3 reasons why adult vaccination should be on your 2026 health resolutions

Adult vaccinations are often overlooked but play a key role in healthy ageing. A doctor explains why staying vaccinated in 2026 can protect you and your family.

As 2025 winds down and conversations around New Year resolutions begin, most of us think about eating better, moving more, or managing stress. But one crucial health habit rarely makes it to the list: adult vaccination. Many people assume vaccines are only for children, yet as we age, our immune system naturally weakens, making us more vulnerable to infections. With an ageing population and a rise in chronic illnesses, prevention has become just as important as treatment. Vaccinations offer a simple, effective way to protect yourself against serious diseases that can disrupt daily life.

Why adult vaccination matters more than you think?

According to Dr Syamasis Bandhopadhyay, Consultant Physician and Rheumatologist, adult immunisation is an essential but often missed pillar of long-term health.

Seasonal infections can hit harder and affect independence

Seasonal infections such as influenza may seem routine, but they can be particularly severe for older adults. People above 65 years, or those living with conditions like diabetes, COPD, or heart disease, are more likely to experience severe illness, complications, and hospitalisation.

A single episode of flu can lead to prolonged weakness, breathlessness, and fatigue that lasts weeks. For some, it can reduce mobility and independence, making everyday tasks harder and increasing reliance on family members. Dr Bandhopadhyay explains that because flu viruses change every year, updated vaccination is essential. Staying vaccinated helps older adults remain active, avoid hospital stays, and maintain a better quality of life throughout the year.

2. Infections can spread silently within families

In India, joint families are ordinary, with multiple generations sharing living spaces. It also makes it easier for infections to spread unknowingly. Everyday interactions, such as feeding children, holding hands, sharing utensils, or simply sitting together, can pass germs from one person to another.

An infection that causes mild symptoms in one family member may become severe in another, especially infants, pregnant women, or older adults with weaker immunity. Dr Bandhopadhyay highlights shingles as an example. While shingles itself is not contagious, the virus can cause chickenpox in people who are not immune, which can be dangerous for babies and immunocompromised individuals. Adult vaccination helps create a protective barrier within families, reducing the risk of silent transmission.

3. Infections can worsen existing chronic conditions

Managing a chronic illness already requires constant attention, medication, and lifestyle adjustments. When infections such as the flu or shingles occur, they can significantly disrupt disease control. For example, flu can trigger asthma attacks or worsen heart conditions, while shingles can cause blood sugar spikes in people with diabetes even when they follow treatment correctly.

Studies show that infections increase inflammation and stress on the body, making chronic conditions harder to manage. Vaccination helps prevent disease by reducing the risk of infection. According to Dr Bandhopadhyay, staying vaccinated allows people with chronic illnesses to remain stable, avoid complications, and reduce the need for frequent doctor visits.

Prevention over cure

With rising antimicrobial resistance making infections more challenging to treat, prevention has never been more critical. Vaccines reduce the need for antibiotics, lower hospitalisation rates, and protect individuals and communities. Before entering 2026, speak to your doctor about vaccines recommended for your age, health condition, and lifestyle. A small preventive step today can act as a strong protective shield for the years ahead.