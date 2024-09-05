Amazon Super Value Days: Save up to 40% off on air purifiers and breathe easy

Amazon Super Value Days: Grab top deals on the best air purifiers with up to 40% off to breathe clean and fresh air.

Festivals, burning season, wildfires, vehicles and usual industrial waste often lead to poor outdoor air quality. While it also impacts indoor air quality, we can take measures to ensure that the air we breathe inside the home is as clean as possible. One of the most effective ways to do so is by using the best air purifiers in India. This home appliance is a modern-day solution for combatting the harmful effects of poor air quality. If you are planning to add one to your home, this is the perfect chance as Amazon India is offering exclusive offers on the best air purifier brands. From Philips, and Honeywell to Eureka Forbes, air purifiers from top brands are available at discounted prices. You can get up to 40% off on this home appliance, which may help you breathe clean and purified air. With the rising environmental challenges and urbanization advances, it is important to keep a check on your indoor environment. So, don’t miss out on this chance and grab the best deals on the top air purifiers during the Amazon Super Value Days that will run until September 8, 2024.

Amazon Super Value Days – Get up to 40% off on the best home air purifiers

Grab the best Amazon deals on home essentials like air purifiers and improve the air quality of your home. Amazon offers amazing discounts on air purifiers that allow you to breathe safe, clean and purified air.

1. Philips AC1711 Smart Air Purifier for Home

Philips AC1711 Smart Air Purifier for Home promises to cover up to 380 square feet of area. Available at a discount of 15%, this air purifier for home may purify a standard room in just 10 minutes. It uses 3 layers of HEPA filtration to remove 99.97 per cent of particles and protect you from pollen, dust, pet dander, smog or viruses. Its NanoProtect HEPA filter may clean up to 2x more air than the traditional HEPA H13 filtration. It can offer 360-degree protection and displays the real-time AQI on the air quality monitor. Compatible with FY1700, this Philips air purifier is long-lasting and comes with a smart change indicator and 2 2-year warranty.

B0CW1SZV6L

2. Honeywell Air Purifier for Home

Get the Honeywell Air Purifier for Home at a 40% discount. This air purifier promises to cover 543 square feet of area and claims to remove 99.99 per cent of pollutants and micro allergens. This air purifier may protect your family from smoke, dust, pollens, volatile organic compounds, viruses, bacteria and pet danger to provide a safe environment. With its 5 stage filtration process, including an anti-bacterial filter, high-grade H13 HEPA filter, silver ION anti-H1N1 layer, cold catalyst and activated carbon filter, this home appliance can remove airborne pollutants. This Honeywell air purifier is equipped with a remote control for convenient use, a real-time PM2.5 level indicator and sleep mode.

B09C64ST9J

3. Philips AC1715 Smart Air Purifier for Home

Philips AC1715 Smart Air Purifier for Home comes with a 2-year warranty. It claims to cover up to 380 square feet of area and can purify a standard room in just 10 minutes. With its 3-layer HEPA filtration, this purifier may remove 99.99 per cent of particles and protect you from pollen, dust, pet dander, smog and viruses. This device can provide 360-degree protection, ensure that no pollutant is left behind and provide real-time AQI in real-time.

B0B2JXQMGJ

4. Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier

Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier can capture 99.97 per cent of airborne pollutants. This device may protect you from dust mites, pet dander, pollen and other allergens. With its 3 stage cleaning, this home appliance may remove allergens, dust, and smoke and ensures that you breathe fresh air. It features PlasmaWave which acts as a permanent filter to break down odour, allergens, chemical vapours and other pollutants. The smart sensor of this device can gauge the air and the auto mode can adjust the fan to filter the air as needed with a sleep mode for silent nighttime operation.

B01D8DAYBA

5. FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom

FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedrooms use an H13 HEPA Filter to maintain a clean and purified environment. It adopts dual-channel technology and a 360-degree air outlet to improve your indoor air quality. This air purifier features sleep mode and is ultra-quiet which can ensure smooth and sweet sleep. This device is designed to serve as an air purifier and a night light.

B0CLH2MZTM

6. Honeywell Air Purifier for Home

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home promises to protect your family from smoke, dust, pollens, volatile organic compounds, viruses, bacteria and pet danger. It may help to remove 99.99 per cent of micro allergens and airborne pollutants. This device features 3 stage filtration process through pre-filter, high-grade H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. With its advanced filtration process, this air purification can be recycled every 12 minutes. The brand claims that this product features sleep mode, has a low noise level and comes with 2 year manufacturer warranty.

B09C64QJMS

7. Fulminare Air Purifiers for Bedroom

Fulminare Air Purifiers for bedrooms can cover up to 462 square feet. It is designed for a large room and may filter out 99.97 per cent of particles. This device may remove pet dander, pollen and smoke from the air in every indoor place, including bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, bathrooms and more. It is equipped with a higher precise air quality sensor and offers real-time monitoring of ambient air quality. The brand claims that this home appliance comes with 5 timer options and low-decibel operation.

B0D14KN51X

8. Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q400 from Hero Group

Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q400 from Hero Group comes with four-layer filtration. It includes a pre-filter, True HEPA H-13 filter, activated carbon filter and nano-silver particle coating layer that may filter allergens. This device offers all-round 360-degree air intake to ensure that all air in the room is purified. It may help to remove up to 99.97 per cent allergens, allowing you to remotely monitor your air quality and offering four modes of operation.

B0CMHDMPWX

9. Mi Air Purifier for Home

Mi Air Purifier for Home is available at 25% off during the Amazon Sale 2024. This TUV Allergy Care-certified air purifier may offer a superior level of quality. It promises to filter out common allergens like pollen, dust mites and pet dander in the air. This home appliance features triple filtration, including a primary filter, true HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to remove 99.99 per cent of particles. It features 360-degree filtration, features negative air ionisation and can cover a large carpet area.

B0C1P45C31

10. Levoit 300S Smart Air Purifier for Home

Levoit 300S Smart Air Purifier for Home features a three-fold HEPA filter to remove 99.97 per cent of mould, dust and pollen. Ideal for the bedroom, this device features sleep mode to work noiselessly and ensure a more restful sleep. It is a compact air purifier that consumes low power and features a professional laser sensor to provide air quality reports.

B08L73QL1V

How to choose the best air purifiers for your home?

When choosing the best air purifiers, pay attention to the size of your room. This will help to pick the right air purifier that can offer effective results.

Check the filter type. HEPA filters are the preferred choice as they can catch 99.95 per cent of particles smaller than a micron. Carbon filters also work effectively to remove VOCs and odour-causing particles.

Check the CADR rating, which indicates the air purifier’s filtration performance.

Consider the noise level of this home appliance. Opt for an air purifier that can work noiselessly to ensure a peaceful sleep.

Look for advanced features like a display to offer real-time AQI reports, remote control, timers, sensors and more.

Opt for a hepa air purifier that comes with warranty and repair policies.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What are Amazon Super Value Days?

Amazon Super Value Days are the monthly promotional event. The event offers exclusive offers, deals and discounts on a wide range of products, including home appliances like air filter for home.

What products are available on sale during the Super Value Days?

During the Super Value Days, a wide range of categories are available at discounted prices. From grocery to home appliances, you can grab the best deals at minimal cost. The best rated home air purifier from top brands like Philips are available at affordable prices.

Which type of air purifier is best?

The best type of air purifier is the one that uses HEPA filters. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, HEPA or high-efficiency particulate air can remove at least 99.97 per cent of dust, pollen, bacteria and airborne particles.

