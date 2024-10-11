Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Save up to 70% off on the best glucometer kits in India

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Discover the best glucometer kits in India at 70% off and keep a check on your blood sugar levels.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Here’s a golden chance for patients with diabetes or anyone who may be interested in keeping a check on their blood sugar levels! The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is offering exclusive deals and discounts with up to 70% off on the best glucometer kits in India. New deals have been unlocked on the Amazon Sale 2024, offering exciting offers on glucometer devices, strips and more that may help you keep a check on your blood sugar levels in the comfort of your home. This advanced medical equipment may offer reliable and accurate monitoring. It may also help to measure blood glucose levels, which may allow you to make the right decision about your diet, medication and lifestyle. With the new deals on the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024, you can invest in a good-quality glucometer kit to enhance your health. Regular monitoring using these kits may help you prevent the risk of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia. So, make the most out of the Amazon Great Indian Festival and keep a close eye on your blood sugar levels.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Exciting deals on glucometer kits in India

Explore Amazon India to grab the best deals on glucometer kits:

1. OneTouch Verio Flex Glucometer Machine

OneTouch Verio Flex Glucometer Machine is simple and easy to use. This glucometer machine seamlessly syncs your glucose readings with the OneTouch Reveal mobile app. It’s a diabetologist-recommended product that claims to offer accurate results in a simple 2-step process. The brand claims that this product is ISO certified and it comes with a glucometer, 1 lancing device, 10 lancets and 10 free test strips.

B01K22FAZU

Also Read: 5 best continuous glucose monitors for diabetics: Track your blood sugar levels with ease

2. Accu-Chek Instant Blood Glucose Glucometer

Accu-Check Instant Blood Glucose Glucometer can offer accurate sugar testing at home. This box includes 1 Bluetooth glucometer, 10 test strips, 1 lancing device, 10 lancets, 1 carry case, a battery, a quick start guide and a user manual. With wireless synchronisation, this machine can help to automatically log your blood glucose results and transfer them to your smartphone with Bluetooth technology. It also features visual reassurance with a target range indicator to provide visual reassurance and help to individualise your sugar monitoring needs. The brand also claims that this machine can automatically store at least 720 blood glucose results in memory.

B07RMYD9SC

3. Accu-Check Instant S Blood Glucose Glucometer Kit

Accu-Check Instant S Blood Glucose Glucometer Kit includes test strips, which come in 10, 25 and 50 vials, which allows you to choose the one that fits your therapy. By offering virtually pain-free testing, this machine can provide results in less than four seconds. It features a target range indicator, and 1 button navigation, which makes it an affordable choice. The brand also claims that this product is ISO certified.

B07B6LYFV4

Also Read: Is blood sugar monitoring important if you don’t have diabetes?

4. OneTouch Select Plus Simple Glucometer Machine

OneTouch Select Plus Simple Glucometer Machine comes with 1 glucometer, 1 vial of 10 free select plus test strips, 1 ultrasoft 2 lancing devices and 20 sterile lancets. This diabetologist’s recommended product is simple to use as it does not have any setups, buttons or coding. With 7 years of proven accuracy, this machine is designed for less pain while pricking and is easy to understand.

B07M7NN54C

5. Control D Blood Glucose Monitor

Control D Blood Glucose Monitor comes with a glucometer, lancing device, lancets and 50 strips. This medical equipment comes with affordable strips and lancets. With 5 depth settings, the adjustable lancet can work effectively to offer accurate results. The brand claims that this glucometer kit is tested against the YSI Auto Analyser in 3 separate labs.

B08KSCCV8X

Also Read: Best glucometer kits in India: 10 picks for reliable blood sugar testing

6. Dr Trustfully Automatic Blood Sugar Testing

Dr Trustfully Automatic Blood Sugar Testing promises to avoid interference from blood oxygen variations. It may also help prevent galactose and maltose interference in blood samples. By giving early warning, this machine may help reduce the incidence of diabetic ketoacidosis. With the reminder alarm function, this device can help you set an alarm as a reminder for taking the measurements.

B07RZ14Q86

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Buy the best body massagers, scalp massagers and more at 75% off

7. BeatO CURV Sugar Test Machine

BeatO CURV Sugar Test Machine is specially designed to help you monitor, manage and control your sugar levels. By offering blood glucose readings, this device can help to keep you informed. This package comes with 50 glucometer strips, offering users a comprehensive supply for continuous blood glucose monitoring. By ensuring pain-free testing, this device may help minimise pain, and discomfort and offer painless skin puncture for a comfortable blood glucose testing experience. The brand claims that this machine is ISO certified.

B08CL2Q2KW

Also Read: Uncontrolled diabetes: 8 warning signs your blood sugar is out of control

8. Control D Test Strips

Control D Test Strips claims to work only with Control D Glucometer. It comes with 50 strips for easy testing at home. The brand requests to keep the vial bottle cap closed to avoid strip contamination. Without using any coding, this machine can offer easy and accurate readings.

B073TTW28C

9. Control D Glucometer with 25 Strips

Control D Glucometer with 25 Strips comes with a glucometer, lancing device, lancets and 25 strips. This diabetes management kit is packed in a crafted box, which can easily fit inside the pocket of the patient. By using advanced amperometric biosensors, this machine may measure accurate blood glucose using a low volume of blood in 5 seconds.

B08KSBTK9J

10. On Call Plus Glucometer

On Call Plus Glucometer comes in proper packaging, which may ensure you get the best usage for a longer period. Made from premium quality material, this kit includes a blood glucose monitor, control solution 1, 10 sterile lancets, a lancing device, a clear cap, a carrying case, a user manual, a warranty card and a quick reference guide. This device may help with early detection of hypoglycaemia, monitor blood sugar at home and post-surgery sugar monitoring.

B089QMZ5SV

Also Read: Diabetes: What is best time to check blood sugar?

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale – FAQs

What discounts can I expect on glucometers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024?

During the Amazon Sale, you can expect up to 70% off on select glucometer kits in India. Top brands like Accu-Chek, OneTouch and more are participating in the Great Indian Festival Sale, allowing you to save big.

Will I get free shipping on glucometer purchases during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale?

Yes, many glucometer products are eligible for free shipping, especially for Prime members. Non-Prime members can get free shipping on orders above Rs 499.

Can I exchange or return products bought during the sale?

Yes, you can return or exchange products bought during the sale. But it depends on the standard policy of Amazon India. So, make sure to check the conditions and ensure the product is in original packaging with all accessories.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)