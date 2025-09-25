World Lung Day: Pulmonologist says myths and stigma around asthma can be dangerous

EXPERT SPEAK

On World Lung Day 2025, a doctor underlines why awareness is the best way forward for prevention of health issues such as asthma.

The advent of modern search engines, social networks, and widespread Internet access through smartphones, tablets, and laptops has fundamentally transformed how we source, access, and share information. With answers to countless questions now at our fingertips, nearly 4.5% of these queries were health related (according to a 2002 study). This unprecedented accessibility offers the potential for patients to enhance their knowledge, build confidence, and become more involved in their health decisions. However, this vast digital landscape also presents a significant challenge: the pervasive spread of misinformation, especially around health issues such as asthma.

The rapid dissemination of news, public health guidance, infographics, research, opinions, rumors, and myths exposes the public to both beneficial health information and outright falsehoods. This environment can give rise to phenomena like cyberchondria, where repeated internet searches cause excessive health worries, and IDIOT (Internet Derived Information Obstructing Treatment) syndrome, where patients cease prescribed treatments based on unreliable online information. In fact, a survey by The Healthy Indian Project found that three out of five Indians struggle to identify credible health information online.

The prevalence of online health information

Commemorated annually on September 25, World Lung Day serves as a reminder that while online resources can be an invaluable tool to enhance patients’ knowledge, confidence, and involvement in health decisions, medical advice on the internet can be tricky. If not provided by a licensed healthcare professional, it risks being vague, nonspecific, or complete fiction—contributing to potential misdiagnosis, undertreatment, or even encouraging self-diagnosis and self-medication. The imperative remains to guide individuals towards reliable, expert-validated sources for their health information, especially for conditions like asthma. By empowering people to separate fact from fiction, we can help them protect their respiratory health—truly reflecting this year’s World Lung Day theme, “Healthy Lungs, Healthy Life.”

Asthma and the risks of misinformation

Asthma is particularly vulnerable to the negative consequences of an ‘infodemic’. Myths and stigma shroud the disease, with many patients avoiding the term “asthma” and using alternatives like “swas,” “dama,” or “cold and cough”. In fact, the Global Asthma Network (GAN) study found that nearly 70 percent of individuals with severe asthma symptoms aren’t clinically diagnosed as having asthma. Furthermore, despite clinical guidelines advocating for inhaled respiratory medicines and their proven efficacy, misconceptions persist in India. Many associate “steroids” and “inhalers” with negative outcomes, fearing addiction and believing they should be reserved for severe cases.

Moreover, the plethora of remedies, alternative treatments, and incorrect advice regarding medication use can be dangerous. Following inaccurate information can worsen symptoms, lead to adverse effects from incorrect medication use, and delay treatment for serious complications.

To overcome these barriers and ensure optimal care for individuals with asthma, it is essential to promote accurate information through proper evaluation of internet health sources and encourage open communications with licensed medical experts.

To commemorate World Lung Day, it is vital to dispel these misconceptions and encourage accurate information about asthma management.

How to find reliable information?