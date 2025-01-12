Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 countdown: Pre-deals on nutraceuticals from MuscleBlaze, HealthKart, and more at up to 50% off

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 date has been announced and it is almost here. Kicking off on 13th January at noon for everyone, this sale gives you the perfect opportunity to stay on top of your health. Additionally, Amazon Prime members will get 12 hours of early access, making it an amazing chance to grab the best deals. With discounts of up to 50% off on some of the best nutraceutical brands like HealthKart, Wellbeing Nutrition, MuscleBlaze, and many more, this Amazon Sale 2025 is set to bring you unbeatable savings. If you have been thinking about adding protein powders, multivitamins, and dietary supplements to your diet, now is the time. So, check out these top products that come with additional discounts and add them to your routine after consulting your healthcare provider.
During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025, you can stock up on essentials like protein powders, multivitamins, and other dietary supplements without breaking the bank. Here are some of the top picks for you:
Available at 35% off during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, the best collagen supplements may help you enhance your skin health. So, experience radiant skin, healthy hair, and stronger nails with Wellbeing Nutrition’s Platinum Grade Korean Marine Collagen. It is sourced sustainably from wild-caught fish, which ensures 100% bioavailability with a low 3000 Dalton molecular weight. This collagen supplement contains amino acids, which support natural collagen synthesis for enhanced skin elasticity, hydration, and reduced wrinkles. It may also help to repair cartilage and improve flexibility.
B0BVZ55Z7H
Specifications of Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Supplements:
Feature: Non-GMO, gluten-free
Item form: Powder
Diet type: Non-vegetarian
Build muscle and recover faster with the best protein powders that are available at up to 45% off during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The Bigmuscles Premium Gold Whey may be a good choice as it claims to deliver 25g of protein per serving. Certified by Informed Choice UK, it is ideal for pre-or post-workout, between meals, or any time you need extra protein. This protein powder may help to enhance your muscle growth and digestion.
B08HHCY41Z
Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey Protein Powder:
Item form: Powder
Protein source: Whey
Feature: No amino spiking, GMP certified
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein promises to offer 25g protein per scoop with clinically tested 50% higher absorption. Certified by Labdoor USA and Informed Choice UK, this whey protein may support superior muscle building and recovery. Additionally, it also contains 5.51g BCAA and 11.75g EAA, which makes it perfect for fitness enthusiasts. Available in delicious flavors, including chocolate hazelnut, it also features an innovative “scoop-on-top” design for convenience. So, grab this protein powder and build strength and improve gains without breaking the bank.
B0BPCR7K7F
Specifications of MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein:
Protein source: Whey
Recommended usage: Post-workout
Features: No preservatives
Boost your heart, brain, and joint health with dietary supplements that are available at 40% off during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The Swisse Fish Oil capsules may be a good choice as it claims to deliver 1500mg of Omega-3 per serving. Sustainably sourced, this high-potency formula may support cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation, and improve cognitive function. The brand claims that this product is ideal for managing mild arthritis and maintaining healthy triglyceride levels.
B0843NWTXB
Specifications of Swisse Fish Oil Supplement:
Diet type: Non-vegetarian
Item form: Capsule
Feature: Non-GMO
TrueBasics Multivitamin for Women is enriched with clinically researched ingredients to support energy, immunity, and joint health. It features a blend of essential nutrients, which may help to maintain hormonal balance, strengthen bones, and enhance skin radiance. Packed with Iron, Folic Acid, and antioxidants, it may help to fight free radicals and boost vitality. So, grab this scientifically formulated supplement during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and improve your health.
B07PDSC6Y3
Specifications of TrueBasics Advanced Multivitamin for Women:
Item form: Tablet
Benefits: Joint health support
Diet type: Vegetarian
Grab exciting deals on vitamin supplements during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Neuherbs brings a powerhouse combo of 1486mg Omega-3 Fish Oil and True Vitamins for complete wellness. Packed with 892mg EPA and 594mg DHA, the fish oil may support heart and brain health, while the multivitamin blend provides essential nutrients, minerals, and herbs for energy and immunity. The brand claims that this product is free from preservatives and is lab-tested.
B084HG6S9F
Specifications of Neuherbs Daily Vitamin Supplement Combo:
Flavour: Unflavoured
Item form: Capsule
Diet type: Vegetarian
Support your hair’s health with the biotin supplements that are available at up to 35% off during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies may be a good option as it contains biotin, zinc, and essential vitamins like A, E, B6, and C. These delicious strawberry-flavored gummies may reduce hair fall, promote growth, and strengthen nails. The brand claims that this product is 100% vegetarian and sugar-free, which may help to repair hair tissue and nourish follicles for shinier, healthier hair.
B092ZXX7XP
Specifications of Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies:
Item form: Gummy
Diet type: Vegetarian
Feature: Sugar-free
Grab WOW Omega-3 Fish Oil at discount during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. This supplement claims to deliver a triple-strength formula with 550mg EPA and 350mg DHA per capsule for optimal health. Designed for better absorption, these burpless capsules reduce joint stiffness, improve heart health, and support brain function. The brand claims that this product is mercury-free and keto-friendly. Enjoy the health benefits of premium omega-3 fatty acids without the fishy aftertaste, ensuring a cleaner and healthier addition to your daily routine.
B0748HQW6C
Specifications of WOW Omega-3 Fish Oil:
Feature: Free from heavy metals
Flavour: Unflavoured
Item form: Capsule
So, as the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale countdown begins, add health supplements to the cart and get ready to enjoy huge savings.
(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)
|Top Features Compared
|Price
|Flavour
|Wellbeing Nutrition Pure Korean Marine Collagen Supplements for Women & Men, 200g | Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Amino Acids | Supports Healthy Skin, Hair, Nails, Bone & Joint | Unflavored
|3,197
|Unflavoured
|Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [2Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Chocolate]
|2,899
|Chocolate
|MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & US Patent Filed EAF® (Chocolate Hazelnut, 1 kg / 2.2 lb)
|2,799
|Chocolate hazelnut
|Swisse Fish Oil with 1500mg Omega 3 (Highest Concentrate In Single Capsule) Manufactured In Australia, Internationally Proven Formula - (200 Capsules, One Capsule Per Serving)
|2,129
|Unflavoured
|TrueBasics Advanced Multivitamin for Women (90 Tablets) | With Clinically Researched Ingredients | For Energy, Immunity and Joints, Maintains Hormonal Balance
|1,529
|Unflavoured
|Neuherbs Daily Vitamin Supplement Combo, True Vitamin with Zinc, Iodine and Vitamin C &Deep Sea Omega 3 Fish Oil Capsules 2500 mg, 60 Units each for Men and Women
|1,149
|Unflavoured
|Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly
|849
|Unflavoured
|WOW Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300 mg Triple Strength 550mg EPA 350mg DHA, Burpless, Mercury free, Ideal for Keto Diet
|798
|Unflavoured
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is a yearly shopping extravaganza offering massive discounts across categories. Shoppers can explore exciting deals on electronics, fashion, home essentials, dietary supplements, and wellness products.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 begins on January 13 for all users, with early access for Prime members going live on 12 am of 13th January 2025 at midnight. Don't miss early access to grab the best deals.
Yes, the sale features significant discounts on popular dietary supplements, including collagen powders, whey protein, fish oil capsules, and multivitamins. Look for limited-time lightning deals and extra savings through bank offers.
Absolutely! Use eligible bank cards, such as SBI and Amazon ICICI Bank cards, for additional discounts or cashback on already-discounted wellness and dietary supplement products during the sale.
