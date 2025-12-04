How to stay hydrated in winter: 5 hacks to avoid dehydration

Stay hydrated this winter with five simple tips, from warm lemon water to herbal teas, to boost your water intake and enhance overall health.

Come winter, we tend to reduce our consumption of water. A sense of thirst can weaken as temperatures drop, but we still need to stay hydrated. The dry winter air can lead to increased fluid loss, which can make our skin dull, our energy low, and our digestion slow. Drinking enough water helps our metabolism, boosts our immune system, and supports our overall health in winter. Here are easy ways to drink more water during the winter.

How to drink more water in winter?

Check out five simple, fun ways to drink more water this winter without giving up the warmth and comfort we enjoy.

Warm lemon water

Drinking a glass of cold water on a winter morning seems unappealing. Instead, start your day with a warm cup of lemon water. “This easy habit wakes you up gently and gives you a hydration boost right at the beginning of your day”, Nutritionist Pooja Kedia tells Health Shots. Lemon water is hydrating, offers many benefits, supports digestion, provides vitamin C, and can boost your mood. The warmth soothes your throat, especially if you wake up with discomfort.

This drink is easy to make: “Boil water, squeeze in half a lemon, and add a teaspoon of honey if you want it sweet. This simple drink can help you start your hydration journey with the first 500 ml of water without any fuss”, shares the nutritionist.

2. Tea time

In winter, tea is not just a drink; it becomes a comforting ritual. Instead of having more cups of caffeinated masala chai, try herbal teas to help you stay hydrated. “Keep peppermint, chamomile, and tulsi-ginger blends on hand; each cup gives you about 200 ml of hydration. These teas are not only tasty; they also have health benefits,” says the expert. For example, chamomile helps you sleep, and ginger can boost your immune system during flu season. The steam from a hot cup of tea can hydrate your skin, acting like a mini facial.

Here’s a helpful tip: “Limit your caffeine intake, especially in the late afternoon. Choose non-caffeinated herbal teas to stay hydrated without caffeine’s side effects”, says the expert.

3. Soups and seasonal fruits

Winter is a great time to enjoy seasonal fruits and vegetables that help you stay hydrated. Fruits like mosambi and oranges, along with red carrots, are tasty and juicy. Eating these fruits as snacks can help increase your water intake while also satisfying your cravings. “I keep peeled mosambi segments on my desk; they are a refreshing treat that tastes like candy and is full of water”, says Kedia.

Hydration goes beyond just eating fruits; a warm bowl of soup is perfect for winter. “Tomato soup, mixed vegetable soup, or traditional dal shorba not only warms you up but also helps you stay hydrated”, says the expert. Adding a light soup to your dinner can increase your fluid intake without making you feel like you’re forcing yourself to drink water.

4. Electrolytes

Staying hydrated means more than just drinking water. We also need electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and chloride, to maintain fluid balance. This is especially important during the colder months when we might forget to stay hydrated.

Think about adding electrolyte powders or tablets to your daily routine. They are easy to use and dissolve quickly, making them pleasant to drink. “Replacing lost electrolytes can help you stay energised and focused during busy winter days”, says the expert. A simple glass of water mixed with electrolytes not only satisfies your thirst but also boosts your overall well-being.

5. Set “drink now” alarms

Whether it’s holiday planning, work demands, or simply enjoying leisurely weekends, it’s easy to forget to hydrate. This is where technology can be a friendly ally. Setting reminders on your phone can serve as a gentle nudge to keep hydration on your radar.

“I call my reminders funny names like ‘Water, woman!’ and ‘Your lips are dry, hello?’ These reminders make me laugh and help me remember to drink water,” says Kedia. Even if you miss one alert, having several reminders keeps you on track. Try setting alarms at regular times during the day; you’ll be surprised how quickly you can reach your hydration goals.