Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 70% off on sunscreens, shampoos and more from leading brands

Amazon Sale: Day 2 deals on skincare and hair care products from popular brands like L’Oreal, Bioderma and more are live.

The Amazon Sale is running in full swing, offering up to 70% off on a wide range of skincare and hair care products. Whether you need protection from harmful UV rays or a nourishing solution for your hair, this Amazon Republic Day sale offers unbeatable prices on top-quality products. So, stock up on your favourite skincare and hair care essentials or explore new options to elevate your self-care game. With massive discounts and trusted brands, there is no better time to save big. So, don’t miss out, shop now and revamp your personal care routine without spending much.

Amazon Sale – Grab 70% off on skincare products and enhance your skincare routine

During the Amazon Sale, you can enjoy huge discounts on skincare products:

1. Bioderma Sebium Gel Moussant Purifying Foaming Gel

Deep cleanse and balance oily skin with Bioderma Sebium Gel Moussant. It may be one of the best face wash for all skin types as it is an ultra-gentle, soap-free formula. This face wash claims to purify skin without stripping it of moisture while maintaining a healthy pH balance. Enriched with zinc and copper sulfate, it reduces sebum secretion and blemishes for clearer, healthier skin. Experience dermatologist-recommended care designed for combination with oily skin types. Grab this skincare essential during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of Bioderma Sebium Gel Moussant Purifying Foaming Gel:

Skin type: Oily

Benefits: Cleansing

Item form: Gel

Material feature: Natural, soap-free

2. Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Body

Get long-lasting hydration for normal to dry skin with Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion. This lightweight, non-greasy lotion is fragrance-free and dermatologist-approved, making it perfect for sensitive skin. Formulated with hydrating ingredients to preserve the skin’s moisture barrier, this may be one of the best moisturiser as it claims to leave your skin feeling smooth and soft for up to 48 hours. Shop now during the Amazon Sale and secure incredible discounts on this essential moisturising solution.

Specifications of Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion:

Skin type: Dry, normal

Item form: Lotion

Special feature: Hypoallergenic, unscented

Benefits: Combats dryness

3. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra-Light Gel

Shield your skin from harmful UVA, UVB, and blue light with Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel. Its non-greasy, fragrance-free formula absorbs quickly, providing intense hydration and sun protection while helping to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. This may be one of the best sunscreen brands in India as it contains five UV filters and powerful ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, which keep your skin safe and nourished. During the Republic Day Sale on Amazon India, enjoy unbeatable savings on this essential sunscreen for healthy, glowing skin.

Specifications of The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen:

Skin type: All

Benefits: UV protection

Item form: Cream

Special feature: Fragrance-free, non-greasy

4. Be Bodywise Strawberry Skin Pack

Transform your body care routine with Be Bodywise’s Strawberry Skin Pack. This powerful trio includes a 1% SA body wash for deep cleansing, a 10% AHA scrub to gently exfoliate, and a 5% lactic acid lotion for smooth skin texture. Regular use of this skincare product may help to reduce body acne, uneven skin tone, and strawberry skin while nourishing your skin for a flawless look. Don’t miss the chance to save big on this effective skincare combo during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of Be Bodywise Strawberry Skin Pack:

Item form: Scrub+ body wash gel

Scent: Strawberry

Benefits: Exfoliating

Skin type: All

Amazon Sale: Grab the best hair care products at up to 70% off

Republic Day Sale is live on Amazon, so grab this chance and enhance your hair care routine:

5. De Fabulous Reviver Hair Repair Shampoo & Conditioner

Revive damaged and chemically treated hair with De Fabulous Reviver Shampoo and Conditioner. This sulfate-free, pH-balanced duo may strengthen and soften hair with enriching ingredients like vitamin E, oat protein, and almond extract. The shampoo may cleanse while the conditioner restores moisture, detangles, and revitalises hair for improved shine and manageability. Grab this hair care combo during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and pamper your hair with salon-like care at home.

Specifications of De Fabulous Revive Hair Repair Shampoo & Conditioner:

Hair type: All

Item form: Liquid

Material type: Chemical-free

Benefits: Strengthens damaged hair

6. L’Oreal Professionnel Xtenso Care Sulfate-Free Shampoo & Masque

Achieve frizz-free, manageable hair with L’Oreal Professionnel Xtenso Care Shampoo and Masque Combo. Formulated for overprocessed hair, this sulfate-free range is enriched with Pro-Keratin and Asta Care to strengthen and add softness. So, elevate your hair care regimen and seize the massive discounts available during the Amazon Sale for this luxurious haircare solution.

Specifications of L’Oreal Professionnel Xtenso Care Sulphate-Free Shampoo & Masque:

Item form: Cream

Hair type: All

Material type free: Sulphate-free

Benefits: Frizziness

7. Soulflower Hair Growth Redensyl Serum

Boost hair density and reduce hair fall with the Soulflower Redensyl Hair Growth Serum. This hair serum contains natural ingredients like rosemary oil, rice water, and tea tree, which may promote healthy scalp conditions and visible hair growth in just 45 days. The brand claims that this product is dermatologically tested and free from harsh chemicals. Shop now during the Amazon Sale for unbeatable deals on hair growth essentials.

Specifications of Soulflower Hair Growth Redensyl Serum:

Scent: Rosemary

Item form: Drop

benefits: Hair growth

Material feature: Non-comedogenic formula

8. Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Redensyl

Control hair fall and boost hair growth with Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil. This may be one of the best hair oils for hair growth as it contains almond and castor, which may help to strengthen hair from root to tip while adding shine. The brand claims that this product is dermatologically tested and suitable for all hair types. Don’t miss this must-have for strong, shiny hair during the Amazon Sale with exciting discounts.

Specifications of Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil:

Hair type: All

Scent: Onion

Item form: Oil

Benefits: Boosts hair growth

Explore the Amazon Sale and get the best skincare and hair care products at unbeatable prices!

