Amazon Super Value Days: Save up to 40% off on air purifiers and breathe easy

Festivals, burning season, wildfires, vehicles and usual industrial waste often lead to poor outdoor air quality. While it also impacts indoor air quality, we can take measures to ensure that the air we breathe inside the home is as clean as possible. One of the most effective ways to do so is by using the best air purifiers in India. This home appliance is a modern-day solution for combatting the harmful effects of poor air quality. If you are planning to add one to your home, this is the perfect chance as Amazon India is offering exclusive offers on the best air purifier brands. From Philips, and Honeywell to Eureka Forbes, air purifiers from top brands are available at discounted prices. You can get up to 40% off on this home appliance, which may help you breathe clean and purified air. With the rising environmental challenges and urbanization advances, it is important to keep a check on your indoor environment. So, don’t miss out on this chance and grab the best deals on the top air purifiers during the Amazon Super Value Days that will run until September 8, 2024.
Grab the best Amazon deals on home essentials like air purifiers and improve the air quality of your home. Amazon offers amazing discounts on air purifiers that allow you to breathe safe, clean and purified air.
Philips AC1711 Smart Air Purifier for Home promises to cover up to 380 square feet of area. Available at a discount of 15%, this air purifier for home may purify a standard room in just 10 minutes. It uses 3 layers of HEPA filtration to remove 99.97 per cent of particles and protect you from pollen, dust, pet dander, smog or viruses. Its NanoProtect HEPA filter may clean up to 2x more air than the traditional HEPA H13 filtration. It can offer 360-degree protection and displays the real-time AQI on the air quality monitor. Compatible with FY1700, this Philips air purifier is long-lasting and comes with a smart change indicator and 2 2-year warranty.
Get the Honeywell Air Purifier for Home at a 40% discount. This air purifier promises to cover 543 square feet of area and claims to remove 99.99 per cent of pollutants and micro allergens. This air purifier may protect your family from smoke, dust, pollens, volatile organic compounds, viruses, bacteria and pet danger to provide a safe environment. With its 5 stage filtration process, including an anti-bacterial filter, high-grade H13 HEPA filter, silver ION anti-H1N1 layer, cold catalyst and activated carbon filter, this home appliance can remove airborne pollutants. This Honeywell air purifier is equipped with a remote control for convenient use, a real-time PM2.5 level indicator and sleep mode.
Philips AC1715 Smart Air Purifier for Home comes with a 2-year warranty. It claims to cover up to 380 square feet of area and can purify a standard room in just 10 minutes. With its 3-layer HEPA filtration, this purifier may remove 99.99 per cent of particles and protect you from pollen, dust, pet dander, smog and viruses. This device can provide 360-degree protection, ensure that no pollutant is left behind and provide real-time AQI in real-time.
Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier can capture 99.97 per cent of airborne pollutants. This device may protect you from dust mites, pet dander, pollen and other allergens. With its 3 stage cleaning, this home appliance may remove allergens, dust, and smoke and ensures that you breathe fresh air. It features PlasmaWave which acts as a permanent filter to break down odour, allergens, chemical vapours and other pollutants. The smart sensor of this device can gauge the air and the auto mode can adjust the fan to filter the air as needed with a sleep mode for silent nighttime operation.
FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedrooms use an H13 HEPA Filter to maintain a clean and purified environment. It adopts dual-channel technology and a 360-degree air outlet to improve your indoor air quality. This air purifier features sleep mode and is ultra-quiet which can ensure smooth and sweet sleep. This device is designed to serve as an air purifier and a night light.
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home promises to protect your family from smoke, dust, pollens, volatile organic compounds, viruses, bacteria and pet danger. It may help to remove 99.99 per cent of micro allergens and airborne pollutants. This device features 3 stage filtration process through pre-filter, high-grade H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. With its advanced filtration process, this air purification can be recycled every 12 minutes. The brand claims that this product features sleep mode, has a low noise level and comes with 2 year manufacturer warranty.
Fulminare Air Purifiers for bedrooms can cover up to 462 square feet. It is designed for a large room and may filter out 99.97 per cent of particles. This device may remove pet dander, pollen and smoke from the air in every indoor place, including bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, bathrooms and more. It is equipped with a higher precise air quality sensor and offers real-time monitoring of ambient air quality. The brand claims that this home appliance comes with 5 timer options and low-decibel operation.
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q400 from Hero Group comes with four-layer filtration. It includes a pre-filter, True HEPA H-13 filter, activated carbon filter and nano-silver particle coating layer that may filter allergens. This device offers all-round 360-degree air intake to ensure that all air in the room is purified. It may help to remove up to 99.97 per cent allergens, allowing you to remotely monitor your air quality and offering four modes of operation.
Mi Air Purifier for Home is available at 25% off during the Amazon Sale 2024. This TUV Allergy Care-certified air purifier may offer a superior level of quality. It promises to filter out common allergens like pollen, dust mites and pet dander in the air. This home appliance features triple filtration, including a primary filter, true HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to remove 99.99 per cent of particles. It features 360-degree filtration, features negative air ionisation and can cover a large carpet area.
Levoit 300S Smart Air Purifier for Home features a three-fold HEPA filter to remove 99.97 per cent of mould, dust and pollen. Ideal for the bedroom, this device features sleep mode to work noiselessly and ensure a more restful sleep. It is a compact air purifier that consumes low power and features a professional laser sensor to provide air quality reports.
Amazon Super Value Days are the monthly promotional event. The event offers exclusive offers, deals and discounts on a wide range of products, including home appliances like air filter for home.
During the Super Value Days, a wide range of categories are available at discounted prices. From grocery to home appliances, you can grab the best deals at minimal cost. The best rated home air purifier from top brands like Philips are available at affordable prices.
The best type of air purifier is the one that uses HEPA filters. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, HEPA or high-efficiency particulate air can remove at least 99.97 per cent of dust, pollen, bacteria and airborne particles.
|Top Features Compared
|Price
|Filtration stage
|Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 36 M² - Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption, Ideal For Bedrooms. - White
|12,966
|3 layer
|Honeywell Air Purifier For Home, 5 Stage Filtration, Covers 543 sq.ft, UV LED & Ionizer, Anti-Bacterial, Activated Carbon & H13 HEPA Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V4
|11,499
|5 layer
|Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715-Purifies rooms up to 36 m² -Removes 99.97% of Pollen,Dust, Smoke, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Quiet and Low energy consumption, Ideal for Bedrooms,White
|14,399
|3 layer
|Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),Gray
|14,990
|3 layer
|FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Air Filter, Quiet Air Cleaner With Night Light,Portable Small Air Purifier for Home, Pet, Office, Living Room (White)
|3,999
|3 layer
|Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2
|7,999
|3 layer
|FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Home Large Room, H13 True HEPA Air Filter 462 Ft² Coverage, Air Purifier for Bedroom, Office, LivingRoom, Big Air Cleaner With Sleep Mode, Timer, Child Lock…
|6,699
|3 layer
|Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home Q400, From Hero Group, Up To 400 Sqft, Removes 99.99% Allergens, App & Voice Control, Filter Life 9000 Hrs, True HEPA H13 Filter, Energy Saving, Ultra Quiet BLDC Motor
|7,990
|4 layer
|Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Negative Air Ionizer, True HEPA, trap 99.99% Virus, Large coverage up to 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Wi-Fi App Control, Alexa&GA
|14,999
|3 layer
|LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier For Home, Hepa Filter Traps 99.97% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles, 2 Years Warranty, Real Time Quality Indicator, App Control, Compatible With Alexa, White
|14,900
|3 layer
