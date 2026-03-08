Why is weight loss harder for women? Expert says hormones, life stages and health risks play a bigger role

Hormones, life stages, and metabolic changes influence weight loss for women. An expert says that sustainable outcomes require medical guidance, structured care, and personalised treatment plans.

For many women, losing weight is far more complicated than simply cutting calories or exercising more. Hormonal changes, life stages, and metabolic factors can make weight management a challenging and sometimes frustrating journey. From puberty and pregnancy to menopause, women experience several biological transitions that influence metabolism and body composition.

According to Dr Gagan Priya, MD, DM Endocrinology, Senior Consultant Endocrinologist at Fortis Hospital, weight is not just a number on the scale, it is closely linked to hormonal balance, fertility, diabetes risk, and long-term heart health. As International Women’s Day highlights the importance of women’s health and well-being, experts say it is time to recognise that women’s weight loss journeys require structured, medically guided approaches rather than quick fixes.

Why weight loss for women requires a different approach

Obesity among Indian women is becoming a growing public health concern. Data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) shows that nearly 24 percent of Indian women are overweight or obese. The numbers rise significantly with age, with about 36.9 percent of women aged 40–49 falling into this category.

Unlike men, women go through multiple biological transitions that affect their metabolism. These include puberty, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and menopause. Hormonal conditions such as PCOS, hypothyroidism, and gestational diabetes can further complicate weight management.

Dr Priya explains that these physiological changes require a personalised approach. Simply advising women to eat less and exercise more often overlooks the deeper hormonal and metabolic factors involved.

Social and lifestyle barriers women often face

Beyond biology, social factors also play a major role in women’s weight management journeys. Many women juggle multiple responsibilities, including work, caregiving, and household duties, leaving little time for self-care.

In addition, limited healthcare access, stigma around weight, and lack of medical supervision often push women toward quick-fix diets or extreme weight loss plans. These approaches may deliver short-term results but often lead to weight regain. Without structured guidance, such attempts may also result in nutritional deficiencies or other health complications.

The role of new treatments like GLP-1 medications

Recent medical advances have introduced GLP-1 receptor agonists, a class of medications that help regulate appetite and blood sugar levels. These drugs mimic natural hormones in the body and have shown promising results in supporting weight loss and improving metabolic markers such as cholesterol and glucose levels. However, experts emphasise that these medications must be used carefully. Dr Priya notes that GLP-1 treatments are not suitable for everyone.

For instance, they are generally avoided during pregnancy and breastfeeding due to limited safety data. Individuals with certain medical conditions, such as pancreatitis, severe digestive disorders, or specific psychiatric conditions, may also require special caution.

This is why such treatments should always be prescribed and monitored by qualified healthcare professionals.

Why structured support systems matter

Successful weight management rarely happens through medication or diet alone. Experts highlight the importance of structured patient support programmes that combine medical care with lifestyle guidance. These programmes typically include:

Personalised nutrition plans with adequate protein and micronutrients

Regular physical activity, particularly strength or resistance training

Ongoing monitoring of treatment response and side effects

Behavioural counselling and long-term follow-up

Such multidisciplinary care helps women stay consistent and achieve sustainable results.

The important role doctors play in weight management

A medically supervised weight loss journey begins with a comprehensive health assessment. Doctors evaluate several important indicators, including body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, blood sugar levels, HbA1c, cholesterol profile, and blood pressure. Liver function and overall metabolic health are also assessed before recommending treatment options.

In addition, doctors discuss factors such as pregnancy plans, existing medications, and mental health considerations. According to Dr Priya, these safety checks ensure that weight loss strategies are both effective and appropriate for each individual. Regular follow-up visits allow doctors to track progress, adjust treatments, and address any side effects early.

Moving towards sustainable and health-focused weight loss

Experts say the goal of weight management should move beyond rapid weight reduction. Instead, the focus should be on long-term metabolic health, improved quality of life, and sustainable habits.

Achieving this requires collaboration between doctors, nutritionists, and support programmes that guide women through every stage of their health journey.

With the right medical guidance and structured care systems in place, women can pursue weight loss in a safer, more effective, and more empowering way, one that prioritises health rather than quick results.