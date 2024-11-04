Best cooking oils: 10 top choices to make your meals healthy

The best cooking oils can make your meals nutritious. So, check out the top picks and make health-conscious choice.

Do you end up getting confused while selecting cooking oils during grocery shopping? Rather than blindly choosing the one that comes first on your grocery app, you should make a well-informed decision as it is essential for maintaining a healthy diet and supporting your overall well-being. Oils are a significant source of fats, which play an important role in several bodily functions, including hormone production, nutrient absorption and brain health. However, not all oils are created equal; some are also packed with unhealthy trans fats and saturated fats, which can increase the risk of heart disease, obesity and other health issues. On the other hand, healthier cooking oils like olive, avocado, mustard and more contains monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which can help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation. So, to make an informed choice, check out this list of the best cooking oils and enjoy healthier and delicious meals.

10 best cooking oils

Here is a list of the best cooking oils in India that you may choose for healthier alternatives:

1. Bertolli Extra Light Tasting Olive Oil

The best olive oil for cooking can infuse your food with essential nutrients. Include the Bertolli Extra Light Tasting Olive Oil in your kitchen for optimal health. This versatile cooking oil is perfect for deep frying and shallow frying. Known for its neutral taste, it is a healthy alternative to butter, ghee, or refined oils. It is rich in antioxidants, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, and Vitamin E, which may support heart health, and help in cholesterol control and weight management. Additionally, Bertolli offers non-GMO and chemical-free olive oils, backed by 150 years of heritage.

2. Black and Green Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Multipurpose Avocado Cooking Oil

Black and Green Extra Virgin Cold Press Multipurpose Avocado Cooking Oil is a 100% organic oil. It is ethically curated with no added preservatives or enzymes. Suitable for everyday cooking at various temperatures, this multipurpose oil benefits heart health, beauty, and body care. It may be safely used for cooking for infants, babies, and children, as well as for massage and as a substitute for diaper cream. Rich in omega-3, omega-6, omega-9, Vitamin E, beta-sitosterol, monounsaturated fats, and lutein, this avocado oil can be a nutritious addition to your kitchen and personal care routine.

3. Coco Soul Cold Pressed Unrefined Virgin Coconut Oil

Coco Soul Cold Pressed Unrefined Virgin Coconut Oil is a high-quality oil extracted from freshly harvested coconuts. Produced by Marico, the makers of Parachute and Saffola, this 100% natural and cold-pressed oil retains vital nutrients, aroma, and flavour. It comes with 60% MCT and a high smoke point, which makes it one of the best cooking oils for health. The brand claims this oil is pure, vegan, preservative-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

4. Anveshan Wood Pressed Coconut Oil

Anveshan Wood Pressed Coconut Oil is a natural, chemical-free oil. It is made from native tall variety coconuts sourced from Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, India. Extracted using traditional wood pressing methods, this cold-pressed oil retains all essential nutrients, including capric, caprylic, and lauric acids. This oil has a high smoke point, which makes it suitable for various cooking methods like sautéing and deep-frying. Moreover, you can also use it for skincare, haircare, and baby massage. The brand states that this vegetarian coconut oil comes in a durable HDPE can, ensuring a longer shelf life of 365 days.

5. Conscious Food Organic Cold Pressed Black Mustard Oil

Conscious Food Organic Cold Pressed Black Mustard Oil is a pure, natural, and organic cooking oil, which is extracted without chemicals to retain its nutritional value. Rich in vitamin E and minerals like selenium, it offers antibacterial and antifungal properties that support the body’s defences. This oil is ideal for frying, making chutneys, and marinades, and is also beneficial for hair and skin care, as well as body massages. Packaged in a glass bottle with a sealed cork cap to prevent toxin leaching, this vegetarian oil is a healthy choice for everyday cooking.

6. Jivo Pomace Cooking Edible Olive Oil

Jivo Pomace Cooking Edible Olive Oil is suitable for roasting, frying, and baking across various cuisines. With a high smoke point, it remains stable during high-temperature cooking, which ensures that it contains taste and nutrition. It is rich in monounsaturated fats, which makes it suitable for heart health. This oil may help to reduce bad cholesterol levels. Its light flavour enhances the natural taste of ingredients without overpowering them. The durable, eco-friendly tin packaging preserves oil quality while minimizing plastic use, making it a cost-effective and sustainable choice for daily cooking needs.

