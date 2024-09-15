Self Care

Health quiz: How well do you know about basics of health?

Updated on:6 October 2024, 10:29am IST

How much water and protein do you need in a day? Take this health quiz to know how well do you know about health basics!

Take this quiz to test your IQ about healthy lifestyle. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock.

You must come across those eye-catching reels on lifestyle while scrolling down your Instagram and thinking of adapting those habits. A healthy lifestyle encompasses balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, adequate sleep and mental well-being. Eating nutrient-dense foods, exercising regularly and more such habits can help enhance your overall health. From managing cardiovascular health to nurturing relationships, a healthy and active lifestyle is essential for leading an enjoyable and fulfilling life. While you may be abiding by the rules of drinking 8 litres of water daily or consuming enough protein for a healthy lifestyle, how well do you know about the basics of health? Take this Health Shots quiz to test your IQ about a healthy lifestyle.

What is the recommended number of sleep hours for adults?

How much water should an average adult drink daily?

Which type of exercise is best for cardiovascular health?

How often should adults engage in moderate exercise per week?

Which nutrient is essential for muscle repair and growth?

What is better: small, frequent meals or large, infrequent meals for sustained energy?

What is an ideal range for blood pressure in adults?

What is the recommended amount of added sugar intake per day for adults?

Which is more important for overall health: calorie intake or nutrient quality?

Should you stretch before or after exercising?

