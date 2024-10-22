Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale: Shop water purifiers at up to 85% off from top brands

Discover the best water purifiers at a significant discount of up to 85% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Access to clean water is essential as it can help to keep us protected from harmful contaminants, bacteria and pollutants. Using water purifiers can be effective as they can reduce the risk of waterborne diseases. So, investing in a water purifier can ensure that you remain protected from health hazards. Besides providing safe drinking water, purifiers can also enhance the taste and odour of water, which makes it more enjoyable for daily consumption. By using various technologies like reverse osmosis, UV filtration and activated carbon, water purifiers can meet diverse needs and preferences. This Diwali, consider investing in health. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering an incredible opportunity to upgrade your water purification system with discounts of up to 85%! This is the perfect time to choose from a wide range of top-rated purifiers that suit your needs and budget. So, check out this list of the best water purifiers in India and save big with the ongoing Great Indian Festival Sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival – Best water purifier brands

The Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon India offers exclusive deals and discounts on various water purifier brands. So, explore the top picks to enjoy big savings during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024:

1. Aquaguard Aura 2X Life

Aquaguard Aura 2X Life uses new-age advanced filters that can last for 2 years. This water purifier comes with dual-layer filter technology that increases the surface area of the RO membrane and improves water recovery. By using water-saving RO technology, this purifier may help to save 50 per cent of water. It may also infuse the right amount of copper from the first drop. Available at a 52 per cent discount during the Amazon Sale 2024, this purifier comes with clean-free technology, a taste adjuster and 8 stages of purification.

B0D21VSH55

Also Read: Diwali special deals: Save big on air purifiers! Top brands at up to 75% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

2. Kent Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier ensures safe and healthy drinking water with its advanced purification system combining RO, UV, UF, and TDS control. Certified by ISI and NSF, it effectively removes impurities while retaining essential minerals, thanks to its alkaline feature. The purifier has an 8L storage tank and offers a purification capacity of 20 litres per hour. It also includes a UV LED in the tank for added safety. Enjoy four years of free service, making it a reliable choice for clean water in your home. Available in a sleek white design.

B09F2FW4ZK

3. Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank

The Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier features a comprehensive 9-stage purification process combining RO, UV, and Active Copper technology. Designed for efficiency, it provides up to 60% water savings, making it eco-friendly and cost-effective. The taste adjuster ensures optimal flavour, catering to various water sources including tanker, borewell, and municipal water. The stainless steel tank enhances durability and hygiene. This purifier is engineered to deliver safe, clean drinking water while preserving essential minerals. Its robust design and advanced filtration make it a reliable choice for households.

B09YXKRP17

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab up to 80% off on body massagers, neck massagers and more

4. Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-stage Water Purifier

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver Water Purifier features a 9-stage purification system utilising RO, UV, UF, and Mineral Cartridge (MC) technology. Designed for efficiency, it offers up to 60% water savings, making it both economical and environmentally friendly. The taste adjuster ensures the best flavour, accommodating various water sources including borewells, tanker, and municipal water. As one of India’s top water purifiers, it effectively removes contaminants while retaining essential minerals for safe drinking. Its advanced filtration system provides reliable performance, making it suitable for households seeking clean, purified water.

B0CW5YZ6VV

5. Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage RO Water Purifier

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT Water Purifier comes with a 10-stage purification process combining RO, UV, UF, and Active Copper technology. It is specially designed to save up to 60% water, which makes it efficient and economical. The taste adjuster of this purifier can enhance flavour, ensuring optimal quality from all water sources. This model comes with a complimentary alkaline water bottle, promoting healthy hydration. Its advanced filtration system effectively removes impurities while retaining essential minerals for safe drinking. Suitable for a variety of water sources, the Aquaguard Marvel NXT is a reliable choice for households seeking comprehensive water purification.

B0DFCTHNBD

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Save up to 70% off on the best glucometer kits in India

6. Kent Grand RO Water Purifier

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier combines advanced purification technologies including RO, UV LED, UF, and TDS control to deliver safe drinking water. It is ISI-marked for quality assurance and features an 8L storage tank with a purification flow rate of 20 litres per hour. The purifier also offers four years of free service, ensuring reliable maintenance. Additionally, customers can avail an extra ₹1000 off on exchange. With its sleek white design, the KENT Grand is a practical choice for households seeking efficient and dependable water purification.

B09CGQ6FCK

7. Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier

The Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier features a 10-stage purification process combining RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline technologies. It requires no service for the first two years, ensuring hassle-free operation. With an 8L capacity, it provides ample storage for clean drinking water. This 4-in-1 health booster enhances water quality by retaining essential minerals while removing impurities. The purifier is designed for efficiency and reliability, making it suitable for various household needs. Backed by a 2-year warranty, the Native M1 is a dependable choice for families seeking a long-lasting water purification solution.

B0D79G62J3

8. Havells AQUAS Water Purifier

The Havells AQUAS Water Purifier features a 5-stage purification system combining RO and UF technologies, along with Copper, Zinc, and essential minerals for enhanced water quality. With a 7L storage tank, it is designed to meet the needs of households relying on borewells, tankers, or municipal water sources. The purifier effectively removes impurities while retaining vital nutrients, ensuring safe drinking water. Its compact design and efficient filtration make it a reliable choice for clean water. The Havells AQUAS is a practical solution for families seeking effective water purification without compromise.

B0B4981KGD

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Enjoy up to 70% off on dumbbells, kettlebells and more from top brands

9. The Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier

The Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier offers an 8-stage advanced purification process, combining RO, UV, and UF technologies with a mineraliser for enhanced water quality. It features in-tank UV sterilisation to ensure safe drinking water. With a storage capacity of 7 litres, this purifier is designed to meet your daily hydration needs. The sleek black design fits well in any kitchen setting. This purifier ensures clean, healthy water with the added benefits of copper. Suitable for various water sources, it effectively removes impurities and contaminants.

B0CY5N42JG

10. The HUL Pureit Eco Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF water purifier offers a wall-mounted or countertop option in a sleek black design. With a 10-litre storage capacity, it features advanced purification technology, including RO, UV, and MF, to ensure safe drinking water. This purifier is designed to save up to 60% water compared to traditional purifiers, making it eco-friendly. Its mineral addition process enhances the taste and quality of water. Ideal for various water sources, it effectively removes contaminants and impurities, ensuring you have access to clean, safe water for your family. Easy to install and maintain.

B08BJN4MP3

Amazon Great Indian Festival – FAQs

What are the key features to look for in a water purifier?

When buying a water purifier during the Amazon Sale 2024, look for purification technologies, storage capacity, filter lifespan, energy efficiency, and ease of installation.

Are there any discounts or offers available for water purifiers during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024?

Yes, many brands offer discounts, bundle deals, and additional savings during the sale. Check the “Great Indian Festival” section for the latest offers.

How do I know if a water purifier is suitable for my water source?

Check product specifications for compatibility with your water source and look for models with multi-stage purification to address specific contaminants.

What is the warranty and after-sales service for water purifiers purchased from Amazon?

Most brands provide a warranty period ranging from 1 to 2 years. Ensure to check the product listing for warranty details and the manufacturer’s customer support information for after-sales service.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)