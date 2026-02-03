10 reasons you are tired, but still cannot sleep at night – and how to fix it

Feeling exhausted but wide awake is more common than you think. From stress hormones to screen time, an expert explains why it happens and how to reset your sleep naturally.

You finally get into bed after a long, tiring day, hoping to fall asleep instantly, but your mind refuses to switch off. Sound familiar? Feeling tired but not able to sleep is a surprisingly common problem among people. Long work hours, stress, late-night scrolling, irregular meals, and even well-meaning habits like afternoon naps can quietly disrupt your body’s natural sleep rhythm.

According to internal medicine specialist Dr Manjusha Agarwal, many people feel exhausted physically, but their brain stays alert due to hormonal and lifestyle triggers. A study published in the Journal of Sleep Research suggests that poor sleep quality not only affects mood and focus but also long-term metabolic and heart health. Understanding why sleep slips away even when you are tired is the first step toward fixing it.

Why do you feel tired but cannot sleep at night

1. Disrupted circadian rhythm

Your body runs on an internal clock that controls sleep and wake cycles. Irregular work hours, late nights, or frequent schedule changes confuse this rhythm, making it hard to fall asleep even when you are exhausted.

Also read: 7 exercises to beat insomnia and get better sleep

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Afternoon or long naps

A quick nap may feel refreshing, but long or late naps reduce your natural sleep drive. A study in Nature and Science of Sleep shows that naps longer than 30 minutes can delay nighttime sleep.

3. Caffeine staying in your system

Caffeine can linger for up to six hours or more. “It blocks adenosine, the chemical that signals sleepiness,” explains Dr Agarwal, which is why even afternoon coffee can affect bedtime.

4. Stress and high cortisol levels

Stress raises cortisol, a hormone that keeps your brain alert. Research in the Journal of Sleep Research links high evening cortisol to difficulty falling asleep despite physical fatigue.

5. Excess screen time before bed

Phones and laptops emit blue light that suppresses melatonin. “This tricks the brain into thinking it is still daytime,” says Dr Agarwal, delaying sleep onset.

6. Mental health concerns

Anxiety and depression often cause racing or negative thoughts at night. Reviews in the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine show sleep disruption affects nearly 90 percent of people with depression.

7. Jet lag or travel fatigue

Crossing time zones throws off your internal clock, leaving you tired at odd hours. It may take days for your body to adjust fully.

8. Insomnia

Insomnia creates a cycle of sleep anxiety, and worrying about sleep makes sleep even harder. Professional guidance is often needed to break this loop.

9. Sleep disorders

Conditions like obstructive sleep apnea or restless legs syndrome interrupt sleep quality, causing daytime fatigue even after ‘enough’ hours in bed.

10. Certain medications

Some antidepressants, steroids, and heart medications can make you feel alert at night. A BMJ Open study links hormonal medications to altered sleep patterns.

Habits that help you fall asleep faster

Practice slow, deep breathing to calm your nervous system and quiet racing thoughts.

If you cannot sleep after 20 minutes, get out of bed and do something relaxing without screens.

Avoid phones, laptops, and TV at least 30 minutes before bedtime to support melatonin release.

Skip caffeine, heavy meals, and spicy foods in the evening, as they can disturb sleep.

Follow a consistent bedtime routine to signal your brain that it’s time to wind down.

Use soothing sounds like rain or soft music to block distractions.

Try simple, repetitive word games to gently tire the mind and ease into sleep.

With these tips, you will feel relaxed and fall asleep faster!