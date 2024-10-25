Amazon Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers: Get air fryers at special prices with 70% off

Amazon Diwali Sale offers exclusive discounts on air fryers. Grab the best deals to enjoy healthy cooking during the festive season.

The aroma of ghee, ladoos and delicious dishes often make us get lost in the nostalgia of festive celebrations during childhood. With age and lifestyle changes, most of us avoid eating oily foods. But what if you could relive those days and munch on festive dishes without the guilt? It may be possible due to an air fryer, a small kitchen appliance that can help you make oily food a little healthier. It offers a convenient way to prepare crispy and tasty foods. By using a hot air circulation method, air fryers use less oil than traditional frying methods. If you have been thinking about adding an air fryer to your kitchen, there is no better time than now! During the last few days of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can grab these devices at a discounted price. The Amazon Diwali Sale offers you the most exciting chance to prepare festive meals with ease along with saving money. So, don’t miss out on this opportunity and enjoy healthier meals without compromising on taste.

Amazon Diwali Sale – 10 best air fryers in India

Explore the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon India and grab the best deals on air fryers:

1. Philips Digital Air Fryer

The PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 offers efficient cooking with its 1400W power and 4.1-litre capacity. Available at a discount of 33% during the Amazon Sale 2024, this air fryer in India offers seven pre-set menus for quick meal preparation. The innovative Rapid Air Technology ensures even cooking while using up to 90% less fat compared to traditional frying methods. Its sleek black design makes it a stylish addition to any kitchen.

2. Havells Prolife Stellar Chef Air Fryer

The Havells Prolife Stellar Chef Air Fryer features a spacious 5.5-litre capacity and a convenient see-through window for easy monitoring of cooking progress. Designed for efficient cooking, it uses hot air circulation to fry food with minimal oil and make healthier air fryer recipes. The user-friendly control panel allows for precise temperature and time adjustments, ensuring optimal results for various dishes. This air fryer is suitable for families and meal prepping, providing versatility in cooking options.

3. Lifelong Air Fryer

Available at a discount of 72% off during the Amazon Diwali Sale, the Lifelong Air Fryer (LLHFD429) offers a 4-litre capacity and 1200W power for efficient cooking. Specially designed for home use, it features 360° hot air circulation technology for even heating, allowing you to fry, roast, bake, and grill with up to 90% less oil. The adjustable rotating knob enables easy customization of cooking times, ranging from 1 to 60 minutes. Its precision timer ensures optimal cooking for a variety of dishes. The brand claims that this air fryer comes with a 1-year warranty.

4. AGARO Regency Air Fryer for Home

The AGARO Regency Air Fryer is a versatile family rotisserie oven with a 12-litre capacity and 1800W power. It features a temperature range of 80°C to 220°C and a timer adjustable from 1 to 90 minutes. Equipped with 9 preset recipes and 3 assist cooking functions, it offers 360 degree heat circulation for even cooking. The user-friendly digital display includes a transparent cooking window and touch control panel. It prioritizes safety with overheating protection and automatic shut-off. The air fryer comes with multiple accessories and a 2-year warranty.

5. INALSA Air Fryer

The INALSA Aero Smart N Steam is available at 53% off during the Amazon Sale. This cooking appliance comes with a 15-litre capacity, combining air frying, baking, toasting, roasting, steaming, and more. It features 11 functions, including air frying, broiling, dehydrating, and fermenting, allowing for diverse cooking options. The large water tank (1.35 litres) supports extended steaming programs. This appliance prioritises health by using minimal oil and preserving nutrients through steam cooking. With 10 preset cooking menus, it simplifies meal preparation. It also includes a see-through window, orange control knobs, and a self-cleaning function, making maintenance easy.

6. Philips Digital XI 2000 Watts Air Fryer

The Philips Digital XL Airfryer HD9280/90 features 2000 watts of power and a 6.2-liter capacity. By utilising patented Rapid Air Technology, it cooks food with 90% less oil while delivering the crunch of traditional frying. This air fryer allows remote operation via the NutriU app, which offers over 200 recipes, including options from celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar. The one-touch digital panel includes 7 preset cooking functions and a Keep Warm feature.

7. INALSA Air Fryer for Home

The INALSA Air Fryer offers a 6.5-litre capacity and 1600W power, which makes it ideal for family meals. With 4-in-1 functionality, it allows baking, grilling, air frying, and roasting. The fully digital control features an LED display with 8 preset programs for cooking a variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, and desserts. Its quick heat circulation ensures fast cooking, with temperature settings up to 200°C and a timer of up to 60 minutes. The cool-touch handle of this fryer can enhance safety. The brand also claims that this product comes with a 2-year warranty.

8. Instant Pot Air Fryer

The Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer is specially designed to offer 6-in-1 functionality, including air frying, roasting, broiling, bake, reheating, and dehydrating. It features 360° EvenCrisp technology, delivering crispy results with 95% less oil. The large 5.7-litre cooking basket accommodates recipes for the whole family. Its one-touch digital panel simplifies operation with adjustable cooking time and temperature settings.

9. COSORI 4.7 Litre Air Fryer

The COSORI 4.7 Litre Air Fryer (CAF-L501) offers 1500W of power for fast cooking. It features rapid heat circulation technology that can maximise efficiency and reduce energy consumption by up to 55%. With a maximum temperature of 230°C, it delivers quicker cooking times. The digital touch panel includes 9 preset menus for easy selection, along with a 30-recipe cookbook to inspire meal ideas. This versatile appliance can grill, broil, roast, toast, bake, reheat, and defrost, making it suitable for a variety of dishes.

10. Philips Air Fryer NA352/00

The PHILIPS Air Fryer NA352/00 features a 9-litre capacity with dual baskets (6L and 3L) for versatile cooking. It utilises Rapid Air Technology to cook meals with 90% less oil. The intuitive touch control panel offers 8 preset menus and facilitates easy operation. It features the TIME function, which allows for synchronised cooking of different ingredients, while the COPY function enables simultaneous settings for both baskets.

Amazon Diwali Sale – FAQs

What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the annual shopping event. The sale started on September 27, 2024, and will run until October 29, 2024.

What air fryer deals can I expect during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

During the Amazon Diwali Sale Offers, you can find significant discounts on a variety of air fryers, including popular brands and models. Look for offers that include bundle deals, cashback, and exclusive discounts.

Are there any specific features to look for in an air fryer during the festival sales?

When shopping for an air fryer, consider features such as capacity, cooking presets, temperature range, and ease of cleaning. Models with additional functions like baking, grilling, or dual baskets may offer better versatility.

How can I ensure I get the best air fryer deal on Amazon during the festival?

To secure the best deals, add your desired air fryer to your wishlist, track your price history and compare multiple sellers. Additionally, check for early access deals for Prime members and keep an eye on flash sales throughout the event.

