Diwali special deals: Save big on air purifiers! Top brands at up to 75% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Diwali brings the joy of celebrations, togetherness and of course, the much-anticipated cleaning rituals. Amid all the chaos, we often overlook the air quality we breathe. This Diwali, bring a brand-new air purifier into your home to breathe clean. This home appliance can help you keep your personal space free from air pollution. With all the fireworks, cooking and dust from the cleaning, indoor air quality can take a hit. Using an air purifier may help to remove allergens, dust and pollutants, which makes them a perfect companion for the festive season. Whether you are planning for a grand feast or simply planning to enjoy a quiet evening, breathing clean air can contribute to your overall well-being by enhancing your festive experience. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can snag the best air purifiers at a discount of up to 75% off from top brands. This is the perfect opportunity to invest in your health. So, don’t let this chance pass you by! Shop now and ensure that you breathe clean and fresh air this Diwali.

Diwali special deals on air purifier

During the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon India, you can grab exciting deals and discounts on the best air purifier brands in India. Check out the top picks now:

1. Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1

This Diwali, enjoy fresh indoor air with the Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1. It can automatically sense, capture and trap pollutants for cleaner air. With the activated carbon filters, this air purifier can remove gases. It uses air multiplier technology and 350-degree oscillation to project air around the whole room. This air purifier is equipped with auto mode, smart technology and Cloudnine.

2. Coway AirMega 300S Professional Air Purifier for Home

Coway AirMega 300S Professional Air Purifier for Home comes with a special anti-virus green true HEPA filter. Available at 59 per cent off during the Amazon Sale, this air purifier can remove 99.97% of airborne pollutants and 99.99% of viruses and allergens. The HEPA filter of this purifier is best-in-class protection and has a long filter life. With the largest area coverage of 1256 square feet, this air purifier can trap 99.99 per cent of allergens, bacteria, viruses, bad odours, cigarette smoke and more. The brand claims that this air purifier comes with the longest warranty of 7 years.

3. Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier

Available at 33 per cent off during the Diwali Special Deals, the Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier can automatically sense and display 4 different pollutants in real-time. This air purifier may also display overall AQI and 24-hour AQI graphs on screen. It is fully sealed to HEPA 13 standard. By using air multiplier technology and customisable 350-degree oscillation, this air purifier is proper for whole-room purification. This air purifier can be connected to Wi-Fi, which may help to control the machine remotely, help you see real-time reports and create schedules around your day. This air purifier can help you with voice control using Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant for easy operation. The brand claims that this product is certified asthma and allergy-friendly by AAFA and comes with a 2 2-year warranty.

4. Philips Smart Air Purifier

Philips Air Purifier has a large coverage of up to 380 square feet. This air purifier can capture 99.97 per cent of particles in just 10 minutes. This air purifier may protect your home from pollen, dust, pet dander, smog, gases and viruses. This Philips Smart Air Purifier uses a NanoProtect HEPA filter, which may clean up to 2 times more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration. Offering 360-degree air suction may ensure that no pollutant is left behind. With the sleep mode, this purifier runs at only 15 dB.

5. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier

Eureka Forbes Air Purifier features 360-degree air intake technology, which may help to capture bacteria, dust, allergens and odours from all directions. With its best-in-class advanced 3-stage purification system, this purifier may help to remove 99.97% of dust. It also has an integrated filter, which may help to remove ultra-fine particles like pollen, mould, microbes, carbon and more. Ideal for living rooms up to 200 square feet, this air purifier features adjustable fan speed, timer settings and silent operation with noise level.

6. Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home

Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home has a large coverage of up to 380 square feet and may purify a standard room in just 12 minutes with a CADR. This air purifier may capture 99.97 per cent of particles to protect from pollen, dust, pet dander, smog and viruses. The Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter may help to clean up to 2 times more air than traditional HEPA h13 filtration. The brand claims that this air purifier has a 2-year brand warranty.

7. Coway Airmega Aim Professional Air Purifier for Home

Coway Airmega Aim Professional Air Purifier for Home uses an electric power source. It uses HEPA filters to remove pollen, dust, bacteria, viruses and more. It may help to fight smog and pollution. By using 3-stage purification, this air purifier features an air quality indicator and auto mode, auto oscillates up to 80 degrees, multi-angle vertical tilts up to 90 degrees and dynamic 360-degree air purification technology.

8. Xiaomi 4 Smart Air Purifier Negative Air Ioniser

Xiaomi 4 Smart Air Purifier Negative Air Ioniser may help to purify a standard room in 7 minutes and cover up to 516 square feet. Ideal for large spaces like living rooms and bedrooms, this air purifier is certified and guarantees high-quality filtration and allergen control. It features triple-layer filtration and 360-degree air intake. With its negative ion air freshening, this air purifier may maintain a fresher indoor air quality.

9. FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom

FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedrooms use an H13 HEPA filter, which may help to maintain a clean and peaceful environment. This air purifier uses dual-channel technology and a 360-degree air outlet, which may refresh air 5 times per hour in rooms. It may also allow you to sleep soundly each night and is designed to serve both as an air purifier and a night light.

10. LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home may capture fine dust, pollen, pet dander and more for cleaner and fresher air. With its pre-filter technology, this air purifier may capture fur. The high-efficiency activated carbon filter may effectively address strong smells like pet odours. So, breathe pure air and cover a carpet area of 1,095 square feet.

How to choose the best home air purifier?

1. Before buying the best air purifier, understand your needs. Identify your primary reason as this will help you narrow down your options.

2. Get a better understanding of the type of filters. The most common types of filters include HEPA filters, which may capture 99.99% of particles, activated carbon filters, which may remove odours and VOCs and pre-filters, which can trap larger particles.

3. When choosing the best room air purifier during the Diwali Special Deals, consider the specific room sizes. Check the manufacturer’s specifications to ensure the unit you choose can effectively clean the air in your intended space/

4. Check the Clean Air Delivery Rate. It indicates how quickly an air purifier can clean the air in a given room.

5. Consider the noise levels of the air purifier when buying it during the Diwali Special Deals. So, make sure to check the decibel ratings and opt for models that have a “sleep mode”.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 – FAQs

1. What types of air purifiers are available during the Amazon Sale 2024?

During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024, you can find a wide range of air purifiers, including HEPA, activated carbon and UV light models from top brands.

2. How do I know which air purifier is best for my room size?

Each air purifier comes with specifications indicating its coverage area in square feet. Make sure to choose a model that matches or exceeds the size of the room. So, apy close attention to the Diwali Special Deals and buy the best one.

3. Are there any special discounts or offers on air purifiers during the Amazon Offers 2024?

Yes, during the Diwali Special Deals at Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can find a significant discount of up to 75% off on air purifiers.