7. Pure & Sure Organic Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil

Pure & Sure Organic Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil is a 100% natural cooking oil. It is extracted using traditional wooden churners. Rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, especially linoleic acid, it supports heart health by lowering bad cholesterol levels. This oil is a good source of vitamin E, offering antioxidant benefits for overall health, immune function, and skin care. With a high smoke point and neutral flavour, it is versatile for frying, sautéing, and baking, It contains a good balance of fatty acid profile, which may help to reduce inflammation in the body.

8. Conscious Food Organic Sesame Oil

Conscious Food Organic Sesame Oil is made from fresh sesame seeds sourced from fertile Indian farmlands. This unrefined oil retains its natural benefits and is ECOCERT-certified. It is a non-GMO, and gluten-free oil, which is produced without pesticides. With a delicate taste and aroma, it is perfect for frying, sautéing, and Asian dishes. Besides cooking, you may also use it for a nourishing massage oil and oil pulling, an Ayurvedic practice for detoxification. Rich in antioxidants and 82% unsaturated fatty acids, sesame oil supports heart health and may help regulate blood sugar levels, making it a nutritious addition to your diet.

9. Hudson Canola Oil

Hudson Canola Oil is a healthy cooking oil recommended by the Indian Medical Association. It is rich in essential vitamins A, D, E, and K, which may help to support heart health. This best cooking oil for the heart comes with the lowest saturated fat content among commonly used cooking oils, which makes it an excellent choice for everyday cooking. Moreover, its balanced fatty acid profile contributes to a heart-healthy diet, making it a good choice for health.

10. Natureland Organics Kachhi Ghani Pure Mustard Oil

Natureland Organics Kachhi Ghani Pure Mustard Oil is a cold-pressed, organic cooking oil. Known for its high smoke point and balanced nutritional profile, this mustard oil is ideal for a variety of cooking methods. The brand claims that this product is free from chemicals and additives, which makes it a good choice for a healthy lifestyle.

Why do good and the best cooking oils matter?

1. Heart health: The best cooking oils for health like olive and avocado contains monounsaturated fats, which may help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart diseases. The American Heart Association suggests using cooking oils with less than 4 grams of saturated fats per tablespoon.

2. Nutrient absorption: Healthy fats may help in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. This may enhance the nutritional value of your meals.

3. Antioxidant properties: Unlike refined oils, many good oils, such as extra virgin olive oil, contain antioxidants that can help combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.

4. Flavour enhancement: High-quality oils can enhance the taste of dishes and allow for a more enjoyable dining experience. Using oils that reach their smoke point releases acrolein, which can create an unpleasant burnt flavour and can also be dangerous to your lungs according to a study published by the Environmental Protection Agency.

5. Cooking versatility: Different oils have varying smoke points, making them suitable for a range of cooking methods, from frying to baking.

6. Skin and hair benefits: Besides nutritious benefits, some cooking oils, like coconut and sesame oil, have properties that are beneficial for skin and hair health. According to the International Journal of Dermatology, vegetable oils can be used in the treatment of various skin conditions like atopic dermatitis, xerosis, psoriasis and more.

7. Weight management: Healthy fats can promote satiety, which may help you feel fuller for longer and support your weight management goals.

How to choose the best cooking oils?

Choosing the right cooking oil can be an overwhelming experience. From olive oil, and sesame oil to the best mustard cooking oil – choosing the best one for your family can be confusing. While selecting the right type of oil, consider factors like smoke point and healthy fats. Opt for cold-pressed or unrefined oil as they retain their nutrients and flavour. Adding to this, also consider the flavour profile of the oil and opt for an organic and non-GMO option. If you are still not sure, click here to get expert-backed advice for choosing the right oil for your health.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Which oil is best for Indian cooking?

While selecting the right cooking oil, it is important to consider the high-temperature factors in deep frying, oil temperature can go above 170 degrees Celsius. The Indian Heart Journal states that it is better to use cold-pressed or extra virgin oils. For deep frying, oils high in saturated fats like ghee or coconut are best as they are more stable.

Which is the healthiest oil for heart health?

Dietary fats are related to coronary artery disease. According to the Journal of Preventive Cardiology, mustard and rapeseed oil are the best cooking oils for heart health as they have low saturated fat and are high in MUFA (monounsaturated fatty acids) and PUFA (polyunsaturated fatty acids).

