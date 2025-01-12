Amazon Great Republic Day Sale countdown begins: Explore pre-deals on biotin supplements, multivitamins and more at up to 40% off

Enjoy huge discounts with up to 40% off on dietary supplements during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. The countdown begins now!

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Shopaholics, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is almost here. With only a few hours left before the sale kickstarts on Amazon India, this is your ultimate chance to grab irresistible deals on a wide range of health supplements. Along with exercising and following a healthy diet, you can also add health supplements to your daily routine, after consulting your healthcare provider to get added benefits. This Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025 offers exciting pre-deals, discounts, 10% instant bank discounts, and more offers on supplements like collagen, multivitamins, biotin, and more. So, discover these deals before the sale starts on January 13, 2025, and enjoy huge savings. {{{htmlData}}}

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Explore pre-deals at up to 40% off on multivitamins

Explore pre-deals on supplements during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon India:

1. Swisse Women’s Multivitamin

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, you can get up to 40% off on the best multivitamins for women. Swisse Women’s Multivitamin, Australia’s No.1 brand, features 36 essential nutrients like Vitamin B6, B12, C, and E, combined with antioxidants, minerals, and herbs to boost energy, stamina, and vitality. It may support immunity, and promote healthy hair, skin, nails, and bone health. The brand claims that this multivitamin supplement for women is gluten-free and tested for heavy metals, which makes it a safe and effective choice for overall wellness.

Specifications of Swisse Women’s Multivitamin Supplements:

Flavour: Citrus

Benefits: Boosts antioxidant

Item form: Tablet

2. HealthKart HK Vitals Multivitamin for Women

Designed for an active lifestyle, this multivitamin from HealthKart Hk Vitals contains Zinc, Vitamin C, D, and B12, with Ginseng Extract. It may help to improve energy, immunity, and skin health while lowering oxidative stress. Packed with potent antioxidants and collagen-supporting nutrients, it may skin elasticity and repair. Choose this supplement from Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale sale and enjoy huge savings.

Specifications of HealthKart HK Vitals Multivitamin for Women:

Item form: Tablet

Flavour: Unflavoured

Benefits: Bone health support, skin health

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get pre-deals at up to 35% off on the best collagen supplements

3. Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen

Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen is an unflavored, hydrolyzed collagen powder. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, you may get huge savings on the best collagen supplements. It may help to enhance skin elasticity, and moisture retention, and reduce wrinkles. Derived from wild-caught fish, it may promote healthy skin, and strong nails, and nourishes hair follicles. The brand claims that this product is ideal for joint and bone health and it may support connective tissue regeneration.

Specifications of Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Powder

Benefits: Metabolism management

Also Read: Best biotin supplements for hair growth: 10 picks for healthy strands

4. HealthKart HK Vitals Marine Collagen Powder

Infused with marine collagen, Vitamin C, E, biotin, and hyaluronic acid, HealthKart HK Vitals Marine collagen powder may be a good choice. It may help to boost skin smoothness and clarity, strengthen hair, and prevent nail brittleness. This deliciously flavoured supplement may also enhance dermal collagen density and retain skin moisture, offering a refreshing way to maintain skin, hair, and nail health.

Specifications of HealthKart HK Vitals Marine Collagen Powder:

Flavour: Orange

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Item form: Powder

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Discover pre-deals on magnesium supplements at up to 40% off

5. HealthyHey Nutrition Magnesium Glycinate

HealthyHey Nutrition magnesium glycinate supplement may support muscle recovery, nerve health, and restful sleep. Available at a discount during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, this supplement may ensure fast bioavailability and gentle digestion without laxative effects. Ideal for reducing cramps, improving relaxation, and maintaining bone density, it may offer essential mineral support for daily health and energy needs.

Specifications of HealthyHey Nutrition Magnesium Glycinate:

Item form: Capsule

Flavour: Unflavoured

Benefits: Sleep support

6. Carbamide Forte Magnesium Glycinate Supplement

Delivering 2000 mg per serving, this supplement from Carbamide Forte might be a good option. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, you can grab this supplement at a discount price. It claims to offer pure, chelated magnesium for muscle health, headache relief, and sleep improvement. This supplement may even enhance bone density and support relaxation. With high bioavailability and no laxative effect, it may be a gentle yet potent solution for daily magnesium needs.

Specifications of Carbamide Forte Magnesium Glycinate Supplement:

Item form: Tablet

Flavour: Unflavoured

Diet type: Vegetarian

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Explore exciting pre-deals on the biotin supplements at up to 35% off before the sale starts

7. Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies are strawberry-flavoured and vegetarian. These biotin gummies may help to strengthen hair, and nails, and promote tissue repair. Enriched with multivitamins, zinc, and fibre, they may reduce oxidative stress and prevent hair ageing. The brand claims that this product is ideal for daily nourishment as they are gut-friendly.

Specifications of Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies:

Item form: Gummy

Diet type: Vegetarian

Benefits: Hair health support

Also Read: Best collagen supplement for hair: 10 choices for healthy strands

8. Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula

Swisse Biotin+ combines 100% RDA biotin with nicotinamide, Vitamin C, and rose hips to boost keratin levels and promote hair regrowth. Supporting skin, hair, and nail health, it may hydrate skin, repair brittle nails, and reduce hair loss. The brand claims that it is vegetarian and premium quality, which ensures comprehensive beauty care.

Specifications of Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula:

Item form: Tablet

Diet type: Vegetarian

Benefits: Anti-ageing

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Exciting pre-deals on Fish Oil Supplements

9. Neuherbs Deep Sea Omega-3 Fish Oil

With 2500 mg of fish oil per serving, this lemon-flavoured omega-3 supplement from Neuherbs Deep Sea Omega-3 Fish Oil may be a good choice. It claims to offer 892 mg EPA and 594 mg DHA. This fish oil supplement may support muscle recovery, joint health, heart function, and brain health. Enriched with Vitamin D3 and E, it may enhance absorption, providing superior health benefits without a fishy aftertaste.

Specifications of Neuherbs Deep Sea Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplement:

Flavour: Lemon

Item form: Softgel

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Also Read: 5 fish oil supplements for a healthier heart and stronger brain

10. HealthKart HK Vitals Triple Strength Fish Oil

HealthKart HK Vitals Triple Strength Fish Oil may be a good choice for you. It is a high-strength fish oil, which may deliver 525 mg EPA and 375 mg DHA per capsule, supporting heart, joint, and eye health. Extracted from cold-water fish, it is ultra-purified and non-GMO. One capsule offers triple omega-3 benefits, ensuring optimal muscle recovery and overall wellness.

Specifications of HealthKart HK Vitals Triple Strength Fish Oil:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Capsule

Diet type: Non-vegetarian

Discover pre-deals on supplements with up to 40% off before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 starts!

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

{{{htmlData}}}

Related FAQs What is the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale? The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is a yearly shopping extravaganza offering massive discounts across categories. Shoppers can explore exciting deals on electronics, fashion, home essentials, dietary supplements, and wellness products. When will the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 start? The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 begins on January 13 for all users, with early access for Prime members going live on 12 am of 13th January 2025 at midnight. Don't miss early access to grab the best deals. Are there specific discounts on dietary supplements and wellness products? Yes, the sale features significant discounts on popular dietary supplements, including collagen powders, whey protein, fish oil capsules, and multivitamins. Look for limited-time lightning deals and extra savings through bank offers. Can I combine bank offers with discounts on wellness products? Absolutely! Use eligible bank cards, such as SBI and Amazon ICICI Bank cards, for additional discounts or cashback on already-discounted wellness and dietary supplement products during the sale.