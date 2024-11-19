Best body butter creams: 10 top choices to moisturise your skin

Body butter creams can moisturise your skin and leave it soft and supple. Explore the top choices for these skin benefits.

Winter can make your skin feel like a desert. Cold weather and low humidity can leave a damaging impact on your skin, leaving it irritated, parched and prone to cracking. This is why using body butter creams can be a good decision during winter. Unlike regular lotions, body butter contains rich, emollient ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter and oils that may deeply nourish and hydrate. With their intense hydrating properties, they may help to soothe itchy, tight skin caused by the drying effects of winter. This skincare product provides an extra layer of comfort and relief from irritation along with improving the skin’s overall texture. If you also want to give your skin long-lasting hydration and protection, we have curated a list of the best body butter in India that you may try!

10 best body butter creams

1. Kapiva Ghee Kumkumadi Body Butter

Kapiva Ghee Kumkumadi Body Butter is an Ayurvedic-inspired moisturiser. It is designed to provide 24-hour hydration and nourishment. This butter for skin is made from the ancient Shata Dhauta Ghrita process, which includes 100 times washed ghee combined with kumkumadi, rakhtchandan, and almond oil. This luxurious formula may help in deeply moisturising the skin, leaving it smooth and radiant. Regular use of this body butter cream may enhance skin hydration and texture. Its non-sticky whipped cream-like consistency absorbs easily, offering a natural fragrance and long-lasting moisturisation. The brand claims that the Kapiva body butter is free from parabens, sulphates, and silicones.

2. Tree Hut 24-Hour Intense Hydrating Shea Body Butter Tropical Mango

Indulge in the tropical scent of Tree Hut’s 24-Hour Intense Hydrating Shea Body Butter in Tropical Mango. This natural body butter contains rich, certified shea butter, cocoa butter, and safflower seed oil to deliver deep hydration, leaving your skin soft and nourished. Its extra-thick formula is designed to soften rough, dry skin while providing long-lasting, 24-hour moisture. Ideal for dry skin, this shea body butter may replenish moisture after showers, offering a smooth, hydrated feel without being greasy.

Also Read: Cocoa butter or shea butter: What’s better for dry skin?

3. mcaffeine Body Butter for Dry Skin

If you are looking for the best body butter for dry skin, try mcaffeine Choco Body Butter. This body butter for winter is a deeply moisturising formula, which may help to hydrate and smooth dry skin. With a rich blend of shea butter, cocoa butter, and caffeine, it can provide intense hydration that lasts up to 72 hours. This product may nourish the skin, reduce stretch marks, and help improve skin texture. Its fast-absorbing, non-sticky formula makes it ideal for daily use, leaving your skin soft and smooth. The brand also claims this product is free from harmful chemicals, sulphates, parabens, and mineral oils.

4. Pistaché Skincare Body Butter (The Boyfriend Body Butter)

Pistaché Skincare’s Body Butter, affectionately known as “The Boyfriend Body Butter,” is a luxurious, deeply hydrating formula that leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft, and cared for. Packed with nourishing ingredients like pistachio oil, vitamins, oils and plant extracts, this rich body butter may help to restore moisture and elasticity, leaving skin silky and supple. It promises to rejuvenate your skin from the cellular level, revealing a radiant complexion. This product also claims to help you experience the benefits of anti-ageing antioxidant properties.

5. Pre de Provence Enriched, Soothing, Moisturising 10% Shea Butter Body Butter

Pre de Provence Enriched Body Butter is a luxurious moisturiser enriched with 10% shea butter. It may help to hydrate and soothe dry, stressed skin. This lightly whipped body butter for glowing skin combines grapeseed oil, sunflower seed oil, and cocoa butter to offer intense moisturisation and improve skin elasticity. Ideal for preventing stretch marks, this nourishing cream may help to maintain the skin’s tone and firmness, especially during pregnancy. This body butter for soft skin also contains essential oils like lavender and rosemary to provide a calming fragrance while healing and revitalising the skin. The brand states that the product is free of parabens, sulphates, and ethyl alcohol.

6. Plum BodyLovin’ Vanilla Vibes Body Butter

Plum BodyLovin’ Vanilla Vibes Body Butter may be a luxurious treat for your skin and senses. This rich yet lightweight Plum body butter contains shea butter, Brazil nut oil, and sunflower oil to provide deep, long-lasting hydration to dry and very dry skin. The non-greasy, creamy texture of this product makes it easy to absorb, leaving your body feeling silky-soft and nourished without any stickiness. This body butter is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals like parabens, sulphates, and silicones, which makes it safe to use.

