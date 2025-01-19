Amazon Republic Day Sale is ending soon: Get min 40% off on air fryers from Philips, Agaro and more

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is ending today. So, grab exclusive deals on the best air fryer brands and enjoy low-calorie foods.

Are you looking to make your favorite crispy snacks guilt-free? The Amazon Republic Day Sale brings you the best air fryers from top brands like Philips, Agaro, and more at a minimum of 40% off! Air fryers offer a healthier way to enjoy delicious fried foods by using little to no oil, helping you reduce fat intake while still achieving that satisfying crunch. Whether you are preparing crispy fries, grilled vegetables, or roasted chicken, air fryers cook meals with fewer calories and less unhealthy fat. Their rapid air technology also minimises harmful compounds like acrylamides often found in traditional frying. Don't miss this chance to upgrade your kitchen and prioritise your health. Grab your deal today before the Amazon Sale ends and savor healthier meals every day!

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get exciting discounts of a minimum 40% on the best air fryers in India

During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can grab the best air fryers from leading brands at unbeatable prices. So, grab the deals now and enjoy guilt-free snacks!

1. PHILIPS Air Fryer NA352/00, 9L Dual Basket

Cook healthy meals effortlessly with the PHILIPS Air Fryer NA352/00 featuring Rapid Air Technology for perfectly cooked dishes with 90% less oil. Its dual basket (6L & 3L) design allows cooking full oven tray meals in one go, ideal for family feasts. With 8 preset menus and intuitive touch controls, meal prep becomes a breeze. The unique starfish design ensures even heat distribution for crisp results. It also includes features like a time sync function for simultaneous cooking and a copy function for easy temperature and time duplication. Grab this innovative air fryer during the Amazon Republic Day Sale at a significant discount for healthier and quicker cooking.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer NA352/00:

Capacity: 9 litres

Material: Aluminium

2. AGARO Royal Air Fryer, 14.5L, Rotisserie Convection Oven

Experience versatile cooking with the AGARO Royal Air Fryer, featuring a 14.5L capacity perfect for family meals and gatherings. Its 25 preset menus let you bake, toast, grill, dehydrate, and more. The 1700W power ensures fast cooking, while 360° hot air circulation cooks evenly and locks in flavor. Equipped with overheat protection and auto shut-off, it ensures safe cooking. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Republic Day Sale to bring home this multifunctional air fryer at 48% off.

Specifications of AGARO Royal Air Fryer:

Capacity: 14.5 litres

Material: Stainless steel

3. PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90

Cook delicious meals with minimal fat using the PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90. It uses utilising rapid air technology, which ensures evenly fried results without flipping the food. This air fryer helps you enjoy multiple cooking methods like frying, grilling, baking, and reheating. The intuitive touch screen offers 7 preset menus and a convenient Keep Warm function. With 90% less fat and an auto shut-off feature, this 4.1L air fryer delivers health-conscious, hassle-free cooking. Shop during the Amazon Republic Day Sale to enjoy exclusive discounts on India’s top air fryer brands.

Specifications of PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer:

Capacity: 4.1 litres

Material: Plastic

4. Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6L

The Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer is your all-in-one kitchen solution, combining six functions in one—air fry, roast, bake, reheat, broil, and dehydrate. Its 360° EvenCrisp Technology ensures crispy, golden results with 95% less oil. With a spacious 5.7L capacity and smart touch panel for customisable cooking settings, it may be one of the best air fryer in India for preparing family meals. Get yours at a discount of 62% during the Amazon Republic Day Sale and revolutionise your cooking with healthier, faster meals.

Specifications of Instant Pot Air Fryer:

Capacity: 6 quarts

Material: Stainless steel

5. COSORI 4.7L Air Fryer

Prepare healthier meals with the COSORI 4.7L Air Fryer featuring rapid heat circulation for 50% faster cooking. This energy-efficient air fryer uses 55% less electricity and ensures even cooking with minimal oil. The digital touch panel makes operation seamless, and the 30-recipe cookbook helps inspire your culinary creations. So, enjoy crispy, golden results without the guilt. Take advantage of the Amazon Republic Day Sale for unbeatable savings on this time-saving, health-conscious appliance.

Specifications of COSORI 4.7L Air Fryer:

Capacity: 5 quarts

Material: Stainless steel

6. AMERICAN MICRONIC Digital Air Fryer

Enjoy delicious meals with little to no oil using the AMERICAN MICRONIC Digital Air Fryer. With a 6.5L capacity and 8 preset menus, you can effortlessly cook rotisserie chicken, fries, doughnuts, and more. The 1700W power and 360° air circulation technology ensure fast, even cooking. It features a cool-touch handle and air filtration system that prioritises safety and easy maintenance. Shop during the Amazon Republic Day Sale for impressive discounts on this high-quality kitchen appliance.

Specifications of the American Micronic Air Fryer:

Capacity: 6.5 litres

Material: Stainless steel

7. PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90

Enjoy healthier, delicious meals with the PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90. This 4.1L air fryer uses Rapid Air Technology to fry, bake, grill, and roast with up to 90% less fat. Moreover, the starfish design ensures even cooking, and the 60-minute timer with auto shut-off makes operation convenient. Grab yours during the Amazon Republic Day Sale for exclusive discounts and start guilt-free cooking today.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer:

Capacity: 4.1 litres

Material: Plastic

8. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer

If you are looking for the best air fryer under 5000, Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer may be a good choice. It features a wide temperature range and dual-speed fan technology for perfectly cooked, crispy results. With 7 preset menus and voice control via the MiHome app, meal prep is effortless. Enjoy healthier cooking with 90% less fat and rapid 360° heating for faster, evenly cooked food. Its spacious tray cooks up to 10 chicken wings or a 10-inch pizza, perfect for small families. Don’t miss Amazon Republic Day discounts for a healthier, smarter kitchen solution.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer:

Capacity: 3.5 litres

Material: Stainless steel, plastic

9. PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00

The PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00 claims to revolutionise healthy cooking with Rapid Air Technology, delivering crispy results using 90% less fat. So, enjoy 12 preset menus and versatile functions for baking, grilling, roasting, defrosting, and dehydrating. The 4.2L capacity and energy-saving design make it ideal for everyday use. Opt for this air fryer under 5000 and save big during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer:

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Material: Aluminium

10. Pigeon HealthiFRY Digital Air Fryer

Create guilt-free, crispy meals with the Pigeon HealthiFRY Digital Air Fryer. It comes with 8 preset menus to simplify cooking, while the delay start function allows for flexible meal planning. With a non-stick 4.2L basket and low noise operation, it is perfect for busy kitchens. Grab yours at discounted prices during the Amazon Republic Day Sale and start enjoying healthier snacks today!

Specifications of Pigeon HealthiFRY Digital Air Fryer:

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Material: Stainless steel

Related FAQs When did the Amazon Republic Day Sale start? The Amazon Republic Day Sale typically started on January 13, 2025, and it will run until January 19, 2025. During the sale, you can enjoy exclusive discounts on electronics, appliances, fashion, and more. What are the key deals during the sale? During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, you can get huge discounts on a wide range of products, including home appliances, fashion and more. Are there bank offers during the sale? Yes, major banks often provide instant discounts on credit/debit card purchases and EMI options during the sale. For instance, you can get instant 10% off on SBI Cards and cashback with ICICI Cards. Can I avail free delivery during the sale? Prime members enjoy free delivery on eligible products, while non-members may get free delivery on select items.