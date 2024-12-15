Anti-hair fall shampoo: Which is better between Kerastase and Ducray

Are you confused between Kerastase and Ducray when it comes to choosing an anti-hair fall shampoo? This guide can help you make your decision.

Using the right shampoo can make all the difference in managing and preventing hair fall. This hair care product helps to maintain a clean and healthy scalp, which contributes to hair growth. By removing dirt, oil, and product buildup, anti-hair fall shampoo may ensure that hair follicles receive the nutrients they need to thrive. Two prominent shampoos designed to combat hair fall are Kerastase Genesis Hydra-Fortified Anti Hair Fall Shampoo and the Ducray Anaphase Plus Anti Hair Loss Complement Shampoo. Both products claim to address hair thinning and breakage along with strengthening the hair from root to tip. This comparison guide will help you choose the right shampoo for hair fall.

Anti-hair fall shampoo: Product overview

1. Kerastase Genesis Hydra-Fortified Anti Hair Fall Shampoo

This anti-hair fall shampoo is suitable for normal to oily hair. It contains ginger root extract and edelweiss native cells that may help to strengthen hair fibers, reduce hair fall, and offer a refreshing scalp cleanse. This shampoo claims to target both hair thinning and scalp health by focusing on reducing hair fall caused by breakage. It may also provide a nourishing solution to those seeking stronger, fuller hair.

Why choose this product: You may choose this shampoo as it claims to soothe and hydrate your hair.

2. Ducray Anaphase Plus Anti Hair Loss Complement Shampoo

This hair fall control shampoo is suitable for all hair types. It claims to enhance the effectiveness of other anti-hair loss treatments while stimulating micro-circulation in the scalp to promote hair regrowth. This shampoo for hair growth contains biotin and other fortifying ingredients that may work to slow down hair loss and revitalise your strands.

Why choose this product: You may choose this product as it claims to revitalise your strands.

Anti-hair fall shampoo: Texture

1. Kerastase Genesis Shampoo

The texture of this shampoo is smooth and gel-like. This Kerastase anti-hair fall shampoo has a lightweight consistency that may spread easily across the scalp and create a lather without being overly foamy.

2. Ducray Anaphase Plus Shampoo

This anti-hair fall shampoo has a creamier consistency. It is slightly thicker, which allows for more controlled application. With creamy texture, it ensures that it is effective for revitalising the scalp. However, it may take a little more effort to rinse out.

Anti-hair fall shampoo: Effectiveness

1. Kerastase Genesis Hydra-Fortifiant Shampoo

It claims to focus on fortifying the hair fiber from root to tip. This shampoo may help reduce hair loss caused by breakage. Enriched with the goodness of ginger root and edelweiss native cells, this hair fall shampoo claims to hydrate, strengthen, and protect the hair.

2. Ducray Anaphase Plus Shampoo

This shampoo may strengthen the hair fiber and enhance the effectiveness of additional hair loss treatments. It works by stimulating the scalp’s micro-circulation and revitalising the hair follicles. Packed with biotin, this shampoo for hair loss may help maintain healthy hair growth and claims to provide noticeable results after six weeks of use.

Benefits of using anti-hair fall shampoo

1. Kerastase Genesis Hydra-Fortifiant Shampoo

1. It may gently cleanse the scalp and remove impurities.

2. This anti-hair fall shampoo claims to strengthen hair fiber and reduce breakage.

3. Regular use may soothe and hydrate the hair, leaving it feeling light and full.

4. This hair care product may enhance the overall quality of your strands and make them more resilient.

5. It may offer a refreshing sensation for the scalp.

2. Ducray Anaphase Plus Shampoo

1. It may help to strengthen hair and revitalise the scalp.

2. It may enhance the effect of anti-hair loss treatments.

3. This shampoo may provide volume and help to prevent hair loss from breakage.

4. Regular use of this shampoo may improve hair health, stimulate circulation, and promote a healthier scalp.

Anti-hair fall shampoo: Know your ingredients

1. Kerastase Genesis Hydra-Fortifiant Shampoo

1. Ginger root extract: Known for its antioxidant properties, this ingredient may help protect hair against external aggressors. A study published in ResearchGate states that ginger can play a role in protecting radical-induced damage and decrease the side-effects of high prednisolone dose in patients with alopecia areata.

2. Edelweiss native cells: They may shield and hydrate the hair fiber and reduce hair fall caused by breakage.

3. Glycerin: It can provide moisture and prevent scalp dryness. A study published in Skinmed Journal states that glycerin can improve the quality of stratum corneum barrier.

2. Ducray Anaphase Plus Shampoo

1. Biotin: It may help to strengthen the hair and support healthy growth. A study published in the International Journal of Trichology states that biotin deficiency can lead to alopecia.

2. Active ingredients for micro-circulation: This ingredient may stimulate blood flow to the scalp and promote a healthier hair follicle environment.

3. Vitamin B5: It may help in the restoration of hair fibers and improve scalp health.

4. Citrus green floral fragrance: This ingredient may provide a refreshing scent to the shampoo.

Suitability of anti-hair fall shampoo

1. Kerastase Genesis Hydra-Fortifiant Shampoo

It is ideal for people with normal to oily hair types, especially those who experience hair thinning due to breakage. With its lightweight formula, this anti-hair fall shampoo claims to prevent hair fall while maintaining a fresh, non-greasy scalp.

2. Ducray Anaphase Plus Shampoo

It is suitable for people with thinning or fine hair and those looking for an effective complement to anti-hair loss treatments. This shampoo may be a great option for those who need an all-around fortifying shampoo and are experiencing progressive hair thinning or loss.

Anti-hair fall shampoo: Price comparison

1. Kerastase Genesis Hydra-Fortifiant Shampoo

It is priced at ₹2,800 for a 250ml bottle. While this anti-hair fall is on the higher end, its premium ingredients like ginger root and Edelweiss Native Cells offer salon-quality care for those seeking advanced hair strengthening and breakage prevention.

2. Ducray Anaphase Plus Shampoo

Ducray Anaphase Plus Shampoo is priced at ₹1,526 for a 200ml bottle. It offers a more budget-friendly option without compromising on effectiveness, focusing on revitalising and strengthening hair, making it a cost-effective solution.

Users’ experience of using anti-hair fall shampoo

1. Kerastase Genesis Shampoo

Customers appreciate the luxurious feel and the quality of the product. They find it effective for strengthening hair, reducing breakage, and providing a fresh, lightweight sensation.

2. Ducray Anaphase Plus Shampoo

Users report positive results, with 90% experiencing hair growth stimulation and 88% seeing reduced hair loss after six weeks. They value its affordability and long-lasting effectiveness in revitalizing thinning hair.

Which anti-hair fall shampoo is better?

Both anti-hair fall shampoos, Kerastase Genesis Hydra-Fortifiant Shampoo, and Ducray Anaphase Plus Shampoo offer valuable solutions for combating hair fall, but they cater to slightly different needs. Kerastase Genesis is perfect for those with normal to oily hair looking to strengthen and hydrate their strands, while Ducray Anaphase Plus is best for those seeking additional treatment to complement their hair loss regime. Kerastase provides a more refreshing, gentle formula, whereas Ducray focuses on revitalising and enhancing the effectiveness of hair loss treatments. Ultimately, your choice depends on your hair needs.

