and promote a healthy gut.
5. Strengthens immunity: Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, dry fruits may help to combat infections and inflammation. A study published in the journal, Nutrients states that a specific composition of nuts and dried fruits can efficiently counteract metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes.
6. Weight management: Their protein and healthy fat content may provide satiety, reducing hunger pangs and aiding weight control. A study published in Nutrition Resolution mentioned that the consumption of dried fruits can lower body weight.
1. Check quality: Opt for the best dry fruits for health that are whole, unpolished, and preservative-free. This may ensure natural goodness and maximum nutrients.
2. Focus on variety: Opt for the best dry fruits for health that contains a mix of almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, and raisins. This may offer a balanced nutritional profile.
3. Examine packaging: When choosing the best dry fruits for weight gain, opt for resealable, hygienically packed options that maintain freshness and prevent contamination.
4. Read labels: Avoid added sugars, oils, or preservatives. Look for terms like “natural,” “unsalted,” and “organic.”
5. Nutritional needs: Pick the best dry fruits for health that are rich in specific nutrients, such as almonds for protein, walnuts for omega-3, or dates for energy.
6. Review brand reputation: Trust reliable brands with good customer reviews for consistent quality and taste.
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
|Top Features Compared
|Price
|Allergen information
|Happilo 100% Natural Premium California Almonds 1kg Value Pack Pouch | Premium Badam Giri | High in Fiber & Boost Immunity | Real Nuts | Whole Natural Badam (Pack of 2)
|1,962
|Dairy-free, non-GMO
|WONDERLAND FOODS Premium Dry Fruits Combo Pack of Almonds (NP), Cashews (W-320) & Pista (500g Each), 1.5 Kg (Jar)
|1,729
|Almonds
|Paper Boat Premium Smoked and Roasted Nuts with Himalayan Pink Salt, Almonds & Cashews Mix, Reusable Dry Fruit Jar 1kg
|1,500
|Preservative-free
|Pureheart Cherokee Premium Trail Mix | An Eclectic Mix of 8 Healthy Superfoods Nuts- Cashews, Almonds, Pistachio | Dry Fruits - Cranberries, Raisins | Seeds - Pumpkin, Sunflower | Reusable Jar (1000g)
|1,356
|Contains treenuts
|Yogabar Premium Pista 1kg|Roasted Salted Pista|Crunchy Pistachios|Tasty & Healthy Nuts Dry Fruits|Rich in Protein, Fibre, Gluten Free & Low Calories|Healthy Snacks|Dry Fruit Gift Pack
|1,169
|Gluten-free, preservative-free
|True Elements Mixed Dry Fruits Panchmeva 1.2kg - Fasting Special - Trail Mix | Premium Dry Fruits | Almonds, Cashews, Dates, Raisins, Black Currant | Dry Fruits Mix | Healthy Snacks | Festive Snacking | Diwali Gifting
|959
|Preservative-free
|Farmley Panchmeva Healthy Dry Fruits Mix, 1 Kg, Fit for Fasting | Healthy Mixed Nuts with Dry Fruits | Almonds | Cashews | Dates | Black raisin | Green raisin, Reusable Jar
|879
|Contains treenuts
|Nutraj Indian Cashews (Kaju) (500g ) Pouch-Whole| Dry Fruits and Nuts Cashews | 100% Unpolished | Crunchy & Fresh
|579
|Non-GMO
Cashews, dates, and raisins are calorie-dense and nutrient-rich. They may provide healthy fats and natural sugars for energy and weight gain.
Morning is ideal as it boosts energy, aids digestion, and maximises nutrient absorption. Soak almonds or dates overnight for better results.
Almonds, walnuts, and dates are excellent for pregnancy. They offer folic acid, omega-3s, and energy to support fetal development and maternal health.
Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are rich in vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. They may promote glowing skin and strong, shiny hair.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods