Screen time to sugar: Bariatric surgeon explains 6 reasons why childhood obesity is rising in India

Childhood obesity is rising rapidly in India, driven by lifestyle changes like excessive screen time, poor diet, and lack of sleep. Experts explain the key reasons and how parents can help prevent it.

Childhood obesity has become one of the most concerning health challenges worldwide, including in India. Over the past decade, the number of children who are overweight or obese has increased significantly. According to data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), obesity among young children and adolescents in India has risen sharply in recent years. Health experts warn that this trend is alarming because excess weight during childhood can lead to long-term health problems.

Obesity and Metabolic Diseases expert Dr Sanjay Agarwal explains that lifestyle changes, poor eating habits, and reduced physical activity are some of the key reasons behind this growing issue.

Rising childhood obesity numbers in India

Recent data shows how rapidly the problem is growing. National Family Health Survey (NFHS) reports reveal that overweight and obesity among children under five increased by 127 percent, rising from 1.5 percent in 2005–06 to 3.4 percent in 2019–21. Among adolescents, the increase has also been significant.

Adolescent girls saw an increase of 125 percent in overweight and obesity rates, while adolescent boys experienced a sharp rise of 288 percent. Experts estimate that by 2030, more than 27 million children and adolescents in India may be living with obesity, accounting for around 11 percent of the global burden.

According to Dr Agarwal, doctors are increasingly seeing children develop health problems that were once mostly seen in adults, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and early fatty liver disease.

1. Too much screen time and sedentary lifestyles

One of the biggest lifestyle changes affecting children today is excessive screen time. Many kids spend long hours on smartphones, tablets, video games, or television. This increase in screen use often replaces physical activities such as outdoor play, sports, or exercise. As a result, children burn fewer calories and become more sedentary.

A study published in PLOS One, which analysed data from 29,480 adolescents, found that those who spent one hour or more daily watching TV or playing video games were more likely to be overweight or obese. Similarly, research in the journal Pediatrics showed that children who exceeded two hours of daily screen time had a higher risk of weight gain.

2. Unhealthy eating habits and junk food consumption

Diet also plays a major role in childhood obesity. Many children today consume high-calorie foods such as sugary drinks, processed snacks, and fast food more frequently than home-cooked meals.

These foods are typically high in sugar, unhealthy fats, and calories but low in essential nutrients. High sugar intake can increase insulin levels, which encourages fat storage in the body. Over time, these eating patterns make it difficult for children to maintain a healthy weight, even if they are moderately active.

3. Lack of sleep and its impact on weight

Sleep is often overlooked when discussing weight management, but it plays an important role in regulating appetite and metabolism. Children who do not get enough sleep are more likely to experience hormonal changes that increase hunger and cravings for high-calorie foods.

Poor sleep can also reduce energy levels, making children less physically active during the day. Research shows that insufficient sleep may significantly increase the risk of obesity in children and adolescents.

4. Stress and emotional eating

Modern childhood often comes with academic pressure, social expectations, and competitive environments. These stressors can affect a child’s mental well-being. Some children cope with stress or anxiety by eating more, especially comfort foods that are high in sugar or fat. This pattern of emotional eating can gradually lead to unhealthy weight gain.

Dr Agarwal explains that emotional well-being and healthy lifestyle habits go hand in hand when managing childhood weight.

5. Genetics and family lifestyle habits

Genetics can also influence a child’s tendency to gain weight. Some children may have a naturally slower metabolism or a higher genetic risk of obesity. However, genetics alone does not determine outcomes. Family lifestyle habits often play a bigger role. Children tend to mirror the behaviours they see at home, including food choices, physical activity levels, and screen habits. Parents who prioritise healthy eating, regular exercise, and balanced routines can significantly influence their children’s long-term health.

6. Why early lifestyle changes matter

Childhood obesity develops due to a combination of factors, including sedentary behaviour, unhealthy diets, poor sleep, stress, and genetic influences. The encouraging news is that early lifestyle changes can make a big difference. Encouraging outdoor play, limiting screen time, preparing balanced meals, and maintaining regular sleep schedules can help children develop healthier habits.

As Dr Agarwal highlights, early intervention and supportive family environments are key to preventing obesity and helping children grow into healthier adults.