Family history of diabetes? Know why early screening is important for you

If diabetes runs in your bloodline, your risk may be higher than you think. Early screening can detect silent warning signs and help prevent serious complications before they begin.

Diabetes remains one of the most widespread metabolic diseases globally, and its numbers are growing at an alarming rate. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), nearly 589 million adults aged 20–79 are currently living with diabetes. That means about 1 in 9 people worldwide. This figure is projected to rise to 853 million by 2050. In 2024 alone, diabetes was responsible for 3.4 million deaths, roughly one every nine seconds. The condition develops either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Insulin is the hormone that regulates blood glucose levels. While lifestyle factors such as diet, weight, and physical activity play a major role, genetics is often overlooked. If diabetes runs in your family, your risk increases significantly, making periodic screening not just important but potentially lifesaving.

Understanding diabetes and its silent damage

Diabetes leads to persistently high blood sugar levels. Over time, excess glucose damages blood vessels and vital organs. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that uncontrolled diabetes increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, nerve damage, and blindness.

One major concern is that symptoms like frequent urination, constant thirst, fatigue, or unexplained weight loss often appear late. By the time they are noticeable, internal damage may already be underway. This silent progression is why screening plays such a critical role.

The genetic link: Why family history raises risk

According to Dr Madhura Jogwar, Lab Chief, Metropolis Healthcare Limited (Mumbai), family history plays a crucial role in diabetes risk. “While diabetes itself is not directly inherited, the tendency toward insulin resistance or poor glucose metabolism can run in families,” she explains.

Type 2 diabetes, the most common form, often develops due to a combination of genetic predisposition and lifestyle triggers. Research shows that having one parent with type 2 diabetes significantly increases your risk.

Type 1 diabetes also has a genetic component. Studies indicate that siblings of individuals with type 1 diabetes have up to a 15-fold higher risk compared to the general population.

This genetic background makes proactive screening especially important for those with a family history.

Why early screening can be lifesaving

Diabetes often develops gradually. Many individuals first enter a stage called prediabetes, where blood sugar levels are elevated but not yet in the diabetic range. Alarmingly, global data suggest that nearly 90 percent of people with prediabetes are unaware of their condition.

“Screening helps detect these early metabolic changes before complications set in,” says Dr Jogwar. Early intervention through lifestyle changes, healthy eating, regular physical activity, and weight management can delay or even prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes.

Early detection also lowers the risk of heart disease and other complications by enabling timely treatment.

Common diabetes screening tests

Screening is simple, affordable, and widely available. Recommended tests include:

Fasting blood glucose test – Measures blood sugar after 8–10 hours of fasting.

– Measures blood sugar after 8–10 hours of fasting. HbA1c test – Reflects average blood glucose over the past three months.

– Reflects average blood glucose over the past three months. Oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT ) – Assesses how the body processes sugar.

) – Assesses how the body processes sugar. Serum insulin levels – Helps evaluate insulin resistance.

If you have a family history, doctors may advise testing every one to three years or annually if other risk factors like obesity or high blood pressure are present.

Awareness is prevention

Knowing your genetic risk empowers you to act early. Maintaining a healthy weight, following a balanced diet rich in fibre, staying physically active, managing stress, and getting regular check-ups can significantly reduce your risk, even if diabetes runs in your family.