Does high cholesterol run in your family? Know if you could be at risk too

If high cholesterol runs in your family, waiting for symptoms could be dangerous. Learn why early testing and proactive care are key to preventing serious heart problems.
Written by: Aayushi Gupta
Published On: 22 Aug 2025, 03:00 pm IST
Medically Reviewed by
Dr Amit Bhushan Sharma
Cardiologist
High cholesterol can be silent but early testing can help diagnose it on time. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

If high cholesterol runs in your family, waiting for symptoms to show up could be a dangerous mistake. Cholesterol issues often develop silently, with no obvious signs until significant damage has already occurred. In fact, if you have a genetic condition like Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH), your risk of heart disease starts early, sometimes as early as your twenties. That is why regular cholesterol checks should not wait until midlife. You might feel perfectly fine, but your arteries could tell a different story. However, with early testing and the right steps, you can reduce the risk and protect your heart before problems ever start.

What is familial hypercholesterolemia and why is it so dangerous?

Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) is a serious genetic disorder that causes dangerously high levels of LDL or ‘bad’ cholesterol from a very young age, explains the American Heart Association. Unlike high cholesterol issues caused by poor diet or lack of exercise, FH is inherited and cannot be controlled by lifestyle changes alone. Even people who eat well and stay active can have high cholesterol if they have this condition. That is what makes it so dangerous, many people have no idea they are at risk until it is too late.

Left untreated, FH can dramatically raise the risk of early heart disease. In fact, people with FH are up to 20 times more likely to develop heart problems. By age 50, half of men with FH may suffer a heart attack, and women face a 30 percent risk by age 60, according to highlights Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

When should you get cholesterol levels checked?

If heart disease or high cholesterol runs in your family, waiting until your 40s for a cholesterol check could be a costly mistake. Early screening is key, especially if you may have Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH), a genetic condition that raises your risk from a young age.

High cholesterol levels can increase your risk of heart disease. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

According to the CDC, everyone should have their cholesterol checked between the ages of 9 and 11, with follow-up tests every four to six years starting at age 20. But for children with a family history of FH or early heart disease, screening should begin even earlier. If you are at higher risk due to family history, obesity, or diabetes, you may need more frequent testing. Just talk to your doctor about a screening plan that fits your health profile and helps catch problems before they become serious.

What does proactive cholesterol management look like?

Proactive cholesterol management is all about staying ahead of the risk, especially if high cholesterol runs in your family or you have been diagnosed with a genetic condition like familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). It is not just about taking a pill, but it is a lifelong approach that includes medication, lifestyle, and consistent monitoring.

Start with a healthy lifestyle

A heart-healthy diet low in saturated and trans fats, high in fibre, and full of whole, unprocessed foods can make a real difference. Regular physical activity like walking, swimming, or cycling also helps improve cholesterol levels and support overall heart health. But for those with FH, lifestyle changes often are not enough.

That is where medication comes in

High cholesterol management drugs like statins are often necessary to keep LDL levels in check and prevent serious complications. Regular blood tests (lipid panels) help track progress, and keeping a health journal can support more effective, personalized treatment.

When high cholesterol is in your genes, awareness and early action truly are lifesaving tools.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

