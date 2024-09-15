Health quiz: How well do you know about basics of health?

Updated on:6 October 2024, 10:29am IST

You must come across those eye-catching reels on lifestyle while scrolling down your Instagram and thinking of adapting those habits. A healthy lifestyle encompasses balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, adequate sleep and mental well-being. Eating nutrient-dense foods, exercising regularly and more such habits can help enhance your overall health. From managing cardiovascular health to nurturing relationships, a healthy and active lifestyle is essential for leading an enjoyable and fulfilling life. While you may be abiding by the rules of drinking 8 litres of water daily or consuming enough protein for a healthy lifestyle, how well do you know about the basics of health? Take this Health Shots quiz to test your IQ about a healthy lifestyle.