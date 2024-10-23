Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Diwali special deals on orthopaedic mattresses from Duroflex, Wakefit and more at 50% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discover the best deals on orthopaedic mattresses from top brands at up to 50% off.

Improve your sleep quality and overall well-being by using the best orthopaedic mattress. These mattresses are designed to support proper spinal alignment and relieve pressure points. Providing the right balance of firmness and comfort, they help to reduce back pain and promote restful sleep. With the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you get the perfect chance to invest in an orthopaedic mattress! During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024, you can find fantastic discounts on these mattresses from popular brands like Sleepwell, Wakefit, Duroflex and more. So, upgrade your sleep experience without breaking the bank. Whether you are suffering from chronic pain or want to prevent discomfort, using orthopaedic mattresses can effectively enhance your sleep quality. So, don’t miss out on this opportunity to score interesting deals on orthopaedic mattresses. Check out this list of the best orthopaedic mattresses in India and shop now!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale – Best orthopaedic mattress brands

Discover the best deals on orthopaedic mattresses with up to 50% off on top brands during the Great Indian Festival Sale.

1. Duroflex LiveIn Duropedic – Doctor Recommended Orthopaedic Mattress

The Duroflex LiveIn Duropedic is a doctor-recommended orthopaedic mattress, which is designed for comfort and support. This 6-inch king-size mattress features pressure-relieving memory foam that adapts to your body shape to promote proper spinal alignment. Its medium-firm feel provides balanced support, making it suitable for various sleeping positions. The luxury anti-microbial fabric ensures a hygienic sleep environment by resisting dust mites and bacteria.

2. Sleepyhead Original – 3-Layered BodyIQ Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

The Sleepyhead Original mattress features a 3-layer BodyIQ design, combining orthopaedic memory foam for optimal support and comfort. This medium-firm mattress is engineered to minimise partner disturbance and ensure a peaceful night’s sleep. The mattress adapts to body contours and promotes proper spinal alignment. It comes with a 10-year warranty, making it durable and a good choice. Ideal for a wide range of sleeping positions, this mattress provides a reliable and comfortable sleep surface.

3. Kurl-On Orthopaedic Mattress

The Kurl-On Orthopaedic Mattress is designed for optimal back and spine support. It features high-density (HR) foam and memory foam for enhanced comfort. This king-size mattress measures 78 x 72 x 6 inches and offers a medium-firm feel, which makes it suitable for various sleeping positions. Its construction promotes proper spinal alignment, which makes it ideal for those with back issues. The mattress comes with a 10-year warranty, ensuring durability and long-term use.

4. Wakefit Mattress – ErgoTech EcoLatex Classic Mattress

The Wakefit ErgoTech EcoLatex Classic Mattress is designed for optimal support and comfort. This queen-size mattress measures 78 x 60 inches and incorporates natural latex for enhanced durability and breathability. With a 7-zone support system, it adapts to your body’s contours and promotes proper spinal alignment. The mattress is suitable for various sleeping positions, ensuring a restful night’s sleep. The brand claims that this mattress comes with a 10-year warranty, which makes it reliable and durable.

5. The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress features patented Japanese SmartGRID technology to provide targeted support and comfort for back pain relief. This 6-inch queen-size mattress measures 78 x 66 inches and has a medium-firm feel, which makes it suitable for various sleeping positions. It is an AIHA-certified mattress that can promote proper spinal alignment, and pressure relief and enhance sleep quality. The durable construction of this mattress ensures long-lasting performance. The brand claims that this mattress comes with a 10-year warranty.

6. Duroflex LiveIn Orthopaedic Pressure Relieving Mattress

The Duroflex LiveIn Orthopaedic Mattress features an 8-inch king-size design with pressure-relieving memory foam for enhanced comfort. This medium-firm mattress provides support for proper spinal alignment. Its roll-pack construction allows for easy handling and setup. The mattress is made with anti-microbial fabric, which ensures a hygienic sleep surface by resisting dust mites and bacteria.

7. Sleepwell Ortho Mattress

The Sleepwell Ortho Mattress comes with high-density resitec foam combined with memory foam to provide optimal comfort and support. This mattress promises to offer a medium-firm feel. With its breathable fabric, this mattress can enhance airflow, and promote a cooler sleep environment. This mattress is designed to support proper spinal alignment and comes with a 10-year warranty.

8. Wakeup INDIA SpineAlign Tech Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

The Wakeup India SpineAlign Tech Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress promises to provide optimal support for spinal alignment. This double bed mattress is designed to alleviate pressure points for enhanced comfort. Made with high-quality memory foam, it adapts to body contours and promotes a restful sleep experience. The brand claims that this mattress comes with a 10-year warranty, which makes it durable and reliable.

9. Duroflex Back Magic – Doctor Recommended Mattress

The Duroflex Back Magic Mattress is a doctor-recommended orthopaedic mattress. It features a 5-zone dual-density support layer to provide targeted firmness and comfort for optimal back support. The high-density coir construction of this mattress ensures durability and resilience. This mattress promotes proper spinal alignment and helps alleviate back pain.

10. Wakefit Mattress – Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam

The Wakefit Dual Comfort Mattress offers a 6-inch design featuring both hard and soft foam options. Its dual-sided construction provides versatile comfort for various sleeping positions. The foam layers ensure support and pressure relief, enhancing overall sleep quality. The brand claims that this mattress comes with a 7-year warranty.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale – FAQs

1. What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

The Great Indian Festival is the annual shopping event hosted by Amazon India. The sale started on September 27, 2024, and will run until October 29, 2024.

2. What discounts can I expect on orthopaedic mattresses during the Amazon Sale?

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can find discounts on a wide range of orthopaedic mattresses. You can get up to 50% off on top brands.

3. Are there any warranties available on orthopaedic mattresses?

Most brands offer warranties ranging from 5 to 10 years on orthopaedic mattresses. Check the product details for specific warranty information.

4. Can I return or exchange an orthopaedic mattress?

Yes, you can but it depends on the return and exchange policy of Amazon. So, make sure to check the policy for the specific mattresses.

