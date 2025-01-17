Amazon Republic Day Sale ends in 2 days: Get up to 40% off on protein powder brands like MuscleBlaze, Bigmuscles Nutrition and more

Amazon Republic Day Sale offers exciting deals and discounts on whey protein, plant protein, and more from leading brands. Enjoy up to 40% off along with additional bank discounts.

Are you a fitness enthusiast or just starting your fitness journey? If yes, a well-balanced diet, including good protein powder can be your companion in the journey. Consuming enough protein may help you achieve your fitness goals effectively. If you want to enhance your protein intake, muscle strength, recovery, and growth, Amazon India is offering exciting deals and discounts on the best protein powders. With the Amazon Republic Day Sale here, you can get up to 40% off on top brands like Avvatar, MuscleBlze, AS-IT-IS, and more. The sale has entered its 5th day, meaning it will end soon. So, grab this chance and support your fitness goals before the deals end!

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Enjoy up to 40% off on the best whey protein powders

With the Amazon Sale, you can get exclusive discounts of up to 40% on the best whey proteins in India. Check out the top picks:

1. AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate 90%

Fuel your muscles with AS-IT-IS Whey Protein Isolate, offering 27g protein and 5.9g BCAA per serving for maximum effectiveness. Its high protein content may help in muscle growth and recovery, which makes it an ideal choice for athletes. The 100% natural and unflavoured formula ensures zero additives or doping ingredients, adhering to NADA/WADA standards. Available at 37% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, this product may be a good addition to your diet.

B07F2FH5NV

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Recommended usage: Pre-workout

Item weight: 1000 grams

2. MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein

Experience 50% higher protein absorption with MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein. Available at 15% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale, this clinically tested and certified whey protein promises to deliver 25g protein, 11.75g EAA, and 5.51g BCAA per serving. Its enhanced absorption formula ensures superior muscle recovery and strength gains. The innovative packaging with a scoop-on-top feature adds convenience, while flavors like Rich Chocolate and Kesar Thandi elevate your experience. Order now during the Amazon Sale for unbeatable offers!

B091HTLXL3

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein:

Flavour: Rich chocolate

Protein source: Whey

Recommended usage: Post-workout

Item weight: 1 kilogram

3. NAKPRO Gold Whey Protein Concentrate 80%

Are you looking for the best whey protein? Get NAKPRO Gold Whey Protein Concentrate at discounted price during the Amazon Sale. It promises to deliver 28g protein and 6.2g BCAA per scoop. This unflavoured, gluten-free powder supports muscle growth, recovery, and metabolism. With no fillers, sugar, or artificial colors, it is a clean and effective choice for men and women alike. Make the most of the Amazon Republic Day Sale to stock up on this trusted and certified supplement that is available at 8% off.

B08DL1DKKM

Specifications of NAKPRO Gold Whey Protein Concentrate:

Flavour: Chocolate

Diet type: Gluten-free

Benefits: Muscle growth

Weight: 1000 grams

4. Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey

Bigmuscles Premium Gold Whey claims to deliver 25g protein and 11g EAA per serving. It is enhanced with ProHydrolase enzyme technology for superior muscle recovery and growth. This isolate blend comes in delectable flavors like chocolate and suits any time of the day. Certified by Informed Choice UK, it guarantees purity and quality. A versatile and effective option for all fitness levels, it’s your key to sustained strength. Buy now during the Amazon Republic Day Sale for exclusive discounts of up to 44%.

B084H8LWC3

Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey:

Flavour: Chocolate

Material type free: Vegetarian

Benefits: Supports muscle growth and recovery

Weight: 1000 grams

Also Read: Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy up to 70% off on sunscreens, shampoos and more from leading brands

5. Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein

Muscle Asylum Premium Whey promises to provide 24g protein and 5.2g BCAA per serving for enhanced post-workout recovery. Its clump-free blend ensures a smooth shake, perfect for low-carb and high-protein diets. Available in rich flavors like Double Chocolate and Berry Banana, it may suit all fitness enthusiasts. Don’t miss out on amazing offers during the Amazon Republic Day Sale!

B0B6CCZDGK

Specifications of Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein:

Flavour: Chocolate

Item weight: 1 kilogram

Material type: Sugar-free

benefits: Muscle growth

Also Read: Amazon Sale is LIVE: Explore deals on biotin supplements, multivitamins and more at up to 40% off

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Discover the best plant protein powder at up to 40% off

6. Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein promises to offer 24g of protein per serving. It is made with organic pea and rice isolates. Enhanced with gut-friendly spices like ginger and cumin, it may support digestion while building lean muscle. The brand claims that this vegan protein powder is clean and preservative-free. Grab this wholesome option during the Republic Day Sale at unbeatable prices!

B0BCWW8C99

Specifications of Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein:

Flavour: Chikmagalur Mocha

Item weight: 500 grams

Material type free: Sugar-free

Benefits: Muscle growth

7. AS-IT-IS Nutrition 100% Soy Protein Isolate

AS-IT-IS Soy Protein Isolate may be one of the best plant-based protein powders in India as it delivers 27g protein per serving, offering a vegan alternative to whey. The brand claims that it is gluten-free, lactose-free, and comes with zero cholesterol. Regular intake of this plant-based protein powder may support muscle growth and recovery. Its unflavoured formula blends seamlessly into meals, making it versatile and keto-friendly. Manufactured in a GMP-compliant facility, it’s a trusted choice for clean nutrition. Take advantage of the Amazon Republic Day Sale to elevate your protein game!

B07ZM7CW2Z

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Soy Protein:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item weight: 1000 grams

Diet type: Vegan

Recommended usage: Muscle growth

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 countdown: Pre-deals on nutraceuticals from MuscleBlaze, HealthKart, and more at up to 50% off

8. MyFitFuel Micellar Casein Protein Powder

MyFitFuel Micellar Casein promises to provide 25.6g protein per serving with a slow-release formula that sustains muscle recovery for up to 8 hours. Packed with 4.7g BCAA and 4.6g glutamine, it may be perfect for bedtime or long intervals between meals. Made from pure milk protein, it ensures quality and transparency. Don’t miss the chance to get this premium protein during the Amazon Republic Day Sale at 40% off.

B077D5VDXM

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Nutrition:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item weight: 500 grams

Recommended usage: Before bedtime or during extended periods between meals

Make the most out of these last few days of the Amazon Republic Day Sale and enjoy huge savings!

