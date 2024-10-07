Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Enjoy up to 70% off on dumbbells, kettlebells and more from top brands

Upgrade your home gym with the best fitness equipment. Get up to 70% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Having a home gym means you can work out whenever it fits your schedule. This may help you stay consistent with your fitness routine, allowing you to achieve your goals effectively. With a range of options – from dumbbells and treadmills to kettlebells – you can personalise your workouts as per your specific needs and preferences. By bringing versatility, this equipment may help to target different muscle groups, improve cardiovascular health and practice yoga, all in the comfort of your own home. With the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, you get this exciting opportunity to build your home gym.

This Amazon Sale 2024 offers significant deals and discounts on a wide range of fitness equipment like kettlebells, treadmills, yoga mats and more from top brands like Kore, Lifelong and more at up to 70% off. During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024, you can save big and grab exciting deals on top gym equipment. Along with this, you can also get a 10% instant discount on SBI debit and credit cards, cashback and other benefits. So, make sure to make the most out of the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon and improve your lifestyle.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 – Get up to 70% off on the best dumbbells

1. RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells

RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells might be a good addition to your home gym. This pair of dumbbells comes with a rubber covering that can make them easy to grip. With their chrome plated handles, these dumbbells can offer a smooth coating, anti-slip grip and prevent damage to the floor.

B07K2BHHPS

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get treadmills, dumbbells and more from top brands at 70% off and build your home gym

2. Amazon Brand – Symactive Rubber Coated Hex Fixed Dumbbells

Amazon Brand – Symactive Rubber Coated Hex Fixed Dumbbells may help you achieve your fitness goals. These hexagon-shaped rubber-encased dumbbells may help to prevent rolling and promote easy storage. The thick and durable rubber end coating may increase durability, protect flooring, enhance appearance and reduce noise. With their chrome plated handle and knurled design, they may offer excellent grip and long-lasting finish.

B08R116XHW

Amazon Sale 2024 – Top deals on the best treadmills from top brands

3. PowerMax Fitness TDA-230 Smart Folding Electric Treadmill

PowerMax Fitness TDA-230 Smart Folding Electric Treadmill may enhance your cardio training. By offering long-lasting durability, this treadmill may provide extensive warranty coverage. It is a compact, foldable treadmill that may save space. This multifunctional treadmill features a massager, dumbbell, sit-up bar, twister attachments, bottle holder, built-in speaker for music, pulse sensor, AUX input and wheels for transportation. With a maximum user weight capacity of 115 kg, this treadmill offers enhanced longevity and performance.

B01N4J4YO6

4. Lifelong Motorised Treadmill for Home

Lifelong Motorised Treadmill for Home can help you stay fit anytime. With its powerful 2.5 HP peak motor, this treadmill is perfect for home and gym use. It features 12 preset workouts, which are designed to cater to various fitness levels and goals. Equipped with a speed controller, this treadmill allows you to adjust the pace and provide versatility for all fitness levels.

B0CVWY8K83

Also Read: How to choose the best treadmill for your home gym

Amazon Offers 2024 – Exciting deals on the best kettlebells

5. Kakss Vinyl Half Coating Kettle Bell for Gym & Workout

Kakss Vinyl Half Coating Kettle Bell for Gym & Workout can be a good addition to your home gym. Made from cast iron material, this gym equipment offers durability and long-lasting performance. The brand claims that this product is 100% non-toxic, completely smell proof and easily washable. This kettlebell may help to move and burn calories faster. With a wide textured grip and colour vinyl coated, this kettlebell provides a comfortable firm and secure grip.

B07GD6ZYB2

6. AmazonBasics Cast Iron Kettlebell

AmazonBasics Cast Iron Kettlebell promises to support a wide range of resistance-training exercises. Made from solid high-quality cast iron material, this provides reliable built-to-last strength. The painted surface of this kettlebell helps to increase durability and corrosion protection. With texture-wide handles, this kettlebell may help to ensure a comfortable and secure grip. The brand claims that this kettlebell comes with a warranty of 1 year.

B076QHF4MJ

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Unbeatable deals on protein powders from MuscleBlaze, Avvatar and more with up to 40% off

Amazon Sale 2024 – Exciting deals on the best yoga mats

7. Boldfit Yoga Mat for Women and Men

Boldfit Yoga Mat for Women and Men for exercise comfortably cushions the spine, hips, knees and elbows on hard floors. This EVA all-purpose premium exercise yoga mat comes with a yoga mat bag, easy strapping and lightweight features. With double-sided non-slip surfaces, this yoga mat can offer an amazing slip-resistant advantage to prevent injuries and allows you to perform any move with confidence. The wavy bottom side stops the mat from sliding on the floor and gives you the much-needed extra grip.

B0B8JQ3C2V

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best deals on running shoes from Puma, Nike and more at up to 80% off

8. WiseLife TRU Body Alignment Yoga Mat

WiseLife TRU Body Alignment Yoga Mat comes with guided alignment lines printed directly onto the mat for easy positioning and proper alignment during yoga practice. Made from high-quality, non-toxic and eco-friendly TPE material, this yoga mat offers superior grip and durability. It may also provide optimal cushioning and support for joints while maintaining a firm surface for balance poses. The two-sided textured surface of the mat may enhance grip and prevent slipping during practice.

B08W1WMQ1V

Amazon Offers 2024 – Exciting deals on the best fitness accessories

9. Boldfit Gallon Water Bottle

Boldfit Gallon Water Bottle is made from food-grade BPA-free plastic and has a capacity of 2.2 litres. This leak-free proof bottle is easy to open and perfectly sealed with the press after drinking. Made from 100 percent BPA-free plastic, this lightweight water bottle is designed with an anti-slip handle.

B09GBF7BDL

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Buy the best body massagers, scalp massagers and more at 75% off

10. Lifelong Polypropylene Adjustable Home Gym Exercise fitness stepper

Lifelong Polypropylene Adjustable Home Gym Exercise comes with a non-stick, non-slip and shock-absorbing platform. This adjustable home gym stepper has a high 200 kg weight capacity. The brand claims that this product comes with a 6 months warranty for manufacturing defects.

B089SNPGMS

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 – FAQs

1. What basic equipment do I need to start my home gym?

If you want to start a basic home gym, you need to include essential items like dumbbells, a resistance band, a yoga mat and a stability ball. You may also consider adding a bench, a kettlebell or a stationary bike for more versatility.

2. How much space do I need for a home gym?

It depends on the equipment you choose. A small corner or a dedicated room can work well. Ensure that you have enough room to move freely and safely use your equipment.

3. Is it worth investing in high-quality gym equipment?

Yes, investing in high-quality equipment can enhance your workout experience and durability. A good-quality gear can offer better support and is more comfortable to use.

4. How to maintain my home gym equipment?

Regular maintenance includes cleaning equipment after use. Keeping your equipment in good condition will ensure its longevity and safety during workouts.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)