World Hepatitis Day 2025: Gastroenterologist shares tips for hepatitis management and treatment

World Hepatitis Day 2025: What are the treatment options for hepatitis, including antiviral medications and lifestyle modifications?

Hepatitis, the inflammation of the liver, remains a significant public health concern worldwide. Affecting millions, this condition can arise from several causes, primarily viral infections (Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E) and non-infectious factors such as alcohol use, drug consumption, and autoimmune disorders. Hepatitis treatment varies depending on the type and cause of the condition. Chronic infections from Hepatitis B (HBV) and C (HCV) pose the most significant risks, potentially leading to serious complications like cirrhosis, liver failure, or even liver cancer if not managed appropriately. However, with advancements in medicine and enhanced public awareness, hepatitis has transitioned from a silent threat to a manageable condition. On World Hepatitis Day 2025, a gastroenterologist helps us understand how to manage hepatitis and its treatment.

What is Hepatitis?

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can occur due to various causes, including viral infections, excessive alcohol consumption, certain medications, and autoimmune diseases. The condition can affect the liver’s ability to function correctly. It may lead to symptoms such as fatigue, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), abdominal pain, and loss of appetite. There are several types of viral hepatitis, including hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E.

Hepatitis treatment: Medication to transplant

Hepatitis treatment depends on the type of hepatitis a person is diagnosed with, and its severity. For chronic Hepatitis B and C, antiviral medications form the cornerstone of effective management. Not every case of chronic Hepatitis B necessitates immediate treatment. Decisions hinge on the level of the virus (HBV DNA), liver enzyme levels (ALT), and findings from a liver biopsy or fibroscan.

The first-line treatment for Hepatitis B would include Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (TDF) and Entecavir, medications that help suppress viral replication and minimise liver damage. “They are generally taken daily and might be required for a lifetime in chronic cases, unless the virus is adequately controlled. There’s no active liver inflammation,” explains Dr Singh.

For Hepatitis C (HCV), these drugs, when taken orally for 8 to 12 weeks, boast cure rates above 95%. “Unlike Hepatitis B, curing Hepatitis C is achievable with these hepatitis treatment options, providing a renewed hope for patients,” Dr Singh adds.

The landscape for Hepatitis C treatment has changed dramatically with the introduction of Direct-Acting Antivirals (DAAs), which include medications such as Sofosbuvir, Ledipasvir, Velpatasvir, and Glecaprevir-Pibrentasvir.

What is the best way to manage hepatitis?

While medications are crucial in hepatitis treatment, lifestyle choices also play a significant role in maintaining liver health and supporting recovery.

1. Avoid alcohol and hepatotoxic drugs

Alcohol: It severely exacerbates liver damage and should be strictly avoided by all individuals with hepatitis.

Painkillers and supplements: Caution is advised when using over-the-counter pain medications, such as paracetamol, especially in high doses, and certain herbal supplements, which should not be taken without consulting a healthcare professional.

2. Eat a healthy diet

Adopting a liver-friendly diet is essential for those undergoing hepatitis treatment. Here’s what to focus on:

Fruits and vegetables: An abundant intake is crucial.

Whole grains: Incorporate these for fibre.

Lean proteins : Options like fish and legumes are beneficial.

Healthy fats: Omega-3 fatty acids are recommended.

Hydration: Drink plenty of water while minimising processed foods, sugary drinks, and excess salt to prevent further liver strain.

3. Maintain a healthy weight and exercise

Obesity and liver health: Being overweight can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), complicating hepatitis.

Physical activity: Engaging in moderate aerobic activity for at least 30 minutes daily can enhance liver function and improve insulin sensitivity, and boost mood.

4. Regular monitoring and medical follow-up

Chronic hepatitis requires consistent and thorough medical oversight:

Lifelong monitoring: Regular assessments of liver function, viral load, and fibrosis progression are crucial for managing chronic hepatitis.

Complications screening: High-risk individuals should undergo screening for liver cancer with semi-annual ultrasound and AFP (alpha-fetoprotein) tests. Patients with advanced liver disease must also be screened for conditions such as oesophageal varices and bone health issues.

5. Vaccination and preventive measures

Preventive measures are paramount in battling hepatitis:

Vaccines: Vaccinations are available for Hepatitis A and B. All individuals without infection, especially those with existing liver disease, should prioritise vaccination.

Safe practices: To reduce transmission, avoid sharing needles, razors, or toothbrushes, and practice safe sex. Medical professionals should observe stringent hygiene protocols.

6. Mental health and support systems

Living with a chronic illness, such as hepatitis treatment, can weigh heavily on emotional well-being. Patients should seek support from family, engage in counselling, or join hepatitis support groups. These resources can enhance adherence to treatment plans and improve overall outlook.