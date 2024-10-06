Mental Health

World Mental Health Day: How much do you really know about mental health?

Updated on:6 October 2024, 05:40pm IST

You might know the importance of taking care of mental health but how well do you know what it is? Take this quiz and answer these 10 questions to test your knowledge.

How often do you check in on your mental health? We all know the importance of physical health—eating well and staying active—but mental health often gets sidelined. Mental health refers to our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and handle stress. When neglected, it can lead to issues such as anxiety, depression, or burnout, impacting every aspect of life. Yet, despite its importance, many people remain silent about their struggles due to the stigma. This lack of awareness means fewer people seek help when they need it most. So, how well do you know mental health? Take this quiz and find out!

What is the term for a mental health professional who diagnoses and treats mental disorders?

Which of the following is a potential sign of depression?

What is a common side effect of many antidepressant medications?

What does CBT stand for in mental health treatment?

Which of the following can be a symptom of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)?

Which mental health condition is characterised by extreme mood swings?

Which of these can be a risk factor for developing mental health disorders?

What is a common misconception about mental illness?

What role does exercise play in mental health?

Which age group is most at risk for developing mental health disorders?