7. The Naked Bee Ultra-Rich Body Butter, Orange Blossom Honey

The Naked Bee Orange Blossom Honey Ultra-Rich Body Butter is a luxurious, deeply hydrating moisturiser. It is packed with 70% certified organic ingredients like aloe vera, sunflower oil, honey, and green tea. This body butter cream may help to nourish and rejuvenate dry skin while improving texture and tone. It may also help revitalise dull skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. With its antibacterial properties, it may provide additional moisture and nutrition. Free from parabens, sulphates, and artificial dyes, this body butter is gentle on the skin and cruelty-free.

Also Read: 5 DIY body butters to add to your monsoon skincare routine

8. Dove Body Love Supple Bounce Body Butter

Dove Body Love Supple Bounce Body Butter is designed to nourish and hydrate dry skin for up to 48 hours. This paraben-free Dove body butter may offer deep hydration without the heaviness. The formula works to improve skin elasticity, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth, and bouncy. It is specifically crafted to give your skin the love and care it deserves, promoting supple and healthy skin with every use. This body butter has a lightweight texture that absorbs easily and provides long-lasting moisturisation.

9. Be Bodywise 4% AHA BHA Shea Body Butter

Be Bodywise 4% AHA BHA Shea Body Butter is an advanced moisturiser that combines the exfoliating power of salicylic acid and lactic acid with the deep hydration of shea and cocoa butter. This creamy body butter may gently exfoliate dry, bumpy skin while promoting cell turnover for smoother, more radiant skin. The formula also contains hyaluronic acid, which helps hydrate and brighten the skin, reducing dullness and tanning. Its intense moisturising effect lasts for 48 hours, keeping skin nourished and soft without feeling greasy. The brand claims that this dermatologically-tested product is free from parabens, sulphates, and silicones.

10. Earth Rhythm Tangerine Body Butter with Mango Seed Butter, Rosehip Oil, and Tangerine

Earth Rhythm Tangerine Body Butter is a refreshing, citrus-infused moisturiser that claims to hydrate and nourish the skin for 48 hours. The formula combines tangerine peel oil, rosehip seed oil, and mango seed butter to offer deep moisture, promote skin regeneration, and improve elasticity. It may help to soothe and protect the skin while promoting cell turnover and repairing damaged skin. With its non-greasy texture, it may leave your skin feeling soft, smooth, and refreshed.

What are the benefits of body butter creams?

1. Offers intense hydration: Rich in oils and butter like shea, cocoa, and mango, body butter creams may deeply nourish dry and very dry skin. They may also provide long-lasting moisture and prevent dehydration.

2. Improves skin elasticity: Ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E may help to improve skin elasticity. This may reduce the appearance of stretch marks and promote firmer, smoother skin.

3. Softens and smoothens skin: Regular use of body butter creams can help to soften rough patches, such as elbows, knees, and heels, leaving the skin feeling smooth and supple. The International Journal of Creative Research Thoughts states that herbal body butter can repair skin, offering moisturisation, relaxation and anti-ageing effects.

4. Nourishes and repairs skin: Packed with essential fatty acids and antioxidants, body butter may also help to repair damaged skin. They can also protect against environmental stressors, and restore a healthy glow.

5. Offers soothing effects: Many body butter contains calming ingredients like lavender or aloe, offering soothing relief to irritated or sensitive skin. According to the World Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, massaging body butter into the skin can provide long-lasting hydration and soothe irritated skin.

How to use body butter creams?

1. Take a small amount of body butter in your hands and warm it up by rubbing.

2. Then gently massage the cream into your skin using a circular motion. Pay attention to rough areas like elbows, knees and heels.

3. Allow the body butter to absorb fully into the skin.

4. Apply body butter creams daily, especially during colder months for long-lasting hydration.

5. For better results, apply the product immediately after a shower or bath when your skin is still slightly damp.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. How to choose the best body butter creams?

When choosing the best body butter for all skin types, consider your needs. The top body butter for dry skin must contain shea or cocoa butter. If you have sensitive skin, look for fragrance-free or hypoallergenic formulas. Opt for non-comedogenic formulas with ingredients like aloe or coconut oil for oily skin.

2. Is body butter suitable for all skin types?

Yes, body butter can be used by all skin types. Heavier butter like those with shea or cocoa is ideal for dry or very dry skin. On the other hand, lighter options are better for normal or oily skin.

3. How often should I apply body butter?

It is recommended to use body butter daily after showering or bathing. If your skin is very dry, you may apply it twice a day. For optimal results, consult your dermatologist as they can guide you better.

